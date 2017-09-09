Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Kirk Ferentz talks Cy-Hawk win, Nate Stanley | 1:57

The Iowa coach is relieved after a 44-41 overtime win. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

1 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Hawkeyes' Josey Jewell: 'Gut-check for me' | 0:17

Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell was frustrated with the defensive performance after Saturday's 44-41 OT win in Ames. Chris Cuellar/The Register

2 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Josh Jackson aids Iowa's coverage late | 0:22

Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the secondary's late improvement in Saturday's 44-41 win at ISU. Chris Cuellar/The Register

3 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) James Daniels returns to retooled line | 0:31

Iowa center James Daniels returned after missing the season opener due to injury, starting in Saturday 44-41 win at ISU with a shuffled offensive line. Chris Cuellar/The Register

4 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Hawkeyes' entrance to Jack Trice Stadium | 1:55

Iowa players get off the bus in Ames, 2 hours prior to kickoff.

5 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Sizing up an 'epic' Cy-Hawk showdown | 2:14

Hawkeyes reporters Mark Emmert and Chad Leistikow recap a thrilling 44-41 Iowa win. Chad Leistikow | Hawkcentral.com

6 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) The best scenes from the 2017 Cy-Hawk game | 0:55

Take a look back at the biggest plays of the game!

7 of 7
  • Kirk Ferentz talks Cy-Hawk win, Nate Stanley
    Kirk Ferentz talks Cy-Hawk win, Nate Stanley
  • Hawkeyes' Josey Jewell: 'Gut-check for me'
    Hawkeyes' Josey Jewell: 'Gut-check for me'
  • Josh Jackson aids Iowa's coverage late
    Josh Jackson aids Iowa's coverage late
  • James Daniels returns to retooled line
    James Daniels returns to retooled line
  • Hawkeyes' entrance to Jack Trice Stadium
    Hawkeyes' entrance to Jack Trice Stadium
  • Sizing up an 'epic' Cy-Hawk showdown
    Sizing up an 'epic' Cy-Hawk showdown
  • The best scenes from the 2017 Cy-Hawk game
    The best scenes from the 2017 Cy-Hawk game
550 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

AMES, Ia. — Who says Iowa doesn’t have enough receiving options?

Quarterback Nate Stanley found nine of them in Saturday’s 44-41 overtime victory over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium.

Three of them — Ihmir Smith-Marsette, T.J. Hockenson and James Butler — made the first catches of their Hawkeye careers. Senior fullback Drake Kulick doubled his career reception total by snaring two passes. Tight end Peter Pekar even grabbed his second pass in four years at Iowa.

All of the contributions were vital as Stanley calmly ran through his progressions, completing 27 of 41 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions.

“The defense that they were running, they did a great job at taking away some stuff,” Stanley said of the Cyclones. “It just depends on where somebody is in the progression, so just being able to get to the second and third receiver, I think that’s really what plays into the amount of people that caught passes today.”

2017 Cy-Hawk Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes 44, Iowa State Cyclones 41 (OT)
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the
Buy Photo
The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs the ball after an interception during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right,
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right, celebrate during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
during the second half of their football game at Jack
Buy Photo
during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second
Buy Photo
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches over the end zone to tie the game after an extra point 38-380 during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58) reacts after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58), right, and Iowa State redshirt freshman defensive end Carson Lensing (45), left, react after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 44-41 in overtime during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break
Buy Photo
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break up a pass intended for Iowa State's Allen Lazard during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
Buy Photo
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the pile for a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk
Buy Photo
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery
Buy Photo
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Iowa senior defensive back Miles Taylor (19) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his players after holding Iowa on a fourth down during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State redshirt junior defensive back Brian Peavy (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10)
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) is sacked by Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after sacking Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
Buy Photo
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
Buy Photo
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) catches a pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses an interception during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls
Buy Photo
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State defenders during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Akrum Wadley (not pictured) during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown pass during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes as they make their way onto the field before their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a
Buy Photo
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a 74-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard touchdown leap during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9,
Buy Photo
at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the locker room before the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    More Hawkeyes coverage:

    Iowa’s third scoring drive was emblematic of its spread-it-around mentality. At his own 37-yard line, Stanley looked deep before realizing that Kulick had escaped the backfield alone near the Hawkeye sideline, an easy pitch and catch that netted 26 yards.

    Two plays later, Stanley homed in on another Hawkeye who has primarily been used as a blocker this season — redshirt freshman tight end Hockenson. It was third-and-15, and Hockenson also slipped unnoticed underneath the Iowa State coverage, rumbling for 24 yards with his first career reception on just his second target.

    It was déjà vu seconds later, this time Hockenson gaining 17 yards to the Cyclone 1-yard line, with tailback Akrum Wadley diving for the score that put Iowa ahead 21-10 one play later.

    Hockenson said it was a matter of Iowa State paying careful attention to his tight end counterpart Noah Fant, who scored two touchdowns in a season-opening win over Wyoming.

    “We knew that they were going to double Noah, like anybody would. I mean, why not?” said Hockenson, a Chariton native. “And it was going to be man-to-man through the rest of the (receivers). So I just made a play when it was called. Stanley has trust in me to throw the ball to me. I was just doing my job.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Take a look back at the biggest plays of the game!

    Only three Hawkeyes caught passes in the 24-3 victory against Wyoming. Iowa also didn’t convert a third down until the third quarter of that game. These were both obvious points of emphasis Saturday against Iowa State. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said as much.

    Hockenson’s first catch was an example of where a more varied pass game resulted in a key big gain for Iowa. There were others:

    • Facing a first-and-20 from his 47-yard line after a holding penalty, Stanley targeted Iowa’s newest tailback option for the first time this season. James Butler, a graduate transfer who was spelling the workhorse Wadley, turned it into a 26-yard gain. Iowa took a 14-10 halftime lead moments later on a 17-yard touchdown pass to Matt VandeBerg.
    • Trailing 31-21 with the ball at the Cyclone 34-yard line, Stanley found Wadley in space, resulting in a 19-yard gain. The Hawkeyes eventually scored on a 15-yard pass to Smith-Marsette.
    • On the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes had a third-and-2 from their 33. Stanley found Fant in single coverage this time, and hit him for nine yards. Fant had three catches for 30 yards, none bigger.
    • Iowa faced only one third down on its overtime drive, needing four yards from the Cyclone 19. A field goal would have forced a second overtime, but the Hawkeyes weren’t content with that. Stanley connected with junior-college transfer Nick Easley in the seam, and Easley turned that into a 10-yard gain.

    Two plays later, the game was over. But those four plays — to four different receivers — made the win possible.

    Iowa converted 7 of 15 third downs Saturday, with four scoring drives of 89 yards or longer. The Hawkeyes were 6-for-6 in red-zone scoring. And they gave future opponents much more to think about.

    Like Hockenson and Kulick as receiving options.

    “He has trust in all his receivers,” Hockenson said of Stanley. “He’s going to throw it where it’s open. … We’re a tight-knit group.”

    As for Kulick’s new role as playmaker, Hockenson said:

    “That’s awesome for him. He doesn’t get too many like that. He makes jokes a lot of the time how he’s just a fullback.”

    A fullback with two catches for 29 yards now. Thanks to Stanley and a different kind of “spread” offense.

    550 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE