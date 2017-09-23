Photos: Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up over Penn State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown reception in the final play of the game against Iowa to give the Nittany Lions a 21-19 win on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored as time expired to beat Iowa, 21-19, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with his offensive line after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back to look for an open receiver against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching staff welcome right tackle Sean Welsh back after the Hawkeyes scored against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs during a timeout against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to a first down after he pulled in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and center James Daniels (78) blocks for running Back Akrum Wadley against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley's hands on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the third quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free for running room against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulled in the winning touchdown as time expired on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after they blocked an Iowa field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler Davis' field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson after they blocked a Penn State field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on a kickoff during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown during the Nittany Lions' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a 29-yard pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following the Hawkeyes' last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the children at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley after Jewell intercepted a pass late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown reception
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown reception against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after scoring an interception against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after intercepting a Penn State pass on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the end zone for a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets fans and players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets fans and players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his way to Kinnick Stadium for the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell make their way to Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets players during outside Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the pocket during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press box during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take the field with the Hawkeye Marching Band during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — There was no way this Saturday's contest between could look like the bizarre, 2004 game in which Iowa beat Penn State, 6-4, right?

    Well, Iowa leads, 7-5, at halftime. Not too far off. 

    The Hawkeyes jumped ahead with 37 seconds left in the half with Nate Stanley's 21-yard touchdown pass to Nick Easley. Josey Jewell intercepted Trace McSorley's pass and returned it 33 yards to Iowa's 21 on the previous play.

    That was about the only offense we saw from Iowa in half No. 1.

    HAWKEYE WAVE: Fans use cell phone lights to gesture to UI children's hospital

    Here's what we learned so far: 

    Penn State has emphatically won the battles in the trenches: Plenty of pressure on Stanley and minimal space for Akrum Wadley to run mean one thing: Penn State's defensive line is bullying Iowa's offensive line. Wadley has mustered zero yards on 10 carries so far; he entered the game averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Stanley completed just 5 of 12 passes for 48 yards (he didn't get much help from his receivers). He wasn't sacked, but he played in a regularly collapsing pocket.

    LIVE CHAT: Add your comments during tonight's Iowa-Penn State game

    Iowa's defense is legit tonight: Penn State gained nearly four times more yardage than Iowa in the first half, yet it trails. It's offense has been on the field for 19:30 (compared to Iowa's 10:30), yet it trails. The Nittany Lions began their seven possessions on Iowa's 45, their 33, their 40, Iowa's 38, their 35 and their 6, and the Hawkeyes' defense forced them into three punts, two field-goal attempts, a turnover on downs and an interception.

    Penn State owning the special teams contest: So, Penn State's winning the offensive battle. Iowa's probably winning the defensive battle. And Penn State's definitely winning the special teams battle. Hawkeyes punter Colten Rastetter has one great, 52-yard boot, and another that pinned Penn State at its 6 late in the second quarter. Other than that, his punts have traveled 35 yards, 31 yards and 32 yards. Nittany Lions punter Blake Gilliken pinned Iowa inside its 10-yard line on all three of his punts, including a 39-yard punt to the 1, which set up Penn State's safety score.

    Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.

