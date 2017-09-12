Skip in Skip
Iowa offensive lineman Boone Myers says he feels good enough to play any position. Even punter?

IOWA CITY, Ia. — A fifth-year senior limps to the sideline, and a true freshman must get up to speed.

It’s a familiar situation in college sports, and it’s where Iowa’s offensive line finds itself this week after starting right tackle Ike Boettger suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Saturday’s win over Iowa State. That will cost Boettger four to six months of recovery and likely end his Hawkeyes career, coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Tuesday, although he took a sly swipe at Nebraska and the NCAA while holding out hope for a sixth year of eligibility for the Cedar Falls native (more on that later).

Boettger’s injury forces the Hawkeyes to do four things immediately:

  • Slide their best lineman, Sean Welsh, from right guard to fill Boettger’s starting role.
  • Insert Ross Reynolds at starting left guard, thus moving Keegan Render to the right side.
  • Pull the redshirt off of highly regarded recruit Tristan Wirfs and get him into the rotation at tackle.
  • Pray for no further offensive line injuries. Iowa seems to have the depth at offensive line to withstand one loss. A second would be extremely dicey.

Let’s start with Wirfs, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound man-child out of Mount Vernon who hasn’t played in Iowa’s first two games.

“Right now, we just have to plan like he will play at some point, because we're really running out of depth,” Ferentz said. “We've been practicing with him on the second team, pushing him forward as if he were going to play. He had an injury (during the) latter part of camp which really set him back and put him in a funk for about a week, but he's coming out of that and making progress.

“There are some things he does very well, and at times he does things extremely well. But the consistency factor is the biggest part. He was almost doing too well until he got hurt. It was about a week, but a week might as well have been a month. It just seemed like that because it really set him back. Now, we've seen him climb the ladder here a little bit the last two weeks.”

Hawkeye fans have been itching to see Wirfs, a four-star recruit and the Register’s high school male athlete of the year, in action. They’re about to get their chance, probably as soon as Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. home game against North Texas, which features a 3-4 defense and undersized ends (average weight of 248 pounds among the top four).

Wirfs would backup Welsh and Alaric Jackson, who has impressed in his first two career starts at left tackle.

At guard, senior Boone Myers can backup both spots, or also play tackle. He is listed as the second-stringer at both left tackle and left guard for now.

Combined with standout junior center James Daniels, the Hawkeyes would have a strong seven-man rotation on the line. They can win their share of battles up front with that group.

Iowa tight end Peter Pekar is primarily a blocker, but when he or fullback Drake Kulick catch passes, it gives the Hawkeyes "some extra juice"

The flexibility of Welsh and Myers is vital. Welsh, a senior, is so accomplished that he has played both guard spots and right tackle in games, all at a high level. He was even listed as Iowa’s starting center for a time last season while Daniels was nursing an injury.

“I can't explain it. Wherever you put him, he does well. He's just one of those football players,” Ferentz, a former offensive line coach, said with a measure of awe. “Some can't move around. I mean, it's really disastrous to even think about it. You learn that really quickly. … We've had Sean everywhere. Doesn't seem to bother him. He looks the same, just keeps playing, and doesn't seem to affect him mentally or physically.”

READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

Myers entered summer camp as the starting left tackle. An ankle injury slowed him, and the redshirt freshman Jackson took that spot and ran with it. Myers said he’s fully healthy now, ready to take on a bigger workload, and has gotten spot duty at guard in the first two games.

Ferentz said he anticipates Myers getting more snaps this week.

“I feel like I can play. I guess it’s just the coaches and what they think a good working lineup is. We’ve got a lot of guys who can play a lot of different positions,” Myers said.

“I tell Coach, ‘I’ll play wherever you need me.’ That’s punter, that’s whatever. I just want to play.”

(For the record, Myers is not being considered for punting duties).

