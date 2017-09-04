Skip in Skip
IOWA CITY, Ia. — A national award on Sunday, and a conference award to follow.

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell is its first defensive player of the week for 2017. He was also named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week following the Hawkeyes' 24-3 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

Jewell racked up 14 tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup and a quarterback pressure that forced Brady Reiff's interception late in the fourth quarter. The sack and tackle for loss totals match Jewell's career-bests.

Leistikow: A lot to like in Jewell-fueled Hawkeyes' opening win

This is Jewell's first Big Ten player of the week honor. Seven different Hawkeyes got that recognition last season.

    Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.

