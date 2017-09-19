Skip in Skip
Iowa tailback Akrum Wadley has a different celebration in mind for his next touchdown.

IOWA CITY, Ia. – Before the high-stepping penalty that cost him a touchdown. Before the “tweaked” ankle that kept him out of the second half.

There was a much quieter and more profound moment for Akrum Wadley at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

The senior tailback was among the four Iowa captains who strode hand-in-hand to midfield before the pregame coin toss.

“It was everything to me, man,” Wadley said Tuesday, recalling a moment that he never would have dreamed possible as a freshman.

“It was just a good feeling to know my teammates got my back and I’m able to lead them. … Even if, God forbid, things were to ever go wrong for me, I can say I was a captain at a point. Nobody can take that away from me. And that’s a big deal to me.”

Wadley is as talented an offensive player as the Hawkeyes have seen, the owner of 2,021 career rushing yards and 20 touchdowns (and nearly a 21st). But he clearly longs to be seen as a role model for younger players, as a guy who can be counted on off the field as well, to be everything a “captain” symbolizes.

Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) sacks North Texas quarterback
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) sacks North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) is pushed out of bounds by
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) is pushed out of bounds by North Texas defensive back Ashton Preston (27) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
Iowa's Toren Young (28) is tackled by North Texas defensive
Iowa's Toren Young (28) is tackled by North Texas defensive back Nate Brooks (9) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled by North
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled by North Texas defensive back Nate Brooks (9) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) loses the ball on the
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) loses the ball on the two yard line during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
Iowa fans react to a call during their football game
Iowa fans react to a call during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
Iowa fans react to a call during their football game
Iowa fans react to a call during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday,
during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
Iowa's Amani Jones (52) reacts to making a play during
Iowa's Amani Jones (52) reacts to making a play during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in
North Texas wide receiver Turner Smiley (1) is tackled
North Texas wide receiver Turner Smiley (1) is tackled by Iowa's Amani Hooker (27) and Iowa's Drew Thomas (41) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) and Iowa's Miles Taylor (19)
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) and Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) break up a pass intended for North Texas wide receiver Jalen Guyton (9) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) returns a punt during their
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) returns a punt during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a pass during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled by North
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled by North Texas safety Khairi Muhammad (4) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
An Iowa cheerleader chants during their football game
An Iowa cheerleader chants during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (74) plays right tackle against
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (74) plays right tackle against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Tyler Wiegers (8), left, and Iowa's Ryan Boyle
Iowa's Tyler Wiegers (8), left, and Iowa's Ryan Boyle (11), right, watch the game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled in the end
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled in the end zone during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Iowa's
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) after a touchdown during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) intercepts a pass intended
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) intercepts a pass intended for North Texas wide receiver Michael Lawrence (32) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40), left, congratulates Iowa's
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40), left, congratulates Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) after an interception during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young (28) rushes during their football
Iowa's Toren Young (28) rushes during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz greets Seth Littrell
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz greets Seth Littrell after their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes walk off the field following their football
The Hawkeyes walk off the field following their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa beat North Texas 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes walk off the field following their football
The Hawkeyes walk off the field following their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa beat North Texas 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz runs off the field after
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz runs off the field after defeating North Texas 31-14 at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson intercepts a pass in the final
Iowa's Josh Jackson intercepts a pass in the final minutes of the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-C
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette drops a deep
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette drops a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fights off defenders
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fights off defenders during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann tackles North Texas tight
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann tackles North Texas tight end Kelvin Smith during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fights his way
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fights his way into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin reacts as he gets
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin reacts as he gets tackled just short of the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin tries to get to
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin tries to get to the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse forces a fumble as he sacks North
Iowa's Parker Hesse forces a fumble as he sacks North Texas quarterback Mason Fine during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson blocks a field goal attempt during
Iowa's Josh Jackson blocks a field goal attempt during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates a blocked field
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates a blocked field goal during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during
Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg misses a deep pass
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg misses a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler leaps over a pile of
Iowa running back James Butler leaps over a pile of players during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse chases down North Texas quarterback
Iowa's Parker Hesse chases down North Texas quarterback Mason Fine during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans wave to children at the University of Iowa
