IOWA CITY, Ia. — The coolest thing that happened Saturday at Kinnick Stadium had nothing to do with football.

At the end of the first quarter of Iowa's 24-3 win over Wyoming, the near sell-out crowd tilted their heads up and waved in unison at the new University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital built directly next to the stadium.

Why?

The hospital's top floor features the Press Box Cafe, a rotunda of sorts with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a perfect view of Hawkeye games. And during every Iowa home game, patients and their parents will pack the cafe and watch their Hawkeyes from one of the tallest vantage points in Iowa City.

Great tradition started today at Kinnick Stadium, fans waving to kids in the childrens hospital at end of 1st Q. @SamLozada gives us a look. pic.twitter.com/eVtmPQ7C9r — SoundOFF (@SoundOFF13) September 2, 2017

It's safe to say this personal viewing suite for the children and their families — plus the first-quarter wave from Kinnick — may be the coolest new tradition in college football.

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt took notice and will feature it Sunday night in "One Big Thing" during his SportsCenter broadcast.

Just tremendous. Will be Sunday's One Big Thing on SportsCenter. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 3, 2017

