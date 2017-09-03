Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Iowa linebacker has respect for Wyoming's QB and likes where this defense is at. Chad Leistikow/The Register

Buy Photo Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — When you shut down the potential No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, you get recognized.

For Hawkeyes linebacker Josey Jewell, that recognition came in the form of the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week award.

Jewell racked up 14 tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup and a quarterback pressure that forced Brady Reiff's interception late in the fourth quarter. The sack and tackle for loss totals match Jewell's career-bests.

Representatives from the Chargers, Ravens, Redskins and at least three other NFL teams watched Iowa's 24-3 win over Wyoming. That's a good chunk of NFL eyes that saw Jewell's domination.