Iowa fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans wave to children at the University of Iowa
Iowa fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels celebrates T.J.
Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels celebrates T.J. Hockenson's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets chased down by North
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets chased down by North Texas safety Khairi Muhammad during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball to running
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball to running back Akrum Wadley during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Nathan Bazata (99) put
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Nathan Bazata (99) put pressure on North Texas quarterback Mason Fine during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley fights his way down
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley fights his way down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley pushes off North Texas' Nate Brooks
Iowa's Nick Easley pushes off North Texas' Nate Brooks as he runs down field during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Brandon Smith (12) is tackled by North Texas
Iowa's Brandon Smith (12) is tackled by North Texas defensive back Eric Jenkins (2) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) fumbles the ball during the
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) fumbles the ball during the second quarter of their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Brady Reiff (91) just misses an interception
Iowa's Brady Reiff (91) just misses an interception during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during their
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps over the North Texas
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps over the North Texas defense during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) looses the ball before crossing
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) looses the ball before crossing into the end zone during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
North Texas running back Jeffery Wilson (3) is tackled
North Texas running back Jeffery Wilson (3) is tackled by Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) catches a pass and runs it
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) catches a pass and runs it into the end zone but was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and it was over turned during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) catches a pass and runs it
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) catches a pass and runs it into the end zone but was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and it was over turned during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead Family ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter of the Iowa football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead Family ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter of the Iowa football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead Family ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter of the Iowa football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Families at the University of Iowa Stead Family ChildrenÕs
Families at the University of Iowa Stead Family ChildrenÕs Hospital wave back to fans after the first quarter of the Iowa, North Texas football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Maggie Voss, a freshman from Washington, IA, fans Kiaya
Maggie Voss, a freshman from Washington, IA, fans Kiaya Walters, a freshman from Williamsburg, IA, before the Hawkeyes take on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Ann Kessler, left, sets season ticket holder seats
Ann Kessler, left, sets season ticket holder seats before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set season ticket holder seats before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set season ticket holder seats before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans wait for the Hawkeyes to show up before Iowa takes
Fans wait for the Hawkeyes to show up before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz walks through fans before Iowa
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz walks through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor break up a deep
Iowa's Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor break up a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nathan Bazata, left, and Matt Nelson tackle
Iowa's Nathan Bazata, left, and Matt Nelson tackle North Texas' Jeffery Wilson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Jones tackles North Texas' Jaelon Darden
Iowa's Amani Jones tackles North Texas' Jaelon Darden during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young takes the ball down field
Iowa running back Toren Young takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Sam Brincks puts pressure on North Texas quarterback
Iowa's Sam Brincks puts pressure on North Texas quarterback Mason Fine during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia tackles North Texas' Jeffery
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia tackles North Texas' Jeffery Wilson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad celebrate a touchdown
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad celebrate a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Anthony Nelson is helped off the field during
Iowa's Anthony Nelson is helped off the field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) laughs with members of the
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) laughs with members of the staff before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Tyler Wiegers (8) warms up before taking on
Iowa's Tyler Wiegers (8) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ryan Boyle (11) warms up before taking on North
Iowa's Ryan Boyle (11) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (74) warms up before taking on
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (74) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's James Daniels (78) warms up before taking on
Iowa's James Daniels (78) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt Quarells (83) warms up before taking on
Iowa's Matt Quarells (83) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Brandon Smith (12) warms up before taking on
Iowa's Brandon Smith (12) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ryan Gersonde (2) warms up between plays during
Iowa's Ryan Gersonde (2) warms up between plays during their game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) warms up between plays
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) warms up between plays during their game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Before Saturday’s 31-14 victory over North Texas, Wadley had that opportunity. And he was still savoring it Tuesday, even after all the drama that followed.

    It started with the kind of electrifying play Iowa fans associate with Wadley, when he took a simple short pass from quarterback Nate Stanley and turned upfield. Running down his own sideline, Wadley kept accelerating away from the Mean Green defense, eventually pulling clear inside the 20-yard line. He allowed himself two high-steps, a familiar prance as he headed untouched into the end zone for an apparent 74-yard touchdown.

    Wadley never saw the flag. He had been called for unsportsmanlike conduct. Coach Kirk Ferentz stopped his star tailback when he reached the sideline, admonishing him: “You’re too good of a player to have the refs take that back.”

    “I was just shocked. I’ve been doing that for years,” Wadley said of his touchdown celebration. “I didn’t even know they could do that.”

    Wadley was benched briefly, as the Hawkeyes eventually punched the ball in from 21 yards out after his punishment was calculated.

