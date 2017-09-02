Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back at what worked and what didn't for Iowa following their 24-3 win over Wyoming.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Kinnick Stadium's press box had a heavy NFL presence Saturday afternoon. Representatives from the Chargers, Ravens, Redskins and at least three additional teams were there to see if Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen could pick apart Iowa in its home opener.

Instead, they watched a disciplined defense smother the NFL mega-prospect. The Hawkeyes handled Wyoming, 24-3, in its home opener.

Iowa fell behind, 3-0, before outscoring the Cowboys, over the game's final 41:21.

Here's our quick game breakdown:

The better quarterback Saturday was Nate Stanley: So far, so good for the Hawkeyes' Nate Stanley era. The sophomore signal-caller completed 8 of 15 passes for 125 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. He went 8-for-11 after an 0-for-4 start. On the other side, Allen finished 23 of 40 for 174 yards and two interceptions. His passer rating was 84; Stanley's was 176.

Turnovers don't bite Iowa: Here's a bizarre stat: Iowa had more turnovers (four) than points allowed. Stanley threw a first-quarter interception. He added a couple fumbles in the pocket and Ihmir Smith-Marsette lost the ball on a jet sweep in the first quarter. But none of those cough-ups turned into Wyoming points.

Turnovers do bite Wyoming: Different story for the Cowboys. Tim Zaleski just about whiffed on a punt late in the second quarter. Iowa recovered the loose ball and scored a touchdown one play later. It also added a field goal after Josh Jackson intercepted Allen midway through the fourth.

Linebackers dominate: Surprise: Iowa's linebackers led the stifling defensive effort. Josey Jewell had 14 tackles, Ben Neimann had 13 and Bo Bower had 11.

Iowa 24, Wyoming 3

Wyoming 0 3 0 0 — 3

Iowa 0 14 7 3 — 24

Second Quarter

WYO—FG Rothe 49, 11:21

IOW—Fant 2 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 5:07

IOW—Fant 27 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), :22

Third Quarter

IOW—Easley 45 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 5:34

Fourth Quarter

IOW—FG Recinos 44, 7:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Wyoming, M.Hall 9-30, Overstreet 7-24, Cox 1-9, Evans 3-5, Conway 1-3, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Allen 8-(minus 10). Iowa, Wadley 24-116, Butler 10-47, Smith-Marsette 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Fant 1-(minus 4), Stanley 4-(minus 23).

PASSING—Wyoming, Allen 23-40-2-174. Iowa, Stanley 8-15-1-125.

RECEIVING—Wyoming, Conway 7-47, Okwoli 4-41, Johnson 3-22, Mayfield 3-19, Harshman 2-12, Cox 1-14, M.Hall 1-9, Overstreet 1-6, Gafford 1-4. Iowa, Easley 4-77, Fant 2-29, VandeBerg 2-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wyoming, Rothe 47.

