Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks big picture after a 21-19 loss to Penn State on the final play. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking, 21-19, loss on the final play against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley was spectacular again, but finds it hard to flush a 21-19 loss to Penn State. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Iowa safety Amani Hooker says "tonight is going to be extra hard" after gut-wrenching loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls the Penn State game a "dogfight." Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
James Daniels said Iowa has to move on in the "25th hour" after crushing defeat against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson on his blocked field goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to No. 4 Penn State. Chris Cuellar / The Register
Hawkeyes cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the loss, matchup with Saquon Barkley. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse discusses Saturday's last-second loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium. Chris Cuellar / The Register
Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Anthony Nelson discusses the challenges of defending Saquon Barkley after 21-19 loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back how the Hawkeyes performed in their last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
IOWA CITY, Ia. — Hawkeye fans weren't short on emotions after Saturday night's gut-wrenching, 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. And like you do nowadays, many took to Twitter to vent.
That included some famous Iowa natives and Hawkeye football alumni.
Perhaps nobody let more steam out than current WWE star and former Iowa lineman Ettore Ewen, whose wrestling stage name is "Big E." Here he is on camera reacting to Trace McSorley's last-second, 7-yard game-winning touchdown pass.
Ewen's WWE colleague, Davenport native Colby Daniel Lopez (stage name: Seth Rollins), and former Hawkeye Adam Gettis weren't faring much better.
Others took a calmer, more forward-looking approach. Plenty of recent Hawkeye alumni fell in that category.
Like Jaleel Johnson ...
George Kittle ...
LeShun Daniels ...
Pat Angerer ...
Austin Blythe ...
And Christian Kirksey ...
Other Iowa fans simply gave credit where it was due: to Mr. Saquon Barkley, who shredded the Hawkeyes for 305 combined rushing and passing yards. Plenty in attendance at Kinnick Stadium could barely believe what they saw from the Heisman candidate — and neither could Tiffin native and Clear Creek Amana alumnus Ashton Kutcher.
Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.