    He doesn’t agree with the penalty, he said Tuesday, but he also doesn’t plan a repeat performance.

    “I’m going to stop and I’m going to walk the ball to the ref and give it to him,” Wadley said of his next Hawkeye touchdown.

    For a while Saturday, it appeared that Wadley’s next appearance was in doubt. He suffered an ankle injury when “one of them big guys fell on it” and didn’t play in the second half.

    Wadley pronounced himself at full health Tuesday. He said he could have finished Saturday’s game but wasn’t confident that his ankle would allow him to make all the cuts he usually does.

    “If I would have stayed in, that would have been not only selfish to the team but selfish to the other running backs that are healthy,” Wadley said.

    His primary backup, senior James Butler, was injured in the third quarter, this one more severe than Wadley’s. Butler’s banged-up right elbow will keep him out at least three weeks, Ferentz said.

    Freshmen Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin – seeing their first game action at tailback – came in to finish off a wearied North Texas defense. They combined for 152 yards and two Kelly-Martin touchdowns, averaging more than 5 yards per carry.

    Those two will be called on to help keep Wadley fresh again this week, when the Hawkeyes (3-0) face a much bigger challenge in No. 4 Penn State (3-0). That Big Ten Conference opener kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC.

    “Our plan will be to use all three guys,” Ferentz said. “The good news is the other two guys did a good job Saturday. It was a good chance for them to get their feet wet and do some good things. Hopefully they'll continue to practice well. They've got to plan on playing. They're in there now.

    “We're going to be better if we can use all three guys.”

    Wadley won’t be a captain this time. But he still needs to be a leader for Iowa to have a chance at pulling off an upset similar to last season’s 14-13 prime-time stunner over No. 2 Michigan. Wadley was brilliant in that game, piling up 167 yards from scrimmage and scoring the Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown.

    He denied that bigger stages lead to bigger performances from him, though.

    “Every game brings out the best in me,” Wadley said.

