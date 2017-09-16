Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Iowa running back Akrum Wadley has been a workhorse in Weeks 1 and 2 and ranks fourth nationally in all purpose yardage. Chad Leistikow/The Register

Buy Photo Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for a 46-yard game-tying touchdown at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — North Texas runs a 3-4 defense, so it's going to blitz a lot with its linebackers. And then it's going to blitz some more.

But there's a downside for the Mean Green's aggressive scheme: It opens up one-on-one matchups for Iowa's playmakers on the outside. That happened late in the first quarter Saturday, when Akrum Wadley beat a corner on a wheel route and outran him for 74-yard touchdown.

Except ... it wasn't a touchdown.

Wadley high-stepped his way into the end zone, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct flag. In college, that call nullifies the score and enforces the penalty from the spot of the infraction. It's a new rule in 2017. The 74-yard touchdown turned into a 68-yard pass with a 15-yard penalty.

When is a TD not a TD? When #Hawkeyes' Akrum Wadley high-steps into the end zone, apparently. Yikes. Silly rule. pic.twitter.com/cnvOTTVReT — Danny Lawhon (@DannyLawhon) September 16, 2017

Some took to Twitter to question the call.

I absolutely hate this call we are entertainers and get penalized for being good enough to celebrate NCAA change please — Marvin McNutt (@McNutt7wr) September 16, 2017

GARBAGE 🐴💩 CALL ON AKRUM WADLEY. HIGH STEPPING IS NOT UNSPORTMANLIKE CONDUCT YOU PURITAN CLOWNS — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) September 16, 2017

What a horrible call on Iowa. Just awful. Two quick high steps is enough for Unsportsmanlike and TD removal?! — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) September 16, 2017

I mean, it was a high step. That's pretty snowflake flag by officials. — Zack Creglow (@ZackCreglow) September 16, 2017

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz didn't seem to think it was a questionable call. Wadley didn't see the field for the rest of the series. Iowa radio broadcaster also brought up a good point after the play:

Dolphin on Iowa radio broadcast: "Akrum's got to be smarter than that." — Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) September 16, 2017

The Hawkeyes wound up scoring on the drive. Seven plays later, Nate Stanley found T.J. Hockenson for an 8-yard touchdown.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.