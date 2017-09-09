Live Blog GameDay Live: Iowa at Iowa State
 
Welcome to The Register's gameday center for the Cy-Hawk matchup between Iowa and Iowa State.

The Register's Danny Lawhon returns to take your questions, bring you updates from our staff at Jack Trice Stadium and deliver you the gameday experience on your computer or mobile device. The action begins here at 11 a.m.

 

35 Photos: Best of Cy-Hawk Moments
 Fullscreen

Iowa's Melvin Spears (49) Eric Simmons (58) and Macon
Iowa's Melvin Spears (49) Eric Simmons (58) and Macon Plewa (42) carry off the Cy-Hawk trophy after defeating Iowa State 31-17 in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, waves to the Iowa State
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, waves to the Iowa State cheerleaders before walking onto the field to flip the coin during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, talks to Iowa State players
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, talks to Iowa State players before walking onto the field to flip the coin during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa State Marching band plays while politicians
The Iowa State Marching band plays while politicians campaign during the tailgate before the Cy-Hawk game at Iowa State University in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa players sport a number 9 on their helmets in memory
Iowa players sport a number 9 on their helmets in memory of Tyler Sash during their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
A member of the Iowa State dance team performs before
A member of the Iowa State dance team performs before the game against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets fans on the field prior to the Iowa-Iowa State football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa State University's Quenton Bundrage (9) catches
Iowa State University's Quenton Bundrage (9) catches a touchdown pass despite the efforts of Iowa's Greg Mabin (13) during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) is tackled
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) is tackled by Iowa's Jordan Lomax (27) and Greg Mabin (13) during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) gets up and
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) gets up and celebrates a catch during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State's Allen Lazard catches a pass during their
Iowa State's Allen Lazard catches a pass during their game against Iowa in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VanderBerg is tackled by Iowa State's Jomal
Iowa's Matt VanderBerg is tackled by Iowa State's Jomal Wiltz during their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State linebacker Jay Jones celebrates after sacking
Iowa State linebacker Jay Jones celebrates after sacking Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa defensive back Desmond King is pulled down after
Iowa defensive back Desmond King is pulled down after taking a kick reception against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa State spirit squad carry flags
Members of the Iowa State spirit squad carry flags after a Cyclone score against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a
Iowa junior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for a first down against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa running back Jordan Canzeri hurdles players as
Iowa running back Jordan Canzeri hurdles players as he battles for yards against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive end Darian Cotton celebrates with
Iowa State defensive end Darian Cotton celebrates with head coach Paul Rhoads in the fourth quarter against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa tight end Henry Krieger Coble is brought down
Iowa tight end Henry Krieger Coble is brought down by Iowa State linebacker Jordan Harris during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fires a pass against Iowa
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fires a pass against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson sacks Iowa quarterback
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson sacks Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard in the third quarter during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson celebrates after
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson celebrates after sacking Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard in the third quarter during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard drops back as Iowa State
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard drops back as Iowa State defensive tackle Demond Tucker closes in on him during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowaâ€™s(4) Tevaun Smith(4) pulls in a touchdown pass
Iowaâ€™s(4) Tevaun Smith(4) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Iowa Stateâ€™s(10) Brian Peavy during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa Stateâ€™s (10)Jauan Wesley pulls in a touchdown
Iowa Stateâ€™s (10)Jauan Wesley pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Iowaâ€™s (19)Miles Taylor and (14)Desmond King during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's (1)Marshall Koehn is stopped short of the goal
Iowa's (1)Marshall Koehn is stopped short of the goal line on a fake field goal attempt against Iowa State during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's Jordan Canzeri is upended by Iowa State's (17)
Iowa's Jordan Canzeri is upended by Iowa State's (17) Jomal Wiltz and Kamri Cotton-Moya during the second half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White, Rodney White/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Riley McCarron, a former
Iowa junior wide receiver Riley McCarron, a former prep athlete from Dubuque Wahlert, pulls in the go-ahead touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate a kick return by Desmond King against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa and Iowa State coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and
Iowa and Iowa State coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and Paul Rhoads shake hands after their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa won 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa celebrates with the Cy-Hawk Trophy Saturday Sept.
Iowa celebrates with the Cy-Hawk Trophy Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa's Drew Ott joins the team for celebration at the
Iowa's Drew Ott joins the team for celebration at the end of the game against Iowa State Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White/The Register