    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Immanuel Iyke (96) holds an American Flag prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Jerminic Smith (9) runs with the ball after a catch as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Malik Golden (6) and cornerback Grant Haley (15) defend during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back LeShun Daniels Jr. (29) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs in for a touchdown against
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs in for a touchdown against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)  Chris Knight, AP
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Mike Gesicki (88) dives for the end zone as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Bo Bower (41) defends during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts to a play as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Bo Bower (41) reacts during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. The play would be marked short of a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) throws a
    Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) throws a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)  Chris Knight, AP
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts to a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Penn State's Mike Gesicki (88) lifts quarterback Trace
    Penn State's Mike Gesicki (88) lifts quarterback Trace McSorley (9) in the air after he scored a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)  Chris Knight, AP
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Penn State's Mike Gesicki (88) dives forward for extra
    Penn State's Mike Gesicki (88) dives forward for extra yardage after a catch as Iowa's Bo Bower (41) makes a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)  Chris Knight, AP
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) defends during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts to a play with an official against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) scrambles out of
    Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) scrambles out of the pocket against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)  Chris Knight, AP
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Penn State's Saquon Barkley (26) does a flip at the
    Penn State's Saquon Barkley (26) does a flip at the end of a run after being hit by Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)  Chris Knight, AP
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Mike Gesicki (88) against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions fans react from the stands against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on from the sidelines against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back LeShun Daniels Jr. (29) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Bell (11) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) gestures to the crowd following his touchdown run against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) runs with the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Penn State's Saeed Blacknall (13) makes a catch in
    Penn State's Saeed Blacknall (13) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)  Chris Knight, AP
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) catches a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) defends during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Marcus Allen (2) gestures to the crowd during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) drops
    Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) drops back to pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14.  Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Miles Sanders (24) returns the opening kick off as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) makes a tackle during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Koa Farmer (7) sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) runs with the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Miles Taylor (19) defends during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Kevin Givens (30) sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) falls back into the end zone for a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) celebrates his touchdown run with teammates quarterback Trace McSorley (9) and wide receiver Irvin Charles (11) against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) falls into the end zone for a touchdown under Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Kevin Givens (30) reacts with teammates linebacker Brandon Bell (11) and defensive tackle Robert Windsor (54) following his sack of Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (not pictured) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) drops back to pass as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Evan Schwan (94) pressures during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany
    Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports  Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Football before game Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State
    Iowa Football before game Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) Iowa Hawkeyes vs.
    Iowa Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Defensive End Torrence Brown (19) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Defensive End Torrence Brown (19) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Wide Receiver Chris Godwin (12) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Wide Receiver Chris Godwin (12) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Wide Receiver Chris Godwin (12) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Wide Receiver Chris Godwin (12) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Middle Linebacker Josey Jewell (43) blocks field
    Iowa Middle Linebacker Josey Jewell (43) blocks field goal Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Running Back Akrum Wadley (25) Iowa Hawkeyes vs.
    Iowa Running Back Akrum Wadley (25) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) and Penn
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) and Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) and Penn
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) and Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) and Penn
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) and Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive End Anthony Nelson (98) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Defensive End Anthony Nelson (98) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive End Anthony Nelson (98), Iowa Defensive
    Iowa Defensive End Anthony Nelson (98), Iowa Defensive End Matt Nelson (96), Iowa Defensive Lineman Nathan Bazata (99) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) vs Iowa Defensive
    Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) vs Iowa Defensive End Anthony Nelson (98) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) and Iowa
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) and Iowa Defensive Back Miles Taylor (19) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) and Iowa
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) and Iowa Defensive Back Miles Taylor (19) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Hawkeyes Mascot Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany
    Iowa Hawkeyes Mascot Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Tight End George Kittle (46), Iowa Defensive Back
    Iowa Tight End George Kittle (46), Iowa Defensive Back Greg Mabin (13), Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14), and Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half
    Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half
    Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half
    Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Tight End George Kittle (46), Iowa Defensive Back
    Iowa Tight End George Kittle (46), Iowa Defensive Back Greg Mabin (13), Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14), and Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Tight End George Kittle (46), Iowa Defensive Back
    Iowa Tight End George Kittle (46), Iowa Defensive Back Greg Mabin (13), Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14), and Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Tight End George Kittle (46), Iowa Defensive Back
    Iowa Tight End George Kittle (46), Iowa Defensive Back Greg Mabin (13), Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14), and Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Tight End George Kittle (46), Iowa Defensive Back
    Iowa Tight End George Kittle (46), Iowa Defensive Back Greg Mabin (13), Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14), and Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Running Back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (29) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Running Back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (29) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Tight End Peter Pekar (86) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn
    Iowa Tight End Peter Pekar (86) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Cheer Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany
    Penn State Cheer Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Wide Receiver Saeed Blacknall (13) celebrates
    Penn State Wide Receiver Saeed Blacknall (13) celebrates touchdown with Penn State Wide Receiver DaeSean Hamilton (5) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Wide Receiver Saeed Blacknall (13) Iowa
    Penn State Wide Receiver Saeed Blacknall (13) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Fans Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany
    Penn State Fans Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) Iowa Hawkeyes vs.
    Iowa Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Wide Receiver Chris Godwin (12) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Wide Receiver Chris Godwin (12) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Wide Receiver Chris Godwin (12) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Wide Receiver Chris Godwin (12) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Running Back Saquon Barkley (26) scores
    Penn State Running Back Saquon Barkley (26) scores touchdown Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Running Back Saquon Barkley (26) scores
    Penn State Running Back Saquon Barkley (26) scores touchdown Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Kicker Joey Julius (99) Iowa Hawkeyes vs.
    Penn State Kicker Joey Julius (99) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Kicker Joey Julius (99) Iowa Hawkeyes vs.
    Penn State Kicker Joey Julius (99) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Defensive End Torrence Brown (19), Penn
    Penn State Defensive End Torrence Brown (19), Penn State Safety Marcus Allen (2), and Penn State Cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Linebacker Ben Niemann (44) vs Penn State Tight
    Iowa Linebacker Ben Niemann (44) vs Penn State Tight End Mike Gesicki (88) and Penn State Wide Receiver DaeSean Hamilton (5) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Tight End Mike Gesicki (88) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Tight End Mike Gesicki (88) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Tight End Mike Gesicki (88) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Tight End Mike Gesicki (88) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa fans Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
    Iowa fans Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14) and Iowa Running
    Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14) and Iowa Running Back Derrick Mitchell, Jr. (32) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14) and Iowa Running
    Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14) and Iowa Running Back Derrick Mitchell, Jr. (32) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14) and Iowa Running
    Iowa Defensive Back Desmond King (14) and Iowa Running Back Derrick Mitchell, Jr. (32) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa cornerback Desmond King, left, still projects
    Iowa cornerback Desmond King, left, still projects as a premium round talent in April's NFL Draft.  Dustin Satloff/For the Register
    Iowa Running Back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (29) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Running Back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (29) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Running Back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (29) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Running Back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (29) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Hawkeyes pre game Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State
    Iowa Hawkeyes pre game Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions First Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Running Back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (29) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Running Back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (29) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Offensive Lineman Sean Welsh (79) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Offensive Lineman Sean Welsh (79) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Flag Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
    Iowa Flag Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Back Brandon Snyder (37) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Defensive Back Brandon Snyder (37) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Back Brandon Snyder (37) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Defensive Back Brandon Snyder (37) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016n  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Fans Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany
    Penn State Fans Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) and Penn State
    Iowa Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) and Penn State Defensive End Garrett Sickels (90) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) and Iowa
    Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) and Iowa Defensive Lineman Faith Ekakitie (56), and Iowa Defensive End Anthony Nelson (98) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Tackle Cedrick Lattimore (95) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Defensive Tackle Cedrick Lattimore (95) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson is a potential
    Iowa Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson is a potential mid-round NFL Draft pick.  Dustin Satloff/For the Register
    Despite keeping returning quarterback C.J. Beathard
    Despite keeping returning quarterback C.J. Beathard healthier this season, the Iowa offense struggled.  Dustin Satloff/For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2), Penn State
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2), Penn State Wide Receiver Saeed Blacknall (13), and Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2), Penn State
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2), Penn State Wide Receiver Saeed Blacknall (13), and Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Kicker Joey Julius (99) Iowa Hawkeyes vs.
    Penn State Kicker Joey Julius (99) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Running Back Akrum Wadley (25) Iowa Hawkeyes vs.
    Iowa Running Back Akrum Wadley (25) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Running Back Akrum Wadley (25) Iowa Hawkeyes vs.
    Iowa Running Back Akrum Wadley (25) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Running Back Akrum Wadley (25) Iowa Hawkeyes vs.
    Iowa Running Back Akrum Wadley (25) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) and Penn State
    Iowa Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) and Penn State Defensive End Evan Schwan (94) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Running Back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (29) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Running Back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (29) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State Wide Receiver Irvin Charles (11) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State Wide Receiver Irvin Charles (11) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State Wide Receiver Irvin Charles (11) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State Wide Receiver Irvin Charles (11) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State Wide Receiver Irvin Charles (11) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) and Penn State Wide Receiver Irvin Charles (11) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Iowa Wide Receiver Jerminic Smith (9) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Wide Receiver Jerminic Smith (9) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Fans Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany
    Penn State Fans Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Running Back Mark Allen (8) and Penn State
    Penn State Running Back Mark Allen (8) and Penn State Defensive End Evan Schwan (94) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Running Back Mark Allen (8) and Penn State
    Penn State Running Back Mark Allen (8) and Penn State Defensive End Evan Schwan (94) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Running Back Mark Allen (8) and Penn State
    Penn State Running Back Mark Allen (8) and Penn State Defensive End Evan Schwan (94) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players sing alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players sing alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players sing alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players sing alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players sing alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players
    Penn State University Nittany Lions Football Players sing alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Wide Receiver Dae'Lun Darien (87) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Wide Receiver Dae'Lun Darien (87) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Running Back Miles Sanders (24) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Running Back Miles Sanders (24) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) Iowa Hawkeyes
    Penn State Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016  Dustin Satloff / For the Register
      There will be another tailback of note on the other side of the field Saturday. Penn State junior Saquon Barkley has already accumulated 548 yards from scrimmage this season and may be the nation’s best at his position. He ripped through Iowa for 211 yards and two touchdowns a year ago in a humbling 41-14 Nittany Lion victory.

      Wadley wasn’t interested in a comparison of tailbacks.

      “I don’t want to talk about Saquon. I don’t watch him. I watch NFL backs,” Wadley said when asked about his counterpart.

      “He’s probably my age … and we’re going against him.”

      The word “we’re” was the key to that response. Wadley has faith in his linemen, in the two rookies backing him up. He made it clear that he has no intention of putting pressure on himself to keep up with Barkley.

      “Winning is first and then whatever happens happens,” Wadley said. “As long as I can produce and help the team, everything’s going to fall into place. So I’m not going to go out there and say, ‘Man, I’ve got to get more yards than this guy.’”

      That sure sounds like a captain’s perspective. Wadley’s high-stepping days may be behind him, but he knows there are plenty of highlights still to come.