2017 Cy-Hawk Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes 44, Iowa State Cyclones 41 (OT)
The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the
The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa senior receiver Matt VandeBerg focuses on the
Iowa senior receiver Matt VandeBerg focuses on the ball as he pulls in a touchdown over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs the ball after an interception during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right,
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right, celebrate during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry off
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry off the Cy-Hawk Series trophy after a 44-41 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley reaches into the end
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley reaches into the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game late against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
during the second half of their football game at Jack
during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Jake Gervase (30) team
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Jake Gervase (30) team up to stop Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches over the end zone to tie the game after an extra point 38-380 during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58) reacts after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58), right, and Iowa State redshirt freshman defensive end Carson Lensing (45), left, react after losing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 44-41 in overtime during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break up a pass intended for Iowa State's Allen Lazard during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the pile for a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Iowa senior defensive back Miles Taylor (19) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his players after holding Iowa on a fourth down during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State redshirt junior defensive back Brian Peavy (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10)
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) is sacked by Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after sacking Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa defense forces Iowa State quarterback Jacob
The Iowa defense forces Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park to get rid of the ball late in regulation on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) catches a pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses an interception during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State defenders during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Akrum Wadley (not pictured) during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State senior receiver Allen Lazard pulls down
Iowa State senior receiver Allen Lazard pulls down a touchdown reception against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown pass during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes as they make their way onto the field before their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler carries the ball for
Iowa running back James Butler carries the ball for a first down against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a 74-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard touchdown leap during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans cheer at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday,
Fans cheer at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play from the
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play from the huddle against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Parker
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Parker Hesse (40) pulled down an interception against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State fans pose for a photo from the stands in
Iowa State fans pose for a photo from the stands in the first half against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the locker room before the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior receiver Matt VandeBerg focuses on the
Iowa senior receiver Matt VandeBerg focuses on the ball as he pulls in a touchdown late in the second quarter to put the Hawkeyes up 14-10 over the Iowa State Cyclones at halftime on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State senior Robby Garcia carries the United States
Iowa State senior Robby Garcia carries the United States flag as he leads the Cyclones onto the field prior to kickoff against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park launches a pass against
Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park launches a pass against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park launches a throw
Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park launches a throw against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State running back David Montgomery takes the
Iowa State running back David Montgomery takes the handoff from quarterback Jacob Park against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State fan Hannah Naber, 6, of Boone cheers for
Iowa State fan Hannah Naber, 6, of Boone cheers for the Cyclones against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State senior receiver Allen Lazard pulls in a
Iowa State senior receiver Allen Lazard pulls in a touchdown reception against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State senior defensive back Everett Edwards pulls
Iowa State senior defensive back Everett Edwards pulls down Iowa running back Akrum Wadley on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior receiver Nick Easley pulls in a reception
Iowa junior receiver Nick Easley pulls in a reception and scores the touchdown against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell watches for the
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell watches for the play against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley tries to pull the Iowa
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley tries to pull the Iowa State defense offsides on fourth down on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior running back James Butler runs the ball
Iowa senior running back James Butler runs the ball against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery runs the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley moves the ball upfield
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley moves the ball upfield against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior receiver Matt VandeBerg focuses on the
Iowa senior receiver Matt VandeBerg focuses on the ball as he pulls in a touchdown over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates after
Iowa senior receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates after scoring a touchdown late in the second quarter over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior receiver Matt VandeBerg, right, celebrates
Iowa senior receiver Matt VandeBerg, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown late in the second quarter over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler pulls in a touchdown
Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler pulls in a touchdown reception against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball outside
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball outside of the reach of Iowa State's Spencer Benton on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets into the open against
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets into the open against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a point after
Iowa junior kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a point after touchdown against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley helps Iowa
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley helps Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey up after Stanley led the Hawkeyes to a 44-41 win on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive back Manny Rugamba, right, defends a
Iowa defensive back Manny Rugamba, right, defends a pass intended for Iowa State Trever Ryen on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park gets some blocking
Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park gets some blocking help as he scans the field for an open receiver against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell celebrates
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell celebrates after his Cyclones scored a touchdown against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson puts a
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson puts a hit on Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa center James Daniels snaps the ball to quarterback
Iowa center James Daniels snaps the ball to quarterback Nate Stanley against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State running back David Montgomery escapes a
Iowa State running back David Montgomery escapes a tackle attempt by Iowa's Anthony Nelson on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace reacts after an
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace reacts after an official made a call against the Hawkeyes during the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waits for the
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waits for the review after his the Iowa State Cyclones scored a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell tackles Iowa State
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell tackles Iowa State running back David Montgomery on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Jackson is a fixture at left tackle, Ferentz said, with the 6-7, 320-pounder starting to come into his own. Welsh and Wirfs would be called on to man the right side.

