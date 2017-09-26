Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Ben Niemann sees a familiar challenge in Michigan State | 0:51

Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann says Michigan State is a mirror image of Hawkeyes. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

1 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Josey Jewell talks Penn State regrets | 1:33

The Iowa linebacker said he goes to sleep thinking about the things he could've done better in that 21-19 loss. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

2 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Ferentz: If you want to make a stand, get up and do something | 1:56

Regarding how Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz would react to a player who wanted to take a stand? Do it on your own time, the Iowa coach said. Chad Leistikow/The Register

3 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Kirk Ferentz keeps politics, football separate | 1:42

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz comments on the recent national-anthem protests. Chad Leistikow/The Register

4 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Akrum Wadley on his worst performance, TD celebrations | 1:22

The Iowa running back scored two fourth-quarter TDs vs. Penn State, high-stepping a little bit on the last one. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

5 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Amani Hooker on getting over tough Penn State loss | 0:59

Iowa safety Amani Hooker acknowledges he's watched the final play of Penn State game 10 times. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

6 of 6
  • Ben Niemann sees a familiar challenge in Michigan State
    Ben Niemann sees a familiar challenge in Michigan State
  • Josey Jewell talks Penn State regrets
    Josey Jewell talks Penn State regrets
  • Ferentz: If you want to make a stand, get up and do something
    Ferentz: If you want to make a stand, get up and do something
  • Kirk Ferentz keeps politics, football separate
    Kirk Ferentz keeps politics, football separate
  • Akrum Wadley on his worst performance, TD celebrations
    Akrum Wadley on his worst performance, TD celebrations
  • Amani Hooker on getting over tough Penn State loss
    Amani Hooker on getting over tough Penn State loss
524 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. – Iowa discovered one safety of significance recently in Amani Hooker. It’s close to adding another to the lineup.

Brandon Snyder, just five months removed from surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee, will be in uniform for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Michigan State.

Kirk Ferentz wasn’t planning to play Snyder this week – “he won’t have a helmet,” the head coach said – but noted that last year’s 13-game starter at free safety would likely return this regular season.

Snyder has been practicing with the team and is well ahead of the typical ACL recovery schedule.

“I don’t know when it’s going to be, but I think it’s fair to say he’ll get out there on the field this season, in the regular season,” Ferentz said. “His rehab’s going really well.

“He seems to have confidence right now. He’ll dress out this weekend; he’s not going to play. He won’t have a helmet, but he’ll go through pregame and stuff like that. One of these days, maybe we’ll get him out there.”

Photos: Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up over Penn State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State freshman receiver Dae'Lun Darien celebrates
Buy Photo
Penn State freshman receiver Dae'Lun Darien celebrates with his Nittany Lions teammates after they stole a win from Iowa on the last play of the game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown reception in the final play of the game against Iowa to give the Nittany Lions a 21-19 win on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Chad Greenway, former linebacker for the Hawkeyes and
Buy Photo
Chad Greenway, former linebacker for the Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings, ignites the crowd prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown reception
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown reception against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson leans
Buy Photo
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson leans backward on the field as the band performs prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad wave to fans after
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad wave to fans after the National Anthem prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans take in the action against Penn State on
Buy Photo
Iowa fans take in the action against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense leave the field during
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa defense leave the field during halftime when Iowa held a 7-5 lead over Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against
Buy Photo
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following the Hawkeyes' last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the children at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold
Buy Photo
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, against Penn State.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Ryan Boyle walks down the
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Ryan Boyle walks down the corridor to take the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan stands up to cheer against Penn State on
Buy Photo
An Iowa fan stands up to cheer against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A member of the Iowa Spirit Squad dance team performs
Buy Photo
A member of the Iowa Spirit Squad dance team performs during a break in action against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson gets
Buy Photo
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson gets his band ready to take the field on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson sacks Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson sacks Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse waits for the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse waits for the snap against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley cuts up the middle
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley cuts up the middle against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Hawkeyes Spirit Squad dance team perform
Buy Photo
Members of the Hawkeyes Spirit Squad dance team perform during a timeout against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson knocks the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson knocks the ball away from Penn State sophomore receiver Juwan Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa safety Amani Hooker catches Penn State running
Buy Photo
Iowa safety Amani Hooker catches Penn State running back junior running back Saquon Barkley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley
Buy Photo
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley after Wadley ran in a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Penn State cheerleader performs during a timeout
Buy Photo
A Penn State cheerleader performs during a timeout against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki looks for room to
Buy Photo
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki looks for room to run after pulling in a catch against Iowa'd defense on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley escapes a tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley escapes a tackle attempt by Penn State safety Nick Scott on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Wadley ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley pulls in a reception
Buy Photo
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley pulls in a reception against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan gets into the spirit against Penn State
Buy Photo
An Iowa fan gets into the spirit against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse reaches for the loose
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse reaches for the loose ball after stripping it from Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with his offensive line after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulled in the winning touchdown as time expired on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown
Buy Photo
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown during the Nittany Lions' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs
Buy Photo
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs during a timeout against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after scoring an interception against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back to look for an open receiver against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after
Buy Photo
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching staff welcome right tackle Sean Welsh back after the Hawkeyes scored against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to a first down after he pulled in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans watch the Hawkeyes take on Penn State as the moon
Buy Photo
Fans watch the Hawkeyes take on Penn State as the moon rises overhead on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass
Buy Photo
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free
Buy Photo
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free for running room against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored
Buy Photo
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored as time expired to beat Iowa, 21-19, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and
Buy Photo
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and center James Daniels (78) blocks for running Back Akrum Wadley against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of
Buy Photo
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley's hands on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the third quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs
Buy Photo
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback
Buy Photo
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after
Buy Photo
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after they blocked an Iowa field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler Davis' field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson after they blocked a Penn State field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on
Buy Photo
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on a kickoff during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a 29-yard pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley after Jewell intercepted a pass late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after intercepting a Penn State pass on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the end zone for a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets fans and players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets fans and players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his way to Kinnick Stadium for the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell make their way to Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets
Buy Photo
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets players during outside Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift
Buy Photo
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their
Buy Photo
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the pocket during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press
Buy Photo
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press box during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take
Buy Photo
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take the field with the Hawkeye Marching Band during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    To get Snyder back would be a huge development for the Iowa defense, especially if he’s full strength. His presence would bolster a safety group that has had struggles, which led to sophomore Hooker making his first career start against Penn State.

