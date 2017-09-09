Skip in Skip
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Kirk Ferentz talks Cy-Hawk win, Nate Stanley | 1:57

The Iowa coach is relieved after a 44-41 overtime win. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Hawkeyes' Josey Jewell: 'Gut-check for me' | 0:17

Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell was frustrated with the defensive performance after Saturday's 44-41 OT win in Ames. Chris Cuellar/The Register

VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Josh Jackson aids Iowa's coverage late | 0:22

Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the secondary's late improvement in Saturday's 44-41 win at ISU. Chris Cuellar/The Register

VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) James Daniels returns to retooled line | 0:31

Iowa center James Daniels returned after missing the season opener due to injury, starting in Saturday 44-41 win at ISU with a shuffled offensive line. Chris Cuellar/The Register

VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Hawkeyes' entrance to Jack Trice Stadium | 1:55

Iowa players get off the bus in Ames, 2 hours prior to kickoff.

VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Sizing up an 'epic' Cy-Hawk showdown | 2:14

Hawkeyes reporters Mark Emmert and Chad Leistikow recap a thrilling 44-41 Iowa win. Chad Leistikow | Hawkcentral.com

AMES, Ia. — The Iowa defense had its obvious struggles Saturday against Iowa State, and that comes from its fearless leader.

“A lot of the defensive guys were down on themselves,” middle linebacker Josey Jewell said. “I should be down on myself for what I did today. It was pretty dang bad. But we have to understand, we got the victory.”

Indeed they did — a 44-41, overtime thriller in a shootout at Jack Trice Stadium.

But the win might not have been possible without some big defensive stops when it seemed like Iowa had let momentum slip away.

And maybe the biggest was the play made by defensive end Parker Hesse.

His team down 31-28 with just over 6 minutes to play, the Waukon native got his mitts in the way of Jacob Park’s first-down pass.

“It was coming right at my head,” Hesse said. “I just stuck my hands up.”

Hesse had dropped off into coverage, and his interception — reminiscent of his thank-you-very-much pick-six against Nebraska in 2015 — counted as the day’s lone turnover.

It was a big one. He returned it 13 yards to the Iowa State 5, setting up a tying field goal.

“Anytime you get your hands on the ball as a defensive lineman, it’s a special thing,” Hesse said. “It’s kind of a shock, so you just try to do the most with it.”

2017 Cy-Hawk Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes 44, Iowa State Cyclones 41 (OT)
The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the
The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs the ball after an interception during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right,
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right, celebrate during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
during the second half of their football game at Jack
during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches over the end zone to tie the game after an extra point 38-380 during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58) reacts after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58), right, and Iowa State redshirt freshman defensive end Carson Lensing (45), left, react after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 44-41 in overtime during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break up a pass intended for Iowa State's Allen Lazard during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the pile for a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Iowa senior defensive back Miles Taylor (19) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his players after holding Iowa on a fourth down during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State redshirt junior defensive back Brian Peavy (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10)
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) is sacked by Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after sacking Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) catches a pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses an interception during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State defenders during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Akrum Wadley (not pictured) during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown pass during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes as they make their way onto the field before their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a 74-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard touchdown leap during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9,
at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the locker room before the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Tough luck for Ike

    Iowa may be without its starting right tackle for the rest of the season.

    Ike Boettger suffered what sounds like a serious injury to his right Achilles tendon during the third quarter.

    “Done for the season, if that’s the case,” Kirk Ferentz said afterward. “… I’m not optimistic. It’s just not good.”

    That stinks for Iowa and for the player.

    Boettger, a fifth-year senior from Cedar Falls, has 20 career starts and is one of Iowa’s most reliable offensive linemen. His departure sent Iowa coaches into a variety of offensive-line combinations Saturday.

    The one that they settled on: Alaric Jackson at left tackle, Boone Myers at left guard, James Daniels at center, Keegan Render at right guard and Sean Welsh at right tackle.

    Daniels missed last week’s game, and Myers has been hobbled.

    “It doesn’t help. And we’re starting to do more of (rotating) than we like, certainly,” Ferentz said. “The good news is, it looked like Boone was cranking pretty good right there.”

    If Boettger is indeed done for the year, that could lead to two things.

    One, he would certainly be eligible for a sixth year of eligibility via medical hardshiop should he pursue it.

    Two, that might take the redshirt from true freshman Tristan Wirfs. The impressive product from Mount Vernon has been a second-team tackle in warmups the first two weeks but has yet to play.

    READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

    Also on the injury front, Jewell confirmed that he rolled his left ankle on David Montgomery’s 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The reigning Big Ten Conference defensive player of the week returned to the game.

    “Just twisted it up there a little bit there when I got trucked,” said Jewell, who had seven tackles. “Had to fix it up. It was unfortunate. I think I’ll be good for next week (against North Texas), yeah.”

    The new Desmond?

    In the past two seasons, Iowa has used its lock-down cornerback as its primary punt returner.

    So does that make Joshua Jackson this year’s Desmond King?

    Jackson, the talented junior, was back as Iowa’s punt returner Saturday after sure-handed Matt VandeBerg handled that role in last week’s season opener.

    “It was a great opportunity and challenge to be back there,” Jackson said.

    Jackson had a solid game at cornerback, too, with a career-high six tackles. He also seemed to be Iowa’s best guy in pass coverage. At the other corner spot, Manny Rugamba got benched in favor of Michael Ojemudia in the second quarter.

    It was thought Rugamba was Iowa’s so-called “No. 1” corner coming into the season. It seems like Jackson’s the guy now, in more ways than one.

    As a return man, he let a few punts bounce that he probably should’ve caught or scooped. One almost resulted in a turnover. He’ll learn.

    “I’ve got to be better in my calls back there, tell them to get away from the ball,” Jackson said. “I’ll take that. That’s on me, I’ve got to get better in communicating.”

    Odds and ends

    Brandon Smith, a 6-foot-3 receiver, became the seven true freshman to play for Iowa this season. He wasn’t targeted. He and fellow freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette seem to be emerging as Iowa's third and fourth receivers, with Devonte Young playing sparingly Saturday. …

    Matt VandeBerg, who had three catches for 42 yards, became the only player in the Ferentz era to score a receiving touchdown in three different Cy-Hawk games. He hauled in a 17-yard TD from Nate Stanley in the second quarter. …

    Akrum Wadley rushed for 118 yards on 28 carries, giving him 1,997 for his career. He might get become the 15th back in Iowa history to reach 2,000 on his first carry next week. …

    Ferentz is now over .500 for the first time in the Cy-Hawk rivalry. After an 0-4 start from 1999 to 2002, he is now 10-9 overall against the Cyclones.

    The final word

    Around the interview room Saturday afternoon, Hawkeye seniors emerged with smiles — knowing they didn’t end their careers with a loss to the Cyclones.

    Iowa has now won eight of its past nine trophy games (3-0 vs. Iowa State, 2-0 vs. Minnesota, 2-0 vs. Nebraska, 1-1 vs. Wisconsin) after going 0-4 in 2014.

    This one was just a little more harrowing than the others.

    “Part of me thinks I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. But the other part of me wishes it wasn’t so close,” fifth-year offensive lineman Sean Welsh said. “It was just a great day. Great day for the program. Great day for a lot of our younger guys, who really stepped up and made a difference for us.”

