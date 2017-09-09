2017 Cy-Hawk Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes 44, Iowa State Cyclones 41 (OT)
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the
Buy Photo
The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs the ball after an interception during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right,
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right, celebrate during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
during the second half of their football game at Jack
Buy Photo
during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second
Buy Photo
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches over the end zone to tie the game after an extra point 38-380 during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58) reacts after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58), right, and Iowa State redshirt freshman defensive end Carson Lensing (45), left, react after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 44-41 in overtime during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break
Buy Photo
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break up a pass intended for Iowa State's Allen Lazard during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
Buy Photo
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the pile for a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk
Buy Photo
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery
Buy Photo
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Iowa senior defensive back Miles Taylor (19) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his players after holding Iowa on a fourth down during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State redshirt junior defensive back Brian Peavy (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10)
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) is sacked by Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after sacking Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
Buy Photo
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
Buy Photo
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) catches a pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses an interception during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls
Buy Photo
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State defenders during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Akrum Wadley (not pictured) during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown pass during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes as they make their way onto the field before their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a
Buy Photo
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a 74-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard touchdown leap during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9,
Buy Photo
at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the locker room before the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    443 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    AMES, Ia. – On the 40th anniversary of the renewal of the Cy-Hawk series, the game is up for grabs after one half of football.

    Iowa leads Iowa State, 14-10, after two quarters at Jack Trice Stadium, with a capacity crowd enjoying a competitive start and clear skies.

    Iowa took its first lead with 52 seconds left in the first half on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Nate Stanley to senior receiver Matt VandeBerg. Stanley finished the first half going 10-for-13 passing with 104 yards, two scores and no interceptions.

    The Cyclones opened the scoring on their second drive, going through the air after their defense shut down Iowa’s run game on its first series. Quarterback Jacob Park went 4-for-4 on the efficient series, with two passes to receiver Marchie Murdock going for 25 and 20 yards on back-to-back plays.

    Photos: Tailgating at Jack Trice before Cy-Hawk game
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa warms up before the first half of their football
    Buy Photo
    Iowa warms up before the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack
    Buy Photo
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa warms up before the first half of their football
    Buy Photo
    Iowa warms up before the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    The Iowa State band plays for fans tailgating before
    Buy Photo
    The Iowa State band plays for fans tailgating before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    The Iowa State band plays for fans tailgating before
    Buy Photo
    The Iowa State band plays for fans tailgating before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    The Iowa State band plays for fans tailgating before
    Buy Photo
    The Iowa State band plays for fans tailgating before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack
    Buy Photo
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack
    Buy Photo
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack
    Buy Photo
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack
    Buy Photo
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack
    Buy Photo
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack
    Buy Photo
    Fans tailgate before the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Marie Mueller of Davenport stacks a Jenga board while
    Buy Photo
    Marie Mueller of Davenport stacks a Jenga board while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Probst family of the Des Moines metro
    Buy Photo
    Members of the Probst family of the Des Moines metro area gather for a group photo while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Jacob Van Brocklin, 15, of Story City, tosses the ball
    Buy Photo
    Jacob Van Brocklin, 15, of Story City, tosses the ball while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans gather to listen to live music while tailgating
    Buy Photo
    Fans gather to listen to live music while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Eric Jess of Ankeny reacts after knocking over the
    Buy Photo
    Eric Jess of Ankeny reacts after knocking over the oversized Jenga stack while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Wyatt Pink, 10, of Ames tosses a bean bag while tailgating
    Buy Photo
    Wyatt Pink, 10, of Ames tosses a bean bag while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Lindsay Jess of Davenport celebrates her birthday by
    Buy Photo
    Lindsay Jess of Davenport celebrates her birthday by tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State and Iowa fans take a shot from a crutch
    Buy Photo
    Iowa State and Iowa fans take a shot from a crutch while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Cyclones fans Jack Miller, from left, Connor Miller
    Buy Photo
    Cyclones fans Jack Miller, from left, Connor Miller and Tia Ewalt pose with Hawkeye fan Brooklynn Porter while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans gather while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series
    Buy Photo
    Fans gather while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans gather to listen to live music while tailgating
    Buy Photo
    Fans gather to listen to live music while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Jacob Van Brocklin, 15, of Story City, tosses the ball
    Buy Photo
    Jacob Van Brocklin, 15, of Story City, tosses the ball while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Eric Jess of Ankeny reacts after knocking over the
    Buy Photo
    Eric Jess of Ankeny reacts after knocking over the oversized Jenga stack while tailgating prior to the CyHawk Series game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Iowa marching band make their way to
    Buy Photo
    Members of the Iowa marching band make their way to Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Ryan Hiveley, 32, and Lindsey Hiveley, 33, both of
    Buy Photo
    Ryan Hiveley, 32, and Lindsey Hiveley, 33, both of Des Moines, showing support for their teams at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Megan Lane, 27, and Marie-Claire Hynes, 23, of London,
    Buy Photo
    Megan Lane, 27, and Marie-Claire Hynes, 23, of London, having a great time at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Brianna Handel, 21, Anna Yung, 21, and Anna Fox, 21,
    Buy Photo
    Brianna Handel, 21, Anna Yung, 21, and Anna Fox, 21, all of Ames, showing their cyclone pride at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Some of the game attendees chose a to pick the neutral
    Buy Photo
    Some of the game attendees chose a to pick the neutral side at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Heidi Longnecker, 44, and Erin Roche, 39, both of
    Buy Photo
    Heidi Longnecker, 44, and Erin Roche, 39, both of Ankeny, supporting Iowa State at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    One of the many creative custom transports that attendees
    Buy Photo
    One of the many creative custom transports that attendees were using as tailgate parties at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Katie Fisher, 20, Lola Simon, 18, Morgan Cocagne, 19,
    Buy Photo
    Katie Fisher, 20, Lola Simon, 18, Morgan Cocagne, 19, Sophia Bailey, 19, Kate Trochill, 18, and Anna Landry, 18, all of Ames, having a blast at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Chase Winterboer, 16, of Huxley, Seth Wohlgemuth, 16,
    Buy Photo
    Chase Winterboer, 16, of Huxley, Seth Wohlgemuth, 16, of Kelley, and Max Olson, 16, of Huxley, showing off their Iowa State pride at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Grant Kamin, 22, of Kansas City, Sarah Chicchelly,
    Buy Photo
    Grant Kamin, 22, of Kansas City, Sarah Chicchelly, 22, of Iowa City, and MJ Kamin, 21, of Ames, having a great time at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Nick Newton, 24, of Urbandale, Morgan Jungman, 23,
    Buy Photo
    Nick Newton, 24, of Urbandale, Morgan Jungman, 23, and Jared Willson, 23, both of Johnston, having fun tailgating at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Erin Volz, 41, of Granger, and Jill Bassman, 38, of
    Buy Photo
    Erin Volz, 41, of Granger, and Jill Bassman, 38, of Des Moines, supporting Iowa State at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Sarah Gill, 21, Jade Bunn, 21, and Hannah Schmidt,
    Buy Photo
    Sarah Gill, 21, Jade Bunn, 21, and Hannah Schmidt, 21, all of Ames, showing their cyclone pride at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Adam Whishoey, 26, of Ankeny, Chance McDonald, 25,
    Buy Photo
    Adam Whishoey, 26, of Ankeny, Chance McDonald, 25, of Minneapolis, and Megan Anderson, 21, of Ames, tailgating it up at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Linda Mathers, 63, of Ankeny, Sarah Clark, 35, of Cedar
