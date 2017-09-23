Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks big picture after a 21-19 loss to Penn State on the final play. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking, 21-19, loss on the final play against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley was spectacular again, but finds it hard to flush a 21-19 loss to Penn State. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Iowa safety Amani Hooker says "tonight is going to be extra hard" after gut-wrenching loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls the Penn State game a "dogfight." Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
James Daniels said Iowa has to move on in the "25th hour" after crushing defeat against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson on his blocked field goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to No. 4 Penn State. Chris Cuellar / The Register
Hawkeyes cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the loss, matchup with Saquon Barkley. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse discusses Saturday's last-second loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium. Chris Cuellar / The Register
Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Anthony Nelson discusses the challenges of defending Saquon Barkley after 21-19 loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back how the Hawkeyes performed in their last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
- Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while'
- Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking Penn State loss
- Akrum Wadley feels the pain after Penn State loss
- Amani Hooker after Penn State loss: 'Tonight is going to be extra hard'
- Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls Penn State game a 'dogfight'
- James Daniels stresses '24-hour rule' after crushing loss to Penn State
- Nelson blocks FG, but loss 'stings'
- Josh Jackson on Saquon Barkley: 'They use him really wisely'
- Hesse: Late loss hard lesson for Hawkeyes
- Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State
- Anthony Nelson talks defending Saquon Barkley
- Iowa vs. Penn State recap
IOWA CITY, Ia. — There's just something about night games at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa's contest against No. 4 Penn State was just as thrilling as its last-second field-goal win versus No. 3 Michigan last year.
The only difference? The Hawkeyes didn't win this one with a field goal. Instead, it lost, 21-19, in heartbreaking fashion, with Trace McSorley's 7-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson.
RELATED: Cell phone flashlights made the Hawkeye Wave even cooler vs. PSU
Nate Stanley finished 13-for-22 for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Akrum Wadley accounted for 155 total yards and two touchdowns. Josey Jewell led the defense with 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.
Here's what we learned Saturday night:
Saquon Barkley is as good (even better?) than advertised. Penn State's running back touched the ball 40 times for 305 combined rushing and receiving yards; 192 of those yards came in the second half, when Penn State finally gave him the ball more consistently and he danced through/bulldozed over what's proving to be a very strong Hawkeye defense. One play, in particular, stands out: On a third-and-6 midway through the fourth, Barkley hurdled Josh Jackson, got hit midair by Amani Hooker, landed on his feet and secured the first down.
MORE: Hawkeye D broken at buzzer, Easley emerges, Jewell swings like McSorley
Iowa's defense is dominant enough to keep the Hawkeyes in games. Think about it: Penn State outgained Iowa, 579-273; outpossessed Iowa, 39 minutes, 39 seconds to 20 minutes, 21 seconds; and ran 99 plays compared to Iowa's 45 and still only won by 2 points. How is that even possible?
LEISTKOW: Valiant Hawkeye effort, but last-second Penn St. loss will really sting
Akrum Wadley is a bona-fide playmaker. You want some second-half energy? Just give it to Wadley. The senior with as much personality as talent made probably the two biggest offensive plays of the game for Iowa. (There weren't many to choose from.) He split Penn State's safeties and ran untouched 35 yards for a touchdown with 1:42 left. And at the start of the fourth quarter, his 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown jolted the Hawkeyes back into the game.
ANALYSIS: Iowa's offense shows promise, but it comes too late
Anthony Nelson. That is all. The dude stepped up Saturday night. He had five total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two pass break-ups, a quarterback hit and a field-goal block that nearly sealed the win for Iowa. The sophomore Urbandale native got a hand on Penn State's 31-yard field-goal attempt with 2:42 left. The three points would have put the Nittany Lions up 18-13. Instead, four plays later, Wadley scored what at the time looked like the game-winning touchdown.
Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs