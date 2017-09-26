Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Iowa linebacker said he goes to sleep thinking about the things he could've done better in that 21-19 loss. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

Buy Photo Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Another day, another honor for Hawkeyes linebacker Josey Jewell. Make that two honors.

On Tuesday, Jewell was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Iowa's 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. The Decorah native tied a career high with 16 tackles (three for loss) against the Nittany Lions, along with two pass break-ups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

"That’s cool stuff. I mean, but I’d rather just win the game," Jewell said at Tuesday's media availability. "That stuff is secondary."

These honors are the weekly versions of the end-of-year Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which are given to the country's best defensive player. The Football Writers Association of America votes for Bronko; the Maxwell Football Club chooses for Bednarik.

Jewell leads the Big Ten Conference through four weeks with 44 tackles. He was named the Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Jewell was also named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week after the Hawkeyes' season-opening win against Wyoming.

Iowa (3-1, 0-1) travels to play Michigan State (2-1, 0-0) this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:12 p.m., televised on Fox.

