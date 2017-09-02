Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA TOPS WYOMING 24-3 IN SEASON OPENER Josey Jewell's reaction after dominating Josh Allen | 1:06

The Iowa linebacker has respect for Wyoming's QB and likes where this defense is at. Chad Leistikow/The Register

1 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA TOPS WYOMING 24-3 IN SEASON OPENER Kirk Ferentz on QBs, going for 4th down | 1:16

On Josh Allen, Nate Stanley and stopping the run. Chad Leistikow/The Register

2 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA TOPS WYOMING 24-3 IN SEASON OPENER Josh Allen: Iowa defense was 'really good' | 1:07

The Wyoming quarterback had a rough outing against the Hawkeyes. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

3 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA TOPS WYOMING 24-3 IN SEASON OPENER Ben Niemann calls himself a 'hybrid' linebacker | 0:39

The Iowa senior talks about a pivotal play by Josey Jewell and his own role Mark Emmert/The Register

4 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA TOPS WYOMING 24-3 IN SEASON OPENER Josh Jackson made some big plays on Josh Allen | 1:22

The Iowa cornerback talks about a satisfying performance by the whole defense Mark Emmert/The Register

5 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA TOPS WYOMING 24-3 IN SEASON OPENER Noah Fant with bold praise for his new quarterback | 0:39

The Iowa tight end expects Nate Stanley to spread the ball around, but will he catch 24 TD passes? Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

6 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA TOPS WYOMING 24-3 IN SEASON OPENER Akrum Wadley explains the high step | 1:38

Iowa running back had an electric 19-yard run that set up the team's first TD. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

7 of 7
  • Josey Jewell's reaction after dominating Josh Allen
    Josey Jewell's reaction after dominating Josh Allen
  • Kirk Ferentz on QBs, going for 4th down
    Kirk Ferentz on QBs, going for 4th down
  • Josh Allen: Iowa defense was 'really good'
    Josh Allen: Iowa defense was 'really good'
  • Ben Niemann calls himself a 'hybrid' linebacker
    Ben Niemann calls himself a 'hybrid' linebacker
  • Josh Jackson made some big plays on Josh Allen
    Josh Jackson made some big plays on Josh Allen
  • Noah Fant with bold praise for his new quarterback
    Noah Fant with bold praise for his new quarterback
  • Akrum Wadley explains the high step
    Akrum Wadley explains the high step
47 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Nate Stanley completed a pass to an opposing player before he connected with one of his own receivers Saturday.

He fumbled the ball away twice in his own territory.

So his starting debut as Iowa quarterback was a disaster, right?

Not at all.

Stanley never faltered while his defense kept erasing his mistakes. He rebounded to throw three touchdown passes — showing beautiful touch on each — and led the Hawkeyes to a convincing season-opening 24-3 victory over Wyoming before an announced crowd of 68,075 at Kinnick Stadium.

“Nate is always calm. I have never seen him panic, even after he got sacked. His face always stays the same. He always comes back swinging,” Iowa senior tailback Akrum Wadley said. “He is a warrior.”

It takes one to know one. Wadley rushed for 116 yards on 24 carries to keep Iowa’s offense moving.

It was Stanley who occasionally gave it an extra gear.

The sophomore misfired on his first four passing attempts, one of which was deflected and picked off by Des Moines native Rico Gafford. It wasn’t until the second quarter that Stanley found wide receiver Nick Easley for a 19-yard gain near the Wyoming sideline. The pass was underthrown, and a Wyoming defender appeared in position to make a play if he’d only turned around. No matter. It seemed to remind Stanley that he won Iowa’s quarterbacking job this summer for a reason.

