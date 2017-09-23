Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while' | 1:32 Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks big picture after a 21-19 loss to Penn State on the final play. Chad Leistikow/The Register 1 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking Penn State loss | 1:59 Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking, 21-19, loss on the final play against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 2 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Akrum Wadley feels the pain after Penn State loss | 0:43 Iowa running back Akrum Wadley was spectacular again, but finds it hard to flush a 21-19 loss to Penn State. Chad Leistikow/The Register 3 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Amani Hooker after Penn State loss: 'Tonight is going to be extra hard' | 1:28 Iowa safety Amani Hooker says "tonight is going to be extra hard" after gut-wrenching loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 4 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls Penn State game a 'dogfight' | 1:02 Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls the Penn State game a "dogfight." Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 5 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 James Daniels stresses '24-hour rule' after crushing loss to Penn State | 1:26 James Daniels said Iowa has to move on in the "25th hour" after crushing defeat against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 6 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Nelson blocks FG, but loss 'stings' | 0:29 Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson on his blocked field goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to No. 4 Penn State. Chris Cuellar / The Register 7 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Josh Jackson on Saquon Barkley: 'They use him really wisely' | 2:06 Hawkeyes cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the loss, matchup with Saquon Barkley. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 8 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Hesse: Late loss hard lesson for Hawkeyes | 0:46 Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse discusses Saturday's last-second loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium. Chris Cuellar / The Register 9 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State | 1:21 Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 10 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Anthony Nelson talks defending Saquon Barkley | 1:03 Anthony Nelson discusses the challenges of defending Saquon Barkley after 21-19 loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 11 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Iowa vs. Penn State recap | 2:40 Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back how the Hawkeyes performed in their last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen 12 of 12 Last VideoNext Video Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while'

Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking Penn State loss

Akrum Wadley feels the pain after Penn State loss

Amani Hooker after Penn State loss: 'Tonight is going to be extra hard'

Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls Penn State game a 'dogfight'

James Daniels stresses '24-hour rule' after crushing loss to Penn State

Nelson blocks FG, but loss 'stings'

Josh Jackson on Saquon Barkley: 'They use him really wisely'

Hesse: Late loss hard lesson for Hawkeyes

Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State

Anthony Nelson talks defending Saquon Barkley

Iowa vs. Penn State recap

Buy Photo Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — There's just something about night games at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa's contest against No. 4 Penn State was just as thrilling as its last-second field-goal win versus No. 3 Michigan last year.

The only difference? The Hawkeyes didn't win this one with a field goal. Instead, it lost, 21-19, in heartbreaking fashion, with Trace McSorley's 7-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson.

RELATED: Cell phone flashlights made the Hawkeye Wave even cooler vs. PSU

Nate Stanley finished 13-for-22 for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Akrum Wadley accounted for 155 total yards and two touchdowns. Josey Jewell led the defense with 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.

Here's what we learned Saturday night:

Saquon Barkley is as good (even better?) than advertised. Penn State's running back touched the ball 40 times for 305 combined rushing and receiving yards; 192 of those yards came in the second half, when Penn State finally gave him the ball more consistently and he danced through/bulldozed over what's proving to be a very strong Hawkeye defense. One play, in particular, stands out: On a third-and-6 midway through the fourth, Barkley hurdled Josh Jackson, got hit midair by Amani Hooker, landed on his feet and secured the first down.

MORE: Hawkeye D broken at buzzer, Easley emerges, Jewell swings like McSorley

Iowa's defense is dominant enough to keep the Hawkeyes in games. Think about it: Penn State outgained Iowa, 579-273; outpossessed Iowa, 39 minutes, 39 seconds to 20 minutes, 21 seconds; and ran 99 plays compared to Iowa's 45 and still only won by 2 points. How is that even possible?

LEISTKOW: Valiant Hawkeye effort, but last-second Penn St. loss will really sting

Akrum Wadley is a bona-fide playmaker. You want some second-half energy? Just give it to Wadley. The senior with as much personality as talent made probably the two biggest offensive plays of the game for Iowa. (There weren't many to choose from.) He split Penn State's safeties and ran untouched 35 yards for a touchdown with 1:42 left. And at the start of the fourth quarter, his 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown jolted the Hawkeyes back into the game.

ANALYSIS: Iowa's offense shows promise, but it comes too late

Anthony Nelson. That is all. The dude stepped up Saturday night. He had five total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two pass break-ups, a quarterback hit and a field-goal block that nearly sealed the win for Iowa. The sophomore Urbandale native got a hand on Penn State's 31-yard field-goal attempt with 2:42 left. The three points would have put the Nittany Lions up 18-13. Instead, four plays later, Wadley scored what at the time looked like the game-winning touchdown.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.