As C.J. Beathard makes the leap to the NFL, we take a look at his five best games as a Hawkeye. Tyler Davis

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle runs against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. (Photo: Tony Avelar/AP)

The first week of the NFL season has come and gone. (Still licking your wounds from last night's loss in fantasy football? Me, too.)

To hold you over until football returns with Houston vs. Cincinnati this Thursday, here's a breakdown of how Iowa's six NFL rookies fared in their first professional games.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 stats: Five catches for 27 yards on six targets; on the field for 54 of San Francisco's 57 offensive snaps (95 percent)

Not a huge gain, but that's rookie TE George Kittle slipping out of a Thomas Davis tackle. #GoNiners#49ersvsPantherspic.twitter.com/wG6ksuMQeK — 49ersHive (@49ersHive) September 11, 2017

What they're saying: "Kittle is going to get a lot of looks this year, and the poor offensive line play could open up even more options for short dump-off plays. I don’t think we will see Kittle in the end zone too much, but he’s going to catch a lot of passes this season." — David Fucillo, Niners Nation (SB Nation).

Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1 stats: No tackles, but a key pass break-up that led to Adrian Phillips' interception

What they're saying: "Both the defense and offense clicked in the fourth quarter. Cashing in on turnovers created by rookie Desmond King, Korey Toomer and Adrian Phillips, the visitors scored 14 points over 70 seconds to cut the deficit to three points." — Tom Krasovic, San Diego Union-Tribune.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) throws against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 19, 2017. (Photo: Eric Risberg, AP)

The rest of the bunch

Jaleel Johnson, Minnesota Vikings: Johnson was one of two inactive defensive linemen, with Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen playing in front of him.

Greg Mabin, Buffalo Bills: Mabin was the Bills' lone inactive defensive back.

C.J. Beathard, San Francisco 49ers: Beathard didn't play in the 49ers' opener. But during their 23-3 blowout loss, there was plenty of Twitter chatter to put the Iowa rookie into the game.

Cole Croston, New England Patriots: Croston was one of two inactive offensive linemen for New England's Thursday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.