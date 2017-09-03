IOWA CITY, Ia. — The coolest thing that happened Saturday at Kinnick Stadium had nothing to do with football.
At the end of the first quarter of Iowa's 24-3 win over Wyoming, the near sell-out crowd tilted their heads up and waved in unison at the new University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital built directly next to the stadium.
Why?
The hospital's top floor features the Press Box Cafe, a rotunda of sorts with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a perfect view of Hawkeye games. And during every Iowa home game, patients and their parents will pack the cafe and watch their Hawkeyes from one of the tallest vantage points in Iowa City.
It's safe to say this personal viewing suite for the children and their families — plus the first-quarter wave from Kinnick — may be the coolest new tradition in college football.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt took notice and will feature it Sunday night in "One Big Thing" during his SportsCenter broadcast.
Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs