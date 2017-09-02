The Cowboys come to Iowa City for the season opener. James Kramer/The Register
IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Hawkeyes got a bizarre assist from Wyoming to close the first half of their season opener Saturday.
With 30 seconds left in the second quarter and the Hawkeyes stumbling to a 7-3 advantage, it looks like Cowboys punter Tim Zaleski might have whiffed — as in, did not strike with his foot — a punt from his 29-yard line.
Devonte Young recovered the fumble(?) at the 32-yard line.
One play later, Nate Stanley hit Noah Fant for a 27-yard touchdown to give Iowa a 14-3 lead entering halftime.
Former Hawkeye punter Ron Coluzzi shared his thoughts on Twitter ...
Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs