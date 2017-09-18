Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Iowa pulled away from visiting North Texas late in Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium. Head coach Kirk Ferentz broke down the win with his opening statement after the game. Chris Cuellar / The Register

Michigan State's LJ Scott (3) scores a touchdown in the final minute of the 2015 Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa. (Photo: Thomas J. Russo, USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa will play back-to-back Big Ten Conference games on over-the-air networks, with the Sept. 30 game at Michigan State being broadcast nationally on Fox.

The Hawkeyes (currently 3-0) and Michigan State will kick off at 3 p.m CT in Spartan Stadium, it was announced Monday. That means the game will likely finish under the lights, with sunset in East Lansing, Mich., expected at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Michigan State's Big Ten opener on Sept. 30 vs. Iowa will begin at 4 p.m. in Spartan Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. — Spartan Football (@MSU_Football) September 18, 2017

This week, Iowa opens Big Ten play against fourth-ranked Penn State at 6:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium, in ABC's Saturday Night Football prime-time slot. Coming off its lone bye week, Michigan State (2-0) hosts Notre Dame on Saturday.

Iowa and Michigan State famously last met in the 2015 Big Ten Championship Game, with the Spartans getting the 16-13 win on L.J. Scott's 1-yard touchdown run in the final minute at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That game also aired on Fox.

This will be Iowa's first trip to East Lansing since 2012, when the Hawkeyes pulled out a 19-16, double-overtime win before losing their final six games in a 4-8 season.

After the Michigan State game, Iowa returns to Kinnick Stadium for Homecoming against Illinois. That Oct. 7 matchup will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, on a network to be determined.

Wadley is No. 1

As expected, senior Akrum Wadley was listed as Iowa's No. 1 running back on the team's game-week depth chart. His primary backup, James Butler, was not.

With Butler out at least three games with a right-arm injury, freshmen Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin are listed as Wadley's co-backups.

On offense, Akrum Wadley listed #1 RB with *or* separating 2 freshmen as his backup for Penn State. pic.twitter.com/mK1ZqyCQiE — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) September 18, 2017

Wadley's appearance is a positive sign he'll be ready for Saturday's game against Penn State, after the electric running back was held out of the second half of a 31-14 win vs. North Texas with an apparent right ankle sprain.

Defensively, Amani Hooker is a listed starter for the first time. The sophomore replaced Jake Gervase after North Texas' first series and played the rest of the way.

New Iowa depth chart lists Amani Hooker as starter for first time; freshman Geno Stone is his backup. Gervase to SS. pic.twitter.com/hmVGhhyFvG — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) September 18, 2017

Gervase is now the backup strong safety to Miles Taylor, though head coach Kirk Ferentz said Saturday he thought all three guys were pretty even, adding: "We may start a three-way rotation, but we'll play that by ear."

Greenway is ANF honoree

Former Iowa all-American linebacker Chad Greenway will be awarded a spot on ANF's Wall of Honor this weekend at Kinnick Stadium.

Greenway, recently retired from the MInnesota Vikings, grew up on his family's farm in Mount Vernon, S.D., before starring for the Hawkeyes from 2002 to 2005.

Previous recipients include Casey Wiegmann (2012), Jared DeVries (2013), Bruce Nelson (2014), Robert Gallery (2015) and Dallas Clark (2016).