    Last year as a sophomore, Snyder was a physical run-stopper who also had three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 85 tackles. The free safety is the signal-caller of the defense, and Snyder has been hands-on throughout his rehab as almost another assistant coach.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Brandon Snyder discusses injury rehab, leading from sidelines.

    Special teams, Part I

    Former Iowa punter Ron Coluzzi caused a stir during Saturday’s game against Penn State when he twice suggested on Twitter that current Hawkeye punter Colten Rastetter be replaced by true freshman Ryan Gersonde.

    “I missed it. I’ll start carrying my phone with me (during games),” Ferentz cracked. “That’s great about America, everybody’s got the right to have an opinion; even our former players.”

    In seriousness, Ferentz said it’s “not out of the realm” of possibility that Gersonde would take off his redshirt to punt, acknowledging that Rastetter – a sophomore walk-on – has been “hot and cold” while assembling a 40.3-yard average that ranks 75th out of 99 qualified FBS punters.

    Rastetter, so far, has gotten the benefit of favorable forward rolls on many of his punts, and he has been more productive when using rugby-style punts.

    “Colten would say something along the lines of, ‘I’m hitting it OK, but I could do better,’” said starting placekicker Miguel Recinos, who spends a lot of time with Rastetter – his holder. “I think Colten has a higher ceiling. He can definitely improve. But that being said, he’s shown he has a great ability to hit rugby punts. If you look at the average of those, it’s got to be somewhere in the high 40s, low 50s.”

    Also on the positive side, in part because of those rolls, Iowa has allowed only four punt-return yards all season. The Hawkeyes rank 42nd nationally in net punting.

    “Some good, some bad. Overall productivity has been pretty good,” Ferentz said. “I'd like to see more consistency there, for sure.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch and story teller Cody Tucker are joined by Detroit Free Press / LSJ MSU beat writer Chris Solari to preview Michigan State's game Saturday against Iowa. Graham Couch / Lansing State Journal

    Special teams, Part II

    Recinos has been fantastic in his first year replacing Coluzzi as Iowa’s kickoff man. He spoke Tuesday about his craft.

    His instruction from coaches has mostly been to kick it high and land it near the goal line. He’s done that.

    Of his 22 standard kickoffs, 10 have gone for touchbacks (which come out to the 25-yard line), and only one of the other 12 have been returned past the 20-yard line.

    That’s good kicking, and good coverage.

    “I’ve been getting really good height on them. That’s the big thing,” Recinos said. “We are lucky to play with 10 animals on kickoff coverage. Believe me, animals. I’ve got the greatest seat in the house. Watch them; it’s unbelievable.”

    Recinos has a vivid memory of Jones pounding a poor Wyoming return man in the season opener. He says outside men Wes Dvorak and Dominique Dafney (both walk-ons) have a weekly contest to see which guy can get to the opposing 20-yard line the fastest.

    Jones, Kevin Ward, Aaron Mends, Geno Stone and others have made their impact felt on Iowa’s kick coverage.

    “We have smaller fast guys that hit deceptively hard like (Matt) Hankins on the back side,” Recinos said. “Honestly, I’m glad I’m not the returner.”

    Running backs and redshirts

    Ferentz didn’t sound too optimistic on the recovery time of senior running back James Butler, who suffered a serious right elbow injury in Week 3 against North Texas. Ferentz initially said Butler would be out at least through the bye week, which comes after the Oct. 7 Homecoming game vs. Illinois.

    “He’s still in a brace and still has swelling in there,” Ferentz said. “So we’ll see.”

    If Iowa suffers additional running-back injuries, that could change the plan to redshirt Toks Akinribade. The true sophomore hasn’t played this season after seeing limited action as a true freshman. Ideally, with Akrum Wadley and Butler moving on after this season, Iowa needs as many young bodies for the future in the pipeline.

    “He hasn’t been on the field yet for a reason,” Ferentz said of Akinribade. “So we’ll be smart about that; we’ll be prudent. Also, with James getting injured, that certainly affects things a little bit. … Toks has to stay ready right now.”

    One of the young up-and-comers is Toren Young, a redshirt freshman who Ferentz said – because of Butler’s injury – would play against Penn State. However, Iowa kept Young on the bench while using only Wadley and freshman Ivory Kelly-Martin as the offense ran only 45 plays.

    “That’s one of those games that you’ve got to get your best guy out there,” said Young, who rushed 19 times for 78 yards the previous week vs. North Texas. “And Ak, as you saw in the Iowa State game and (Saturday), he gives your team a good chance of winning games. He’s able to extend plays.”

    Don’t be surprised to see Young (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) getting a few carries this week in East Lansing, Michigan.

    “The coaches will put the players out there they need to make plays,” Young said. “If they call my number, I’ll be ready.”

    524 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE