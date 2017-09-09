Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Kirk Ferentz talks Cy-Hawk win, Nate Stanley | 1:57 The Iowa coach is relieved after a 44-41 overtime win. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral 1 of 7 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Hawkeyes' Josey Jewell: 'Gut-check for me' | 0:17 Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell was frustrated with the defensive performance after Saturday's 44-41 OT win in Ames. Chris Cuellar/The Register 2 of 7 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Josh Jackson aids Iowa's coverage late | 0:22 Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the secondary's late improvement in Saturday's 44-41 win at ISU. Chris Cuellar/The Register 3 of 7 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) James Daniels returns to retooled line | 0:31 Iowa center James Daniels returned after missing the season opener due to injury, starting in Saturday 44-41 win at ISU with a shuffled offensive line. Chris Cuellar/The Register 4 of 7 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Hawkeyes' entrance to Jack Trice Stadium | 1:55 Iowa players get off the bus in Ames, 2 hours prior to kickoff. 5 of 7 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) Sizing up an 'epic' Cy-Hawk showdown | 2:14 Hawkeyes reporters Mark Emmert and Chad Leistikow recap a thrilling 44-41 Iowa win. Chad Leistikow | Hawkcentral.com 6 of 7 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: IOWA BEATS IOWA STATE, 44-41 (OT) The best scenes from the 2017 Cy-Hawk game | 0:55 Take a look back at the biggest plays of the game! 7 of 7 Last VideoNext Video Kirk Ferentz talks Cy-Hawk win, Nate Stanley

Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.

AMES, Ia. — In maybe the most epic Cy-Hawk showdown in series history, it got to the point where neither team deserved to lose.

And then it became clear: It would come down to one big play.

Iowa would make that play and, amazingly, win by the same exact score that it lost by in a 2011 classic here at Jack Trice Stadium: 44-41.

Nate Stanley hit true freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 5-yard touchdown pass in overtime, and snatched victory from the jaws of seemingly certain defeat.

And, hey, I'll say it: Maybe this rivalry should never go away.

The 2-0 Hawkeyes won this with offense, a week after dominating Wyoming with defense.

FOUR touchdown drives of 89 or more yards, including the one that forced overtime after it seemed Iowa was left for dead, down 31-21 in the fourth quarter.

My game ball goes to Brian Ferentz, whose play calls brought the Hawkeyes back.

Stanley, in his first road start, ended up throwing for five touchdown passes and had Iowa’s first 300-yard passing game since Jake Rudock in 2014.

The Hawkeyes showed a lot of grit in rallying, and this win helps gloss over a slew of mistakes all day long: Penalties, leaky defense, shaky punting among them.

Give Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell some credit on Saturday. He talked the talk leading up to this game, and the second-year Cyclone coach’s gutsy fourth-down calls kept his team a step ahead for much of the game.

But the Cy-Hawk trophy is staying in Iowa City. That’s all that matters.