Photos: Iowa football vs. Wyoming
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase upends Wyoming's
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase upends Wyoming's Nico Evans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after defensive
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after defensive back Joshua Jackson (No. 15) intercepted a Wyoming pass at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell gets to Wyoming
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell gets to Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Flanked by quarterbacks Ryan Boyle, left, and Nate
Buy Photo
Flanked by quarterbacks Ryan Boyle, left, and Nate Stanley, Iowa Hawkeyes quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe leads his unit onto the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
The view from the bleachers as the Hawkeyes take the
Buy Photo
The view from the bleachers as the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from
Buy Photo
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse puts a hart
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse puts a hart hit on Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading team perform
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading team perform between a break in action against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
The view from the bleachers as the Hawkeyes take the
Buy Photo
The view from the bleachers as the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Wyoming senior cornerback and former Dowling Catholic
Buy Photo
Wyoming senior cornerback and former Dowling Catholic prep Rico Gafford celebrates after picking off Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase celebrates after upending Wyoming's Nico Evans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior center Keegan Render, left, blocks for
Buy Photo
Iowa junior center Keegan Render, left, blocks for quarterback Nate Stanley as Stanley looks for an open receiver against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball players Ronnie Lester,
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball players Ronnie Lester, left, and Andre Woolridge take a selfie together as the Hawkeyes football team hosted Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back James Butler moves the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back James Butler moves the ball upfield against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase pulls down
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase pulls down Wyoming running back Nico Evans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen winds back to make a
Buy Photo
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen winds back to make a throw against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley launches a
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley launches a touchdown throw to receiver Nick Easley against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa jump up at the ball as Wyoming
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa jump up at the ball as Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe tries for a field goal at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Joshua Jackson runs the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Joshua Jackson runs the ball after intercepting a Wyoming pass at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones drills Wyoming's
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones drills Wyoming's Jaylon Watson at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Wyoming coach
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Wyoming coach Craig Bohl after the Hawkeyes' 24-3 win over the Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen escapes Iowa defensive
Buy Photo
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen escapes Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson as he scrambles out of the pocket at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell, left, chases Wyoming
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell, left, chases Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown late in the second period against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Ryan Boyle tosses a throw
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Ryan Boyle tosses a throw during warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches his offense warm up prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa offense take the field for warmups
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa offense take the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Wyoming coach Craig Bohl prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept.
Buy Photo
at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for an open receiver
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for an open receiver during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumbles the
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled by Wyoming's
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled by Wyoming's Andrew Wingard during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower tries to jump on a fumbled ball by
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower tries to jump on a fumbled ball by Wyoming's Avante' Cox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower tries to jump on a fumbled ball by
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower tries to jump on a fumbled ball by Wyoming's Avante' Cox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates surround tight end Noah Fant after his
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates surround tight end Noah Fant after his touchdown during their game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyies' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyies' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tries to sack Wyoming quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse tries to sack Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates head to the locker room following their
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates head to the locker room following their 24-3 win over Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room following the Hawkeyes' 24-3 win over Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrates a stop
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds after a 23-yard run during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley breaks a tackle during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley breaks a tackle during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley loses the ball during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley loses the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Wyoming's Avante' Cox during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Wyoming's Avante' Cox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Wyoming's Tyler Hall gets tackled by a group of Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Wyoming's Tyler Hall gets tackled by a group of Hawkeyes during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates his 45-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates his 45-yard touchdown catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets a high-five after
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets a high-five after his 45-yard touchdown throw to Nick Easley during their game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a 45-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a 45-yard touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Joshua Jackson breaks up a pass intended for
Buy Photo
Iowa's Joshua Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming's C.J. Johnson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Hawkeyes Kenny Arnold, left, and Ronnie Lester
Buy Photo
Former Hawkeyes Kenny Arnold, left, and Ronnie Lester chat before being recognized at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Hawkeye Kenny Arnold is helped onto a cart before
Buy Photo
Former Hawkeye Kenny Arnold is helped onto a cart before being recognized at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe watches Nate Stanley
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe watches Nate Stanley during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley tries to pull in a pass
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley tries to pull in a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
An exhausted Hawkeyes fan takes a nap toward the end
Buy Photo
An exhausted Hawkeyes fan takes a nap toward the end of Iowa's 24-3 win over Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad lead the Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad lead the Hawkeyes onto the field for their game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches his players warm up for their game against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell (center) warms
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell (center) warms up with his teammates prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    And that reason was apparent five plays later. On a fourth-and-goal from the Wyoming 2-yard line, the Hawkeyes never considered kicking a field goal that would have tied the score. Stanley rolled to his right and calmly lofted a pass to an open tight end Noah Fant for his first career touchdown.

    “I knew that at that point, we had the run game going a little bit, so just a run a play that we’ve always gotten a couple of yards on in practices,” Stanley said of his rising confidence level.

    Added Fant: “(Offensive coordinator) Brian (Ferentz) called the play in and we strapped up and we were ready to go. We were very confident in what he was calling.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    The Iowa tight end expects Nate Stanley to spread the ball around, but will he catch 24 TD passes? Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    Stanley connected with Fant again just before halftime, another perfectly placed pass on a seam route good for a 27-yard touchdown and a 14-3 Iowa lead.

    “We caught the defense in a bad situation, and Nate did a great job delivering the ball,” Fant said. “The safety rolled down outside of me, and I thought he was going to come on a blitz. He didn’t. He stayed out. The outside linebacker tried to match me from the outside. I just slipped him and kept running.”

    Stanley saw the same thing Fant did, and he had plenty of time to look because of superb blocking by the offensive line. That play, Fant said, should be a taste of things to come for the Iowa offense.

    “He knows where people are going to be at. He knows how fast different players run different routes, so I think he has good chemistry with the whole team, good chemistry with all the receivers,” Fant said. “I believe he’s going to spread the ball around (in) a really good way this season. I expect great things from him.”

    Stanley only spread it around to three receivers Saturday, finishing 8-of-15 for 125 yards. It was all Iowa needed, thanks to its vise grip of a defense.

    More Hawkeyes football:

    “I was really pleased with him. He went through some rough times out there,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of Stanley. “He didn't get rattled. I'm sure he was internally, but he stayed strong, just stayed steady out there, and some of those throws that he made were pretty impressive.”

    Easley led Iowa with four catches for 77 yards and a spectacular 45-yard touchdown that essentially sealed the win. Easley is a walk-on, a junior-college transfer — a Newton kid just itching for a chance.

    He certainly ran with it Saturday.

    In the third quarter, Easley took off on a crossing route while Stanley faked a handoff and set up in the pocket. Again, he had more time than he needed. But eventually he heaved a pass that Easley took in on his fingertips just ahead of a defender at the 5-yard line. From there, Easley fought his way into the corner of the end zone.

    “It was a great feeling coming down with the ball and seeing everyone yelling, seeing my teammates run down,” Easley said.

    “I was definitely hungry for the end zone on that one.”

    That left Stanley’s totals as three touchdowns, three turnovers. It was the kind of imperfect performance that separates the optimists from the pessimists among Iowa fans.

    Even Stanley agreed.

    “I feel like I’m kind of a perfectionist, so a little upset with some stuff that went on with the ball security,” he said when asked to assess his overall performance. “But my teammates did a great job of picking me up.”

    Still, it’s worth noting that Stanley is the first Hawkeye quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in his starting debut since Ricky Stanzi in 2008. Stanzi went 26-9 as Iowa’s starter, including three bowl victories.

    Even pessimistic Iowa fans would sign up for that.

    47 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE