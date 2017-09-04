Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Iowa linebacker has respect for Wyoming's QB and likes where this defense is at. Chad Leistikow/The Register

Buy Photo Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Wyoming's Avante' Cox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — A national award on Sunday, and a conference award to follow.

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell is its first defensive player of the week for 2017. He was also named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week following the Hawkeyes' 24-3 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

Jewell racked up 14 tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup and a quarterback pressure that forced Brady Reiff's interception late in the fourth quarter. The sack and tackle for loss totals match Jewell's career-bests.

This is Jewell's first Big Ten player of the week honor. Seven different Hawkeyes got that recognition last season.

