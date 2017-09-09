Buy Photo Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

AMES, Ia. – On the 40th anniversary of the renewal of the Cy-Hawk series, the game is up for grabs after one half of football.

Iowa leads Iowa State, 14-10, after two quarters at Jack Trice Stadium, with a capacity crowd enjoying a competitive start and clear skies.

Iowa took its first lead with 52 seconds left in the first half on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Nate Stanley to senior receiver Matt VandeBerg. Stanley finished the first half going 10-for-13 passing with 104 yards, two scores and no interceptions.

The Cyclones opened the scoring on their second drive, going through the air after their defense shut down Iowa’s run game on its first series. Quarterback Jacob Park went 4-for-4 on the efficient series, with two passes to receiver Marchie Murdock going for 25 and 20 yards on back-to-back plays.

Senior standout Allen Lazard caught the touchdown, rising up on a short 5-yard fade to score over Iowa cornerback Manny Rugamba.

The Hawkeyes responded with a 10-play, 76-yard drive to tie the game up, 7-7. Newton native Nick Easley became the first player in Kirk Ferentz’s tenure at Iowa to catch touchdown passes in each of his first two career games, running in a short throw from Stanley for a 10-yard touchdown.

ISU has struggled to get its running game going, needing a weaving and winding 36-yard run from sophomore David Montgomery to boost its average. Without the second quarter spring, the Cyclones would have been averaging nine rushes for 19 yards.

Iowa has won the last two Cy-Hawk meetings and three of the last four.

Buy Photo Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

