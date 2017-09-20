Skip in Skip
The Iowa sophomore also explains the defensive philosophy against Penn State

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Amani Hooker wasn’t expecting to get called in to Saturday’s Iowa football game at free safety.

But after North Texas marched effortlessly downfield for a touchdown on its opening possession, it was sophomore Hooker replacing junior Jake Gervase at a position of extreme importance on the Hawkeye defense.

Hooker entered the fray without a hint of nervousness, he said Tuesday.

“I didn’t think much. I just thought, ‘I’m up.’ Just do my responsibility. Don’t do anything crazy. Just play ball,” Hooker said.

“It really wasn’t much of a change. It just felt like kind of a practice scrimmage.”

Hooker responded with three tackles as the Hawkeyes dominated the second half and secured a 31-14 victory. He’s in line to make his first career start Saturday when No. 4 Penn State (3-0) brings its high-octane offense into Kinnick Stadium for a nationally televised 6:42 p.m. kickoff.

“He’s just got to be composed, prepare the same way he’s been preparing since the season started,” said cornerback Josh Jackson, the leader of Iowa’s secondary. “I think he’ll be fine.”

Photos: Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) sacks North Texas quarterback
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) sacks North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) is pushed out of bounds by
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) is pushed out of bounds by North Texas defensive back Ashton Preston (27) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young (28) is tackled by North Texas defensive
Iowa's Toren Young (28) is tackled by North Texas defensive back Nate Brooks (9) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled by North
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled by North Texas defensive back Nate Brooks (9) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) loses the ball on the
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) loses the ball on the two yard line during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa fans react to a call during their football game
Iowa fans react to a call during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa fans react to a call during their football game
Iowa fans react to a call during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday,
during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Amani Jones (52) reacts to making a play during
Iowa's Amani Jones (52) reacts to making a play during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
North Texas wide receiver Turner Smiley (1) is tackled
North Texas wide receiver Turner Smiley (1) is tackled by Iowa's Amani Hooker (27) and Iowa's Drew Thomas (41) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) and Iowa's Miles Taylor (19)
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) and Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) break up a pass intended for North Texas wide receiver Jalen Guyton (9) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) returns a punt during their
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) returns a punt during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a pass during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled by North
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled by North Texas safety Khairi Muhammad (4) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
An Iowa cheerleader chants during their football game
An Iowa cheerleader chants during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (74) plays right tackle against
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (74) plays right tackle against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Tyler Wiegers (8), left, and Iowa's Ryan Boyle
Iowa's Tyler Wiegers (8), left, and Iowa's Ryan Boyle (11), right, watch the game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled in the end
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled in the end zone during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Iowa's
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) after a touchdown during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) intercepts a pass intended
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) intercepts a pass intended for North Texas wide receiver Michael Lawrence (32) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40), left, congratulates Iowa's
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40), left, congratulates Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) after an interception during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young (28) rushes during their football
Iowa's Toren Young (28) rushes during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz greets Seth Littrell
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz greets Seth Littrell after their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes walk off the field following their football
The Hawkeyes walk off the field following their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa beat North Texas 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes walk off the field following their football
The Hawkeyes walk off the field following their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa beat North Texas 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz runs off the field after
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz runs off the field after defeating North Texas 31-14 at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson intercepts a pass in the final
Iowa's Josh Jackson intercepts a pass in the final minutes of the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-C
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette drops a deep
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette drops a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fights off defenders
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fights off defenders during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann tackles North Texas tight
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann tackles North Texas tight end Kelvin Smith during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fights his way
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fights his way into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin reacts as he gets
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin reacts as he gets tackled just short of the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin tries to get to
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin tries to get to the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse forces a fumble as he sacks North
Iowa's Parker Hesse forces a fumble as he sacks North Texas quarterback Mason Fine during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson blocks a field goal attempt during
Iowa's Josh Jackson blocks a field goal attempt during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates a blocked field
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates a blocked field goal during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during
Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg misses a deep pass
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg misses a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler leaps over a pile of
Iowa running back James Butler leaps over a pile of players during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse chases down North Texas quarterback
Iowa's Parker Hesse chases down North Texas quarterback Mason Fine during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans wave to children at the University of Iowa
Iowa fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans wave to children at the University of Iowa
Iowa fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels celebrates T.J.
Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels celebrates T.J. Hockenson's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets chased down by North
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets chased down by North Texas safety Khairi Muhammad during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball to running
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball to running back Akrum Wadley during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Nathan Bazata (99) put
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Nathan Bazata (99) put pressure on North Texas quarterback Mason Fine during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley fights his way down
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley fights his way down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley pushes off North Texas' Nate Brooks
Iowa's Nick Easley pushes off North Texas' Nate Brooks as he runs down field during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Brandon Smith (12) is tackled by North Texas
Iowa's Brandon Smith (12) is tackled by North Texas defensive back Eric Jenkins (2) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) fumbles the ball during the
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) fumbles the ball during the second quarter of their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Brady Reiff (91) just misses an interception
Iowa's Brady Reiff (91) just misses an interception during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during their
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps over the North Texas
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps over the North Texas defense during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) looses the ball before crossing
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) looses the ball before crossing into the end zone during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
North Texas running back Jeffery Wilson (3) is tackled
North Texas running back Jeffery Wilson (3) is tackled by Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) catches a pass and runs it
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) catches a pass and runs it into the end zone but was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and it was over turned during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) catches a pass and runs it
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) catches a pass and runs it into the end zone but was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and it was over turned during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead Family ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter of the Iowa football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead Family ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter of the Iowa football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead
Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead Family ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter of the Iowa football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Families at the University of Iowa Stead Family ChildrenÕs
Families at the University of Iowa Stead Family ChildrenÕs Hospital wave back to fans after the first quarter of the Iowa, North Texas football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Maggie Voss, a freshman from Washington, IA, fans Kiaya
Maggie Voss, a freshman from Washington, IA, fans Kiaya Walters, a freshman from Williamsburg, IA, before the Hawkeyes take on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.  Brian Powers/The Register
Ann Kessler, left, sets season ticket holder seats
Ann Kessler, left, sets season ticket holder seats before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set season ticket holder seats before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set season ticket holder seats before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fans wait for the Hawkeyes to show up before Iowa takes
Fans wait for the Hawkeyes to show up before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz walks through fans before Iowa
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz walks through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor break up a deep
Iowa's Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor break up a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nathan Bazata, left, and Matt Nelson tackle
Iowa's Nathan Bazata, left, and Matt Nelson tackle North Texas' Jeffery Wilson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Jones tackles North Texas' Jaelon Darden
Iowa's Amani Jones tackles North Texas' Jaelon Darden during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young takes the ball down field
Iowa running back Toren Young takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Sam Brincks puts pressure on North Texas quarterback
Iowa's Sam Brincks puts pressure on North Texas quarterback Mason Fine during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia tackles North Texas' Jeffery
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia tackles North Texas' Jeffery Wilson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad celebrate a touchdown
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad celebrate a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Anthony Nelson is helped off the field during
Iowa's Anthony Nelson is helped off the field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) laughs with members of the
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) laughs with members of the staff before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Tyler Wiegers (8) warms up before taking on
Iowa's Tyler Wiegers (8) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ryan Boyle (11) warms up before taking on North
Iowa's Ryan Boyle (11) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (74) warms up before taking on
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (74) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's James Daniels (78) warms up before taking on
Iowa's James Daniels (78) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt Quarells (83) warms up before taking on
Iowa's Matt Quarells (83) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Brandon Smith (12) warms up before taking on
Iowa's Brandon Smith (12) warms up before taking on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ryan Gersonde (2) warms up between plays during
Iowa's Ryan Gersonde (2) warms up between plays during their game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) warms up between plays
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) warms up between plays during their game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
    Hooker is excited about the opportunity. He was a key special-teams player a year ago as a true freshman, forming what he and Kevin Ward called the “savage backs” as the only two Hawkeyes to play on all four units (kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return).

