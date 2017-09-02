Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back at what worked and what didn't for Iowa following their 24-3 win over Wyoming.

Iowa's defense swarms Wyoming in the first half of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Take this one and enjoy it, Hawkeye fans.

Your Iowa football team bottled up a supposed future NFL Pro Bowler. Never mind the drops.

Your Iowa football team committed four turnovers in the first three quarters, but still led by 18.

Your Iowa football team was far from perfect, but it's undoubtedly 1-0.

Hawkeyes 24, Wyoming 3.

Distribute three game balls to Iowa linebackers Josey Jewell and Ben Niemann (double-digit tackles apiece) and cornerback Joshua Jackson, who was the better Josh early in the fourth quarter — intercepting Wyoming’s Allen to squash a Cowboy drive. Jackson looks like a future star.

Nate Stanley was up and down. He’ll get better. But he connected when he needed to, starting with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to Noah Fant to give Iowa a 7-3, second-quarter lead.

Don’t sweat the choppiness on offense. This was always going to be a work in progress. Give Brian Ferentz a passing grade in his first game as a college offensive coordinator.

The offensive line was shaky, but a lot of that had to do with stud center James Daniels missing the game with an injury.

Take 1-0, Hawkeye fans, and run with it to Ames ... with confidence that the defense looks built to win. And don't forget next week, top cornerback Manny Rugamba is back in the fold, too.