    Buy Photo
    Linda Mathers, 63, of Ankeny, Sarah Clark, 35, of Cedar Rapids, and Lindsay Trueblood, 35, of Bondourant, having a fun time at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Trevor Olson, 23, of Des Moines, and Ian Haughey, 24,
    Buy Photo
    Trevor Olson, 23, of Des Moines, and Ian Haughey, 24, of Minneapolis, showing their cyclone support at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Thomas McLoughlin, 27, and Meaghon Holyfield, 21, both
    Buy Photo
    Thomas McLoughlin, 27, and Meaghon Holyfield, 21, both of Kansas City, having a fun time tailgating at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Shawna Cooper, 32, and Kora Cooper, 1, both of Ankeny,
    Buy Photo
    Shawna Cooper, 32, and Kora Cooper, 1, both of Ankeny, having a blast at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Claire Moline, 19, of Ames, Morgan Roys, 19 and Alex
    Buy Photo
    Claire Moline, 19, of Ames, Morgan Roys, 19 and Alex Wilson, 19, both of Iowa City, showing support for the hawkeyes at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Alexys Adam, 19, Emily Black, 20, and Pierce Rockwell,
    Buy Photo
    Alexys Adam, 19, Emily Black, 20, and Pierce Rockwell, 20, all of Ames, having a great time at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Justin Weller, 21, and Ryan Fox, 21, both of Ames having
    Buy Photo
    Justin Weller, 21, and Ryan Fox, 21, both of Ames having a great time tailgating at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Dalton Huseman, 19, of Boone, Jacob Smiley, 19, of
    Buy Photo
    Dalton Huseman, 19, of Boone, Jacob Smiley, 19, of Boone, and Drew Smith, of Huxley, showing their support for the hawkeyes at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Sara Deustch, 28, and Aaron Deustch, 28, both of Ollie,
    Buy Photo
    Sara Deustch, 28, and Aaron Deustch, 28, both of Ollie, having a great day tailgating at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Autumn Miller, 51, and Mark Miller, 51, both of Huxley,
    Buy Photo
    Autumn Miller, 51, and Mark Miller, 51, both of Huxley, showing their support for Iowa State at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Morgan Scholl, 28, and Nathan Miner, 28, both of Des
    Buy Photo
    Morgan Scholl, 28, and Nathan Miner, 28, both of Des Moines, having a fun time tailgating at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    A custom cyclones inspired firetruck making the rounds
    Buy Photo
    A custom cyclones inspired firetruck making the rounds to the tailgating parties at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Lacey Cheesman, 36, and Ryan Cheesman, 36, both of
    Buy Photo
    Lacey Cheesman, 36, and Ryan Cheesman, 36, both of Ankeny, getting ready to tailgate at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Emily Jensen, 20, of Omaha, Ashley Turcotte, 20, of
    Buy Photo
    Emily Jensen, 20, of Omaha, Ashley Turcotte, 20, of Anchorage, Maddi Brummond, 21, of Dike, and Sadie Eden, 22, of New Haven, having a fun time at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    The ISU marching band getting tailgaters fired up at
    Buy Photo
    The ISU marching band getting tailgaters fired up at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Tammy Gardini, 30, Natalie Gardini, 20, Andrea Gardini,
    Buy Photo
    Tammy Gardini, 30, Natalie Gardini, 20, Andrea Gardini, 2 months, and Liam Gardini, 3, showing their cyclones support at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Anna Fabiano, 21, Oliva Blus, 21, both of Iowa City,
    Buy Photo
    Anna Fabiano, 21, Oliva Blus, 21, both of Iowa City, and Emily Abbassi, 21, of Ames, having a great time tailgating at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Nicole Meyer, 21, and Scott Meyer, 21, both of Ames,
    Buy Photo
    Nicole Meyer, 21, and Scott Meyer, 21, both of Ames, having a fun time tailgating at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Trisha Fopma, 22, and Haley Hoffman, 22, both of Cedar
    Buy Photo
    Trisha Fopma, 22, and Haley Hoffman, 22, both of Cedar Rapids, showing support for the hawkeyes at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Melissa Vergara, 22, Danielle Nelson, 22, and Elsa
    Buy Photo
    Melissa Vergara, 22, Danielle Nelson, 22, and Elsa Gonzales, 21, all of Muscatine, tailgating it up at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Dhamar Mollina, 18, of Ames, and Ally Grooms, 18, of
    Buy Photo
    Dhamar Mollina, 18, of Ames, and Ally Grooms, 18, of Iowa City having a great time at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Maddy Tolk, 19, and Donnie Seivert, 19, both of Sheldon,
    Buy Photo
    Maddy Tolk, 19, and Donnie Seivert, 19, both of Sheldon, having a ton of fun at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Jonathan Chicken, 22, of Waukee, Madison Vanderberg,
    Buy Photo
    Jonathan Chicken, 22, of Waukee, Madison Vanderberg, 21, of Ames, Avery Pirano, 21, of Minneapolis, and Nate Stewart, 23, of Ames, showing their support for the cyclones at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Rich Colgan, 70, and Diana Colgan, 61, both of Iowa
    Buy Photo
    Rich Colgan, 70, and Diana Colgan, 61, both of Iowa City, having a great time tailgating at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Eric Matuska, 29, Amy Matuska, 28, Mason Matuska, 1,
    Buy Photo
    Eric Matuska, 29, Amy Matuska, 28, Mason Matuska, 1, and their dogs Leinie and Summit, all getting ready for the big game at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen
    Thousands of Hawkeye and Cyclone fans tailgating together
    Buy Photo
    Thousands of Hawkeye and Cyclone fans tailgating together as they wait for the game to begin at the 2017 Iowa Vs. Iowa State Game.   Danny Carman/For The Register
    Fullscreen

    Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Senior standout Allen Lazard caught the touchdown, rising up on a short 5-yard fade to score over Iowa cornerback Manny Rugamba.

      The Hawkeyes responded with a 10-play, 76-yard drive to tie the game up, 7-7. Newton native Nick Easley became the first player in Kirk Ferentz’s tenure at Iowa to catch touchdown passes in each of his first two career games, running in a short throw from Stanley for a 10-yard touchdown.

      Peterson:: Happy 40th anniversary to Cy and Hawk — and why the big game almost didn't restart

      ISU has struggled to get its running game going, needing a weaving and winding 36-yard run from sophomore David Montgomery to boost its average. Without the second quarter spring, the Cyclones would have been averaging nine rushes for 19 yards.

      Iowa has won the last two Cy-Hawk meetings and three of the last four.

      Check back to DesMoinesRegister.com and HawkCentral.com after the game for updates, stories, videos, photos and more from Saturday’s showdown in Ames.

      443 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE