Buy Photo Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Hawkeye fans weren't short on emotions after Saturday night's gut-wrenching, 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. And like you do nowadays, many took to Twitter to vent.

That included some famous Iowa natives and Hawkeye football alumni.

Perhaps nobody let more steam out than current WWE star and former Iowa lineman Ettore Ewen, whose wrestling stage name is "Big E." Here he is on camera reacting to Trace McSorley's last-second, 7-yard game-winning touchdown pass.

Ewen's WWE colleague, Davenport native Colby Daniel Lopez (stage name: Seth Rollins), and former Hawkeye Adam Gettis weren't faring much better.

SAME. WHY GOD WHY https://t.co/HJ44KrElu8 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 24, 2017

Bruh, we all feeling it https://t.co/VHcBw83bXW — Adam Gettis (@NotOnDuty__) September 24, 2017

Others took a calmer, more forward-looking approach. Plenty of recent Hawkeye alumni fell in that category.

Like Jaleel Johnson ...

Win or lose this is the mood forever ... good work by my guys tonight. We got next week 😤 #Hawks@HawkeyeFootballpic.twitter.com/j38HTzAmfY — Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) September 24, 2017

George Kittle ...

That hurts...but proud to always be a Hawkeye — George Kittle (@gkittle46) September 24, 2017

LeShun Daniels ...

Hawks can build off this tho — LeShun Daniels Jr. (@LeShunDanielsJr) September 24, 2017

Pat Angerer ...

Great game. Damn proud of them Iowa boys. — Pat Angerer (@PAngererUSA) September 24, 2017

Austin Blythe ...

Love the fight! No shame Hawks!! #OnceAHawk — Austin Blythe (@ABlythe63) September 24, 2017

And Christian Kirksey ...

Proud of my Hawks — Christian Kirksey (@Kirksey) September 24, 2017

Other Iowa fans simply gave credit where it was due: to Mr. Saquon Barkley, who shredded the Hawkeyes for 305 combined rushing and passing yards. Plenty in attendance at Kinnick Stadium could barely believe what they saw from the Heisman candidate — and neither could Tiffin native and Clear Creek Amana alumnus Ashton Kutcher.

This dude is playing on the wrong day of the week. https://t.co/hzYlByCtlK — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 24, 2017

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.