    “The progress he's made from being at 342-pound kid when he walked in here who was overweight to cutting down to 315, 317. We saw him go through that transformation, just was an indicator that this guy thinks right,” Ferentz said of Jackson. “He's not your average bear.”

    This past Saturday, Iowa’s offensive line worked around the third-quarter injury to Boettger and played a superb game. A unit that has surrendered 30 sacks in back-to-back seasons kept sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley upright all game in a 44-41 overtime victory.

    “We’ve been stressing that a lot this year is really just cleaning up the pocket for the quarterback, especially since we had a young guy. We knew we really need to tighten that up and give him a good pocket, so he can stay comfortable and make good plays,” Myers said.

    Stanley threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in his first road start. He was able to check down often to his second or third option on passing plays. That’s what a strong offensive line allows for.

    “The relationship between the quarterback and the offensive line has to be pretty good. I feel like that they’ve worked super hard to keep me safe back there, and obviously I really appreciate it,” Stanley said. “It’s pretty awesome when you can go through a game and maybe only get hit when you scramble or something like that. Having that protection is pretty sweet.”

    But not having Boettger stings. Ferentz spoke at length about the anguish he feels when a player’s season is curtailed, all the hard work that was put in to preparing for 12 games suddenly going unrewarded.

    Myers put it more bluntly: “It just rips your heart out.”

    Boettger’s next football opportunity, after the grind of months of rehabilitation, is likely to be in preparation for April’s NFL Draft. He’s good enough to get a professional shot.

    Ferentz was asked if Boettger would have a chance at a medical redshirt, something Iowa defensive end Drew Ott was denied two years ago.

    “By the book, no. But we live in a crazy world,” Ferentz said, before mischievously referencing once again the case of Nebraska’s Tanner Lee. “There is a quarterback I'm aware of that got an extra year because of a coaching change (at Tulane, Lee’s previous school), which I've never heard of that. I don't know what the precedent for that would be.

    “But we've got a new line coach (Tim Polasek). Maybe we can get him a year because of that. We'll see. Certainly different styles and personalities with those two guys, so I don't know. Got to look in that policy book they've got.”

    IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. NORTH TEXAS, 2017 WEEK 3 Ferentz: 'Personally, I like playing on Black Friday' | 1:04

    The Iowa coach reacts to new 2020 and 2021 Big Ten schedules that pit Iowa vs. Wisconsin on the last Saturday in November. Chad Leistikow

    IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. NORTH TEXAS, 2017 WEEK 3 Akrum Wadley is Iowa football's workhorse | 1:44

    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley has been a workhorse in Weeks 1 and 2 and ranks fourth nationally in all purpose yardage. Chad Leistikow/The Register

    IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. NORTH TEXAS, 2017 WEEK 3 Boone Myers on Ike Boettger's injury: 'It rips your heart out' | 1:24

    Iowa offensive lineman Boone Myers says he feels good enough to play any position. Even punter? Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. NORTH TEXAS, 2017 WEEK 3 Peter Pekar is loving Iowa's diverse offense | 1:46

    Iowa tight end Peter Pekar is primarily a blocker, but when he or fullback Drake Kulick catch passes, it gives the Hawkeyes "some extra juice" Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. NORTH TEXAS, 2017 WEEK 3 Time to pull redshirt off touted freshman Tristan Wirfs? | 1:01

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz discusses the big right tackle from Mount Vernon. Chad Leistikow

