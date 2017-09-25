Skip in Skip
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while'

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks big picture after a 21-19 loss to Penn State on the final play. Chad Leistikow/The Register

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking Penn State loss

Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking, 21-19, loss on the final play against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Akrum Wadley feels the pain after Penn State loss

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley was spectacular again, but finds it hard to flush a 21-19 loss to Penn State. Chad Leistikow/The Register

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Amani Hooker after Penn State loss: 'Tonight is going to be extra hard'

Iowa safety Amani Hooker says "tonight is going to be extra hard" after gut-wrenching loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls Penn State game a 'dogfight'

Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls the Penn State game a "dogfight." Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 James Daniels stresses '24-hour rule' after crushing loss to Penn State

James Daniels said Iowa has to move on in the "25th hour" after crushing defeat against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Nelson blocks FG, but loss 'stings'

Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson on his blocked field goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to No. 4 Penn State. Chris Cuellar / The Register

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Josh Jackson on Saquon Barkley: 'They use him really wisely'

Hawkeyes cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the loss, matchup with Saquon Barkley. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Hesse: Late loss hard lesson for Hawkeyes

Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse discusses Saturday's last-second loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium. Chris Cuellar / The Register

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State

Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Anthony Nelson talks defending Saquon Barkley

Anthony Nelson discusses the challenges of defending Saquon Barkley after 21-19 loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Iowa vs. Penn State recap

Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back how the Hawkeyes performed in their last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen

Josey Jewell continues to march toward all-conference and all-American honors. 

On Monday, the fierce Iowa linebacker picked up his second weekly award from the Big Ten Conference in four games.

Jewell was named co-Big Ten defensive player of the week after matching a career high with 16 tackles in Iowa's 21-19 home loss to No. 4 Penn State.

Photos: Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State
    On the other side of the ball, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was named the Big Ten's offensive player of the week after piling up 358 all-purpose yards (including 211 rushing on 28 carries and 94 receiving on 12 catches) against the Hawkeyes.

    How does an Iowa player win a defensive award when the team gives up 579 yards?

    Well, Jewell was everywhere. In addition to the tackle total, Jewell posted a career high in tackles for loss (three) while also batting down two passes, recovering a fumble that was forced by A.J. Epenesa and returning a Trace McSorley interception 33 yards to set up the Hawkeyes' first touchdown.

    That play might be the clip that gets shown on Jewell's postseason highlight reel. After picking off the pass, the preseason AP first-team all-American weaved through traffic to Penn State's 21, then replicated McSorley's signature celebration – a home-run-like swing of his arms and putting his right hand on his forehead as if to watch it fly.

    “It was a good team game," Jewell said afterward. "But they came out, and they beat us.”

    Jewell also picked up the Big Ten (and national) weekly award following Iowa's 24-3, season-opening win against Wyoming. He leads the Hawkeyes with 42 tackles and this week moved past Aaron Kampman for No. 12 on Iowa's all-time list with 343. The Decorah native needs six more to pass legendary safety Bob Sanders (348) and crack the all-time top 10. 

    The Hawkeyes (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) face Michigan State (2-1, 0-0) at 3 p.m CT Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans are listed as an early 3½-point favorite. Fox will televise the game.

     

