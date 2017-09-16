Iowa running back Akrum Wadley has been a workhorse in Weeks 1 and 2 and ranks fourth nationally in all purpose yardage. Chad Leistikow/The Register
IOWA CITY, Ia. — North Texas runs a 3-4 defense, so it's going to blitz a lot with its linebackers. And then it's going to blitz some more.
But there's a downside for the Mean Green's aggressive scheme: It opens up one-on-one matchups for Iowa's playmakers on the outside. That happened late in the first quarter Saturday, when Akrum Wadley beat a corner on a wheel route and outran him for 74-yard touchdown.
Except ... it wasn't a touchdown.
Wadley high-stepped his way into the end zone, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct flag. In college, that call nullifies the score and enforces the penalty from the spot of the infraction. It's a new rule in 2017. The 74-yard touchdown turned into a 68-yard pass with a 15-yard penalty.
Some took to Twitter to question the call.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz didn't seem to think it was a questionable call. Wadley didn't see the field for the rest of the series. Iowa radio broadcaster also brought up a good point after the play:
The Hawkeyes wound up scoring on the drive. Seven plays later, Nate Stanley found T.J. Hockenson for an 8-yard touchdown.
Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.
