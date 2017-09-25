Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while' | 1:32 Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks big picture after a 21-19 loss to Penn State on the final play. Chad Leistikow/The Register 1 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking Penn State loss | 1:59 Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking, 21-19, loss on the final play against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 2 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Akrum Wadley feels the pain after Penn State loss | 0:43 Iowa running back Akrum Wadley was spectacular again, but finds it hard to flush a 21-19 loss to Penn State. Chad Leistikow/The Register 3 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Amani Hooker after Penn State loss: 'Tonight is going to be extra hard' | 1:28 Iowa safety Amani Hooker says "tonight is going to be extra hard" after gut-wrenching loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 4 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls Penn State game a 'dogfight' | 1:02 Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls the Penn State game a "dogfight." Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 5 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 James Daniels stresses '24-hour rule' after crushing loss to Penn State | 1:26 James Daniels said Iowa has to move on in the "25th hour" after crushing defeat against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 6 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Nelson blocks FG, but loss 'stings' | 0:29 Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson on his blocked field goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to No. 4 Penn State. Chris Cuellar / The Register 7 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Josh Jackson on Saquon Barkley: 'They use him really wisely' | 2:06 Hawkeyes cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the loss, matchup with Saquon Barkley. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 8 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Hesse: Late loss hard lesson for Hawkeyes | 0:46 Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse discusses Saturday's last-second loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium. Chris Cuellar / The Register 9 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State | 1:21 Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 10 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Anthony Nelson talks defending Saquon Barkley | 1:03 Anthony Nelson discusses the challenges of defending Saquon Barkley after 21-19 loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 11 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Iowa vs. Penn State recap | 2:40 Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back how the Hawkeyes performed in their last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen 12 of 12 Last VideoNext Video Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while'

Buy Photo Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after intercepting a Penn State pass on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

Josey Jewell continues to march toward all-conference and all-American honors.

On Monday, the fierce Iowa linebacker picked up his second weekly award from the Big Ten Conference in four games.

Jewell was named co-Big Ten defensive player of the week after matching a career high with 16 tackles in Iowa's 21-19 home loss to No. 4 Penn State.

On the other side of the ball, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was named the Big Ten's offensive player of the week after piling up 358 all-purpose yards (including 211 rushing on 28 carries and 94 receiving on 12 catches) against the Hawkeyes.

How does an Iowa player win a defensive award when the team gives up 579 yards?

Well, Jewell was everywhere. In addition to the tackle total, Jewell posted a career high in tackles for loss (three) while also batting down two passes, recovering a fumble that was forced by A.J. Epenesa and returning a Trace McSorley interception 33 yards to set up the Hawkeyes' first touchdown.

Brutal ending, but what a game from Josey Jewell and the rest of @HawkeyeFootball: pic.twitter.com/PN7h783uf2 — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 24, 2017

That play might be the clip that gets shown on Jewell's postseason highlight reel. After picking off the pass, the preseason AP first-team all-American weaved through traffic to Penn State's 21, then replicated McSorley's signature celebration – a home-run-like swing of his arms and putting his right hand on his forehead as if to watch it fly.

“It was a good team game," Jewell said afterward. "But they came out, and they beat us.”

Jewell also picked up the Big Ten (and national) weekly award following Iowa's 24-3, season-opening win against Wyoming. He leads the Hawkeyes with 42 tackles and this week moved past Aaron Kampman for No. 12 on Iowa's all-time list with 343. The Decorah native needs six more to pass legendary safety Bob Sanders (348) and crack the all-time top 10.

The Hawkeyes (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) face Michigan State (2-1, 0-0) at 3 p.m CT Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans are listed as an early 3½-point favorite. Fox will televise the game.