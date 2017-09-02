Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Cowboys come to Iowa City for the season opener. James Kramer/The Register

Wyoming punter Tim Zaleski essentially whiffs on a punt during Saturday's second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. (Photo: Big Ten Network)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Hawkeyes got a bizarre assist from Wyoming to close the first half of their season opener Saturday.

With 30 seconds left in the second quarter and the Hawkeyes stumbling to a 7-3 advantage, it looks like Cowboys punter Tim Zaleski might have whiffed — as in, did not strike with his foot — a punt from his 29-yard line.

Devonte Young recovered the fumble(?) at the 32-yard line.

One play later, Nate Stanley hit Noah Fant for a 27-yard touchdown to give Iowa a 14-3 lead entering halftime.

Former Hawkeye punter Ron Coluzzi shared his thoughts on Twitter ...

Everyone pray for the Wyoming punter. #RIP — Ron Coluzzi (@roncoluzzi16) September 2, 2017

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.