    Hooker held up well, getting in on four tackles, good enough to secure the second-team spot at free safety in the offseason. In Week 2 against Iowa State, Hooker was elevated to be part of Iowa’s dime coverage, showing off a versatility that he’s had since his high school days at Park Center in suburban Minneapolis.

    There, Hooker played defensive back, quarterback, running back and wide receiver and was a finalist for “Mr. Football” in Minnesota. He played basketball, too, just like older brother Quinton, who is now playing professionally in Poland. But football was always his primary passion.

    “It was the best opportunity for me,” said Hooker, who stands 6-feet and weighs 210 pounds. “I’m not a 6-2, 6-3 guy and I love football, so I felt this was the best opportunity for me to get to the highest level, the highest potential I could be.”

    He impressed Iowa coaches enough to be one of 10 true freshmen to play last year. Hooker has made a believer out of veterans like Jackson as well.

    “He’s a playmaker. He’s really athletic,” Jackson said of Hooker.

    “He’s a really good cover guy one-on-one. He can play in the slot. He can play on the outside. It makes him a more complete player.”

    Hooker’s special-teams workload has been cut in half now that he’s a defensive starter. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said that he expects Gervase to still work into a three-safety rotation that also includes senior Miles Taylor.

    The free safety typically makes the calls in Iowa’s defensive backfield, ensuring that everyone knows their assignments. That constant communication has been the biggest adjustment from high school, Hooker said. His teammates are prepared to come to Hooker’s assistance.

    “It’s just another game for him. That’s kind of how you have to go about it, even though it’s against a really good team,” Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell said of Hooker’s starting debut. “It’s just all about the basics and focusing on what he has to do. And we’ll try to give him the rest of the calls and we’ll try to help him out here and there.”

    The Nittany Lions are averaging 47 points per game this season. Junior quarterback Trace McSorley has thrown a touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games. Hooker’s first start happens to come against the best offense Iowa will face this season, a team that punished the Hawkeyes 41-14 a year ago.

    Hooker is undaunted. He called his performance against North Texas “decent,” particularly happy with his run fits. But he also knows there’s much room for improvement.

    “We knew where we were lacking last year,” Hooker said of the Penn State loss, which he participated in only on special teams. “We just lacked competing last year, during that game. We just want to come out here, play fast, play physical, don’t make it complicated.

    “I’m excited. I always watched it growing up, night games. And now I get to be part of it. … You know that it’s going to be a packed house. You know the other team is going to come in hyped too because they’re in a new environment. It’s just going to be fun.”

