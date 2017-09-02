Skip in Skip
The Wyoming quarterback had a rough outing against the Hawkeyes. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Josh Allen found out Saturday what Ben Roethlisberger did 14 years ago:

You can come into Kinnick Stadium with the big arm and media buzz and NFL expectations. But the Iowa defense will have the final word about how you depart Kinnick Stadium.

In 2003, it was Iowa 21, Miami of Ohio 3, Roethlisberger four interceptions.

On Saturday, that script looked awfully familiar: Iowa 24, Wyoming 3, Allen two picks and some wounded pride.

In each game, the Hawkeyes were even kind enough to let the visitors get on the scoreboard first. But only once.

“That’s probably the best defense we’ll see all year,” Allen offered gamely after completing only 23-of-40 passes for 174 yards while being sacked three times.

More Hawkeye football:

Not only did the Cowboys never ride into the end zone, they never even made it inside the red zone.

Domination.

“We couldn’t get the run game going,” Allen said after his team ran for 59 yards on 30 carries. “They were able to play their base defense and stop the run. It’s tough to do anything against that defense when they are stopping the run.”

That may have been the most impressive thing about what Iowa’s defense accomplished Saturday. The Hawkeyes stymied an offense led by a junior quarterback who some scouts think (thought?) will be a top-three pick in the NFL Draft. And they did it with essentially the same seven players and no gimmicks in the back end of the defense.

Wyoming tried to spread Iowa out. The Hawkeyes stuck to their plan, using a nickel package on perhaps two plays.

Josey Jewell's reaction after dominating Josh Allen

The Iowa linebacker has respect for Wyoming's QB and likes where this defense is at.

Kirk Ferentz on QBs, going for 4th down

On Josh Allen, Nate Stanley and stopping the run.

Josh Allen: Iowa defense was 'really good'

The Wyoming quarterback had a rough outing against the Hawkeyes.

Ben Niemann calls himself a 'hybrid' linebacker

The Iowa senior talks about a pivotal play by Josey Jewell and his own role

Josh Jackson made some big plays on Josh Allen

The Iowa cornerback talks about a satisfying performance by the whole defense

Noah Fant with bold praise for his new quarterback

The Iowa tight end expects Nate Stanley to spread the ball around, but will he catch 24 TD passes?

Akrum Wadley explains the high step

Iowa running back had an electric 19-yard run that set up the team's first TD.

Outside linebacker Ben Niemann gets much of the credit for that. His ability to cover up receivers — to serve as essentially a third cornerback at times — was pivotal.

“He’s got great footwork,” Hawkeye cornerback Josh Jackson said approvingly. “He does well getting out to the flats and just covering receivers.“

Niemann deflected attention away from himself.

“I think we were just fundamentally sound. We were in our fits and guys were running to the ball really,” Niemann said. “That’s where it starts. If you’re flying around the field, you’ve got a chance to make plays.”

Niemann had a career-high 13 tackles and he wasn’t even his team’s leader in that stat Saturday.  Middle linebacker Josey Jewell had 14. Weakside linebacker Bo Bower added 11. The senior trio was unrelenting, and Allen paid the price.

“We want to lead the defense. We’re three seniors,” Niemann said. “We have to control the front and we have to be good in coverage.”

It wasn’t surprising to see Iowa’s linebackers in lockdown mode. The team’s young secondary was the real revelation, a quartet that got no relief from the sideline, and didn’t need it.

Jackson, in his second career start, got his first interception on a terrific read of an Allen pass. He returned it 41 yards, and that might have been the most he ran all day as the Cowboys rarely tested Iowa with deep passes.

Photos: Iowa football vs. Wyoming
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase upends Wyoming's
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase upends Wyoming's Nico Evans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after defensive
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after defensive back Joshua Jackson (No. 15) intercepted a Wyoming pass at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell gets to Wyoming
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell gets to Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Flanked by quarterbacks Ryan Boyle, left, and Nate
Flanked by quarterbacks Ryan Boyle, left, and Nate Stanley, Iowa Hawkeyes quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe leads his unit onto the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
The view from the bleachers as the Hawkeyes take the
The view from the bleachers as the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play against
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse puts a hart
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse puts a hart hit on Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading team perform
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading team perform between a break in action against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
The view from the bleachers as the Hawkeyes take the
The view from the bleachers as the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Wyoming senior cornerback and former Dowling Catholic
Wyoming senior cornerback and former Dowling Catholic prep Rico Gafford celebrates after picking off Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase celebrates
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase celebrates after upending Wyoming's Nico Evans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior center Keegan Render, left, blocks for
Iowa junior center Keegan Render, left, blocks for quarterback Nate Stanley as Stanley looks for an open receiver against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball players Ronnie Lester,
Former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball players Ronnie Lester, left, and Andre Woolridge take a selfie together as the Hawkeyes football team hosted Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior running back James Butler moves the ball
Iowa senior running back James Butler moves the ball upfield against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase pulls down
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase pulls down Wyoming running back Nico Evans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen winds back to make a
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen winds back to make a throw against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley launches a
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley launches a touchdown throw to receiver Nick Easley against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa jump up at the ball as Wyoming
Members of the Iowa jump up at the ball as Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe tries for a field goal at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Joshua Jackson runs the
Iowa junior defensive back Joshua Jackson runs the ball after intercepting a Wyoming pass at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones drills Wyoming's
Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones drills Wyoming's Jaylon Watson at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Wyoming coach
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Wyoming coach Craig Bohl after the Hawkeyes' 24-3 win over the Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen escapes Iowa defensive
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen escapes Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson as he scrambles out of the pocket at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell, left, chases Wyoming
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell, left, chases Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown late in the second period against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Ryan Boyle tosses a throw
Iowa sophomore quarterback Ryan Boyle tosses a throw during warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches his
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches his offense warm up prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa offense take the field for warmups
Members of the Iowa offense take the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Wyoming coach Craig Bohl prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept.
at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for an open receiver
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for an open receiver during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumbles the
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled by Wyoming's
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled by Wyoming's Andrew Wingard during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Bo Bower tries to jump on a fumbled ball by
Iowa's Bo Bower tries to jump on a fumbled ball by Wyoming's Avante' Cox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Bo Bower tries to jump on a fumbled ball by
Iowa's Bo Bower tries to jump on a fumbled ball by Wyoming's Avante' Cox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates surround tight end Noah Fant after his
Iowa teammates surround tight end Noah Fant after his touchdown during their game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyies' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyies' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tries to sack Wyoming quarterback
Iowa's Parker Hesse tries to sack Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates head to the locker room following their
Iowa teammates head to the locker room following their 24-3 win over Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room following the Hawkeyes' 24-3 win over Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrates a stop
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds after a 23-yard run during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley breaks a tackle during
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley breaks a tackle during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley loses the ball during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley loses the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Wyoming's Avante' Cox during
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Wyoming's Avante' Cox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Wyoming's Tyler Hall gets tackled by a group of Hawkeyes
Wyoming's Tyler Hall gets tackled by a group of Hawkeyes during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates his 45-yard
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates his 45-yard touchdown catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets a high-five after
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets a high-five after his 45-yard touchdown throw to Nick Easley during their game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a 45-yard touchdown
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a 45-yard touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Joshua Jackson breaks up a pass intended for
Iowa's Joshua Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming's C.J. Johnson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeyes Kenny Arnold, left, and Ronnie Lester
Former Hawkeyes Kenny Arnold, left, and Ronnie Lester chat before being recognized at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeye Kenny Arnold is helped onto a cart before
Former Hawkeye Kenny Arnold is helped onto a cart before being recognized at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe watches Nate Stanley
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe watches Nate Stanley during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field during
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley tries to pull in a pass
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley tries to pull in a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
An exhausted Hawkeyes fan takes a nap toward the end
An exhausted Hawkeyes fan takes a nap toward the end of Iowa's 24-3 win over Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad lead the Hawkeyes
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad lead the Hawkeyes onto the field for their game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches his
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches his players warm up for their game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell (center) warms
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell (center) warms up with his teammates prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    “It kind of felt like practice. I thought I’d have a little bit more emotions, but I was so tired I just wanted to sit down,” Jackson said. “I knew they were throwing ‘out’ routes all day. … I just undercut him and got the interception.”

    Michael Ojemudia, making his first start opposite Jackson, was rarely targeted and finished with three tackles. He did make the Hawkeyes’ biggest defensive mistake, allowing Wyoming wide receiver C.J. Johnson to run past him for what appeared to be an easy second-half touchdown. But Iowa caught a break when Johnson didn’t catch the pass cleanly and landed out of the end zone by the time he could gather it.

    Jake Gervase started at free safety for the first time and made two fantastic plays on third down to force a pair of early Wyoming punts. He raced to the sideline to deflect one Allen pass before John Okwoli could snare it. And he burst in on tailback Nico Evans on a third-and-1 carry to bury him for a three-yard loss.

    “I was just in the right spot, reading my keys,” Gervase said. “We just executed the gameplan. (Defensive coordinator Phil) Parker kept it pretty simple throughout the game, and I think all 11 guys, every time we were on the field, we competed and held an explosive offense to three points.”

    Strong safety Miles Taylor, the senior of the group, tied a career high with eight tackles, showing aggressive run support.

    There was nothing fancy about it. The Hawkeye defense imposed its will on Allen and Wyoming early, and never let up.

    “We've been hurt on the perimeter at times, whether it's running the ball out there or throwing it out there. It all starts with somebody setting the edge out there,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Somebody's got to put an end to things there, and we lost it on the quarterback a couple of times. But I thought we did a better job of that today. A lot of it was Ben Niemann, but other guys were involved with it as well.”

    The Iowa linebacker has respect for Wyoming's QB and likes where this defense is at. Chad Leistikow/The Register

     

