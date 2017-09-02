Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Cowboys come to Iowa City for the season opener. James Kramer/The Register

Buy Photo Offensive lineman Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78) Keegan Render (69) Ike Boetteger (75) and Boone Myers (52) pose with running back Akrum Wadley (25) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. (Photo: Michael Zamora/The Register)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Hawkeyes will at least start the 2017 campaign without a key piece on the offensive line.

According to the Big Ten Network pregame broadcast, center James Daniels will not start Saturday's season opener against Wyoming. Corresponding moves put Keegan Render at center, Ross Reynolds at left guard and Alaric Jackson at left tackle to start. Like normal, Ike Boettger were at right tackle and Sean Welsh at right guard.

Iowa's sports information director told HawkCentral it was "iffy" that Daniels would play at all against Wyoming.

Per Iowa's pregame radio broadcast, Daniels was "doubtful" and Myers, who's nursing an ankle injury and wasn't warming up with the first-team offensive line, was a "game-time decision."

First-team OL: Jackson, Reynolds, Render, Welsh, Boettger. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) September 2, 2017

Daniels missed two of Iowa's first three games last year with a knee injury. Render is Iowa's starting left guard, but he has taken reps at center during fall camp.

This line rearrangement likely means more time on the field for true freshman Tristan Wirfs, who's listed as the No. 2 right tackle behind Boettger. This also means Jackson will start in his Hawkeye debut.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.