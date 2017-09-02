New Iowa tailback James Butler prepares to join his teammates in "swarming" onto the Kinnick Field turf for the first time Saturday before playing Wyoming. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa football fans got a first look at a handful of new contributors this season in Saturday’s 24-3 victory over Wyoming.

A look at how those players — most of whom didn’t arrive on campus until this summer — fared: