Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Kirk Ferentz talks Cy-Hawk win, Nate Stanley | 1:57

The Iowa coach is relieved after a 44-41 overtime win. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

1 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Hawkeyes' Josey Jewell: 'Gut-check for me' | 0:17

Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell was frustrated with the defensive performance after Saturday's 44-41 OT win in Ames. Chris Cuellar/The Register

2 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Josh Jackson aids Iowa's coverage late | 0:22

Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the secondary's late improvement in Saturday's 44-41 win at ISU. Chris Cuellar/The Register

3 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) James Daniels returns to retooled line | 0:31

Iowa center James Daniels returned after missing the season opener due to injury, starting in Saturday 44-41 win at ISU with a shuffled offensive line. Chris Cuellar/The Register

4 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Hawkeyes' entrance to Jack Trice Stadium | 1:55

Iowa players get off the bus in Ames, 2 hours prior to kickoff.

5 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Sizing up an 'epic' Cy-Hawk showdown | 2:14

Hawkeyes reporters Mark Emmert and Chad Leistikow recap a thrilling 44-41 Iowa win. Chad Leistikow | Hawkcentral.com

6 of 7
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) The best scenes from the 2017 Cy-Hawk game | 0:55

Take a look back at the biggest plays of the game!

7 of 7
  • Kirk Ferentz talks Cy-Hawk win, Nate Stanley
    Kirk Ferentz talks Cy-Hawk win, Nate Stanley
  • Hawkeyes' Josey Jewell: 'Gut-check for me'
    Hawkeyes' Josey Jewell: 'Gut-check for me'
  • Josh Jackson aids Iowa's coverage late
    Josh Jackson aids Iowa's coverage late
  • James Daniels returns to retooled line
    James Daniels returns to retooled line
  • Hawkeyes' entrance to Jack Trice Stadium
    Hawkeyes' entrance to Jack Trice Stadium
  • Sizing up an 'epic' Cy-Hawk showdown
    Sizing up an 'epic' Cy-Hawk showdown
  • The best scenes from the 2017 Cy-Hawk game
    The best scenes from the 2017 Cy-Hawk game
1390 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

AMES, Ia. — In maybe the most epic Cy-Hawk showdown in series history, it got to the point where neither team deserved to lose.

And then it became clear: It would come down to one big play.

Iowa would make that play and, amazingly, win by the same exact score that it lost by in a 2011 classic here at Jack Trice Stadium: 44-41.

Nate Stanley hit true freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 5-yard touchdown pass in overtime, and snatched victory from the jaws of seemingly certain defeat.

And, hey, I'll say it: Maybe this rivalry should never go away.

The 2-0 Hawkeyes won this with offense, a week after dominating Wyoming with defense.

FOUR touchdown drives of 89 or more yards, including the one that forced overtime after it seemed Iowa was left for dead, down 31-21 in the fourth quarter.

My game ball goes to Brian Ferentz, whose play calls brought the Hawkeyes back.

2017 Cy-Hawk Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes 44, Iowa State Cyclones 41 (OT)
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the
Buy Photo
The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs the ball after an interception during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right,
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right, celebrate during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
during the second half of their football game at Jack
Buy Photo
during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second
Buy Photo
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches over the end zone to tie the game after an extra point 38-380 during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58) reacts after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58), right, and Iowa State redshirt freshman defensive end Carson Lensing (45), left, react after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 44-41 in overtime during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break
Buy Photo
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break up a pass intended for Iowa State's Allen Lazard during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
Buy Photo
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the pile for a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk
Buy Photo
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery
Buy Photo
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Iowa senior defensive back Miles Taylor (19) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his players after holding Iowa on a fourth down during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State redshirt junior defensive back Brian Peavy (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10)
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) is sacked by Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after sacking Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
Buy Photo
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
Buy Photo
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) catches a pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses an interception during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls
Buy Photo
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State defenders during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Akrum Wadley (not pictured) during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown pass during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes as they make their way onto the field before their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a
Buy Photo
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a 74-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard touchdown leap during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9,
Buy Photo
at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the locker room before the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Stanley, in his first road start, ended up throwing for five touchdown passes and had Iowa’s first 300-yard passing game since Jake Rudock in 2014.

    The Hawkeyes showed a lot of grit in rallying, and this win helps gloss over a slew of mistakes all day long: Penalties, leaky defense, shaky punting among them.

    Give Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell some credit on Saturday. He talked the talk leading up to this game, and the second-year Cyclone coach’s gutsy fourth-down calls kept his team a step ahead for much of the game.

    But the Cy-Hawk trophy is staying in Iowa City. That’s all that matters. 

    1390 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE