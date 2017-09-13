Skip in Skip
Former star Iowa running back Tavian Banks now lives in West Des Moines.

Editor's note: This story by Register correspondent Chris Snider originally ran on Sept. 14, 1997, the day after Iowa senior Tavian Banks ran for a school record 314 yards against Tulsa, a mark that still stands.

Iowa City, Ia., — After hearing news his uncle's life was cut short, Iowa senior Tavian Banks turned in the performance of his life Saturday afternoon.

Banks rushed for an Iowa and Kinnick Stadium record 314 yards on 29 carries against Tulsa, in a game he dedicated to his uncle, Dino Banks of Rock Island. Dino, 30, died from complications of AIDS on the morning of Iowa's season-opening game against Northern Iowa.

Banks attended the funeral on Wednesday.

"We were real close," Banks said of his uncle. "He used to baby-sit me when I was little."

MORE: Ex-Hawkeyes Tavian Banks, Tim Dwight visit memory lane

Offensive tackle Jeremy McKinney of Iowa greets Tavian
Offensive tackle Jeremy McKinney of Iowa greets Tavian Banks (22) after he scored the eventual winning touchdown in Iowa's 21-20 victory in 1996.  Register file photo
Tavian Banks, shown with Iowa teammate Kyle Trippeer
Tavian Banks, shown with Iowa teammate Kyle Trippeer in 1997, was a Hawkeye superstar, but football may have been his second-best sport. He was a three-time Iowa high school soccer player of the year.  Register file photo
Iowa running backs Sedrick Shaw (5) and Tavian Banks
Iowa running backs Sedrick Shaw (5) and Tavian Banks during the 1996 preseason media day.  Register file photo
Iowa running backs Tavian Banks, left, and Sedrick
Iowa running backs Tavian Banks, left, and Sedrick Shaw, during the 1996 Iowa football media day.  Register file photo
Iowa's Tavian Banks kneels after scoring a touchdown
Iowa's Tavian Banks kneels after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of Iowa's 38-10 victory over Illinois in 1997.  Register file photo
Iowa running back Tavian Banks flips the ball to an
Iowa running back Tavian Banks flips the ball to an official after he scored a touchdown during the 1997 Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State.  Register file photo
Tavian Banks and teammate Chad Deal celebrate one of
Tavian Banks and teammate Chad Deal celebrate one of Banks' touchdowns during the 1997 Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State.  Register file photo
Iowa's Tavian Banks is congratulated by Coach Hayden
Iowa's Tavian Banks is congratulated by Coach Hayden Fry after a 71-yard touchdown run during a 1997 game against Tulsa. Banks ran for an Iowa single-game record of 314 yards that day.  Register file photo
Iowa's Tavian Banks stiff arms Tulsa's Todd Frenz during
Iowa's Tavian Banks stiff arms Tulsa's Todd Frenz during the Hawkeyes' 1997 victory against Tulsa on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City. Banks rushed for a school-record 314 yards.  Register file photo
Tavian Banks set a single-season Iowa rushing record
Tavian Banks set a single-season Iowa rushing record in 1997, and he still holds the single-game mark of 314 yards set vs. Tulsa that season.  Register file photo
    Ed Podolak, who now does radio broadcasts of Iowa games, set the Hawkeyes' record in 1968 when he rushed for 286 yards on 17 carries against Northwestern. LeShon Johnson of Northern Illinois, who ran for 306 yards on Nov. 6, 1993, had held the stadium record.

    "He's the best back I've seen at this point in his career because of two things," said Podolak, who hugged Banks and congratulated him after the game. "First, he can make cuts in the open field without slowing down. The second thing is his acceleration when he sees a soft spot. I've never seen anything like it."

    Tulsa Coach Dave Rader, in his 10th year of coaching, said Banks is the best running back he has seen since Barry Sanders, who now plays for Detroit of the National Football League.

    "What did he not do today?" Rader asked. "He had the shakes. He had the acceleration and he broke the tackles."

    Banks, who jumped from 15th to eighth on the all-time Iowa rushing list with 1,803 yards, has 517 yards rushing on 47 carries in two games this season. Last season, playing behind Sedrick Shaw, he rushed for 629 yards on 144 carries.

    Until this season, Banks had played his entire Iowa career in the shadows of Shaw — the leading rusher in Iowa football history.

    "I've been waiting a long time to get to this position," said Banks, who gave credit to his offensive line and all of his teammates. "Things are just coming my way now."

    Iowa Coach Hayden Fry said it was too early in the season to start comparing Banks to other great running backs he has coached. Fry neglected to mention Banks in his opening statements after the game, not talking about him until he was directly asked to.

    "I thought 314 yards speaks for itself," Fry said. "It's just the same adjectives over and over again. He's a graceful, fluid runner with great, great vision."

      Although he said he was told about the record when he started to get close to it, Banks said he did not realize what play he actually broke it on until after the game.

      On the play, Banks ran around the right end, cut left to evade one Tulsa defender, cut back right to evade another and then trotted out of bounds 29 yards downfield in front of the Iowa student section .

      The words "Congrats Tavian!" flashed in front of a picture of Banks on the Jumbotron and the record was announced, provoking a loud response from the crowd.

      Above, in the radio booth, Podolak praised the man that broke his record.

      "He had a couple of moves on that record-breaking run that weren't part of my repertoire," Podolak said on the air after Banks' historic run.

      Podolak said he actually predicted early in the broadcast that Banks would eventually break the record. Podolak's partner, Gary Dolphin, said he might just do it Saturday.

      "I think the public relations department at Iowa should think about two Heisman candidates," Podolak said, referring to Iowa's early season promotion of wide receiver Tim Dwight for the Heisman Trophy.

      Dwight, who appears on Iowa's promotional poster with defensive end Jared DeVries, said he is more than willing to give the spotlight to Banks.

      "Everybody better return all of those posters," Dwight said.

