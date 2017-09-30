Skip in Skip
VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Josey Jewell on the need to force more turnovers | 0:51

The Iowa linebacker also addresses the team's sluggish start against Michigan State Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 How to fix Iowa’s offense? | 0:47

Matt VandeBerg says it would help to hit some of these. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 T.J. Hockenson says Iowa needs to practice better | 1:25

The freshman tight end thinks what is happening during the week is contributing to losses on Saturdays

VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Akrum Wadley: ‘Just hate losing’ | 1:22

The Iowa running back was held to 30 yards on 17 carries. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tucked behind the disappointment of Iowa’s 17-10 loss at Michigan State on Saturday was one of the coolest play calls in the Kirk Ferentz era.

And it worked.

Facing a fourth-and-8 in the third quarter, the Hawkeyes successfully faked a field goal with the punter completing a 15-yard pass to a true freshman defensive end.

“It was a gutsy play call,” placekicker Miguel Recinos said. “I’m really proud of the guys that we were able to take that from the practice field to the game field, you know?”

Iowa was trailing, 17-7, at the time and would have been attempting a 40-yard field goal.

But when Recinos got into the huddle, he heard Colten Rastetter — the holder on placements — give the code word, “Hawkeye.” The fake they’ve been practicing had been called from upstairs by offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

“I thought, no way he said ‘Hawkeye.’ I put my hand on his helmet and said, ‘Did you say Hawkeye? Oh my God,’” Recinos said. “So then I shifted my line of thinking. It worked pretty well.”

Iowa shifted its formation pre-snap, and Rastetter was then the acting quarterback in a deep shotgun. T.J. Hockenson went into motion, and Rastetter rolled right and threw back to his left — where A.J. Epenesa had broken open in the Spartan secondary. The underthrown ball was caught by the true freshman, who was an eligible receiver as the end on the left side of Iowa’s line.

“I just ran a little wheel route if they needed me," Recinos said. "Make no mistake, for that specific one, A.J. was our primary target.”

Unfortunately, the cool call didn’t turn into any points. Three plays later on third-and-goal from the 5, quarterback Nate Stanley fumbled while trying to make a throw as he scrambled, and Michigan State recovered.

Photos: Michigan State 17, Iowa 10
Michigan State's Cody White makes a catch against Iowa
Michigan State's Cody White makes a catch against Iowa during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Joe Bachie calls the defense during
Michigan State's Joe Bachie calls the defense during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Joe Bachie calls the defense during
Michigan State's Joe Bachie calls the defense during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's LJ Scott is tackled by Iowa's Amani
Michigan State's LJ Scott is tackled by Iowa's Amani Hooker during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Cam Chambers is tackled by Iowa's
Michigan State's Cam Chambers is tackled by Iowa's Miles Taylor during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Joe Bachie rushes Iowa's Nathan Stanley
Michigan State's Joe Bachie rushes Iowa's Nathan Stanley during the fourth quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Robert Bowers rushes Iowa's Nathan
Michigan State's Robert Bowers rushes Iowa's Nathan Stanley during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk rushes Iowa's Nathan
Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk rushes Iowa's Nathan Stanley during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Khari Willis misses a tackle on Iowa's
Michigan State's Khari Willis misses a tackle on Iowa's Akrum Wadley during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Chris Frey celebrates after a stop
Michigan State's Chris Frey celebrates after a stop against Iowa during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Cody White is tackled by Iowa's Miles
Michigan State's Cody White is tackled by Iowa's Miles Taylor during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's David Dowell and Chris Frey celebrate
Michigan State's David Dowell and Chris Frey celebrate after a stop against Iowa during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines during of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
One of the member of Michigan State dance team takes
One of the member of Michigan State dance team takes a knee during the national anthem before MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines during MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State fans cheer during MSU's 17-10 win over
Michigan State fans cheer during MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Raequan Williams tackles Iowa's Akrum
Michigan State's Raequan Williams tackles Iowa's Akrum Wadley during the first quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke is tackled by Iowa's
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke is tackled by Iowa's Ben Niemann during the first quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines during MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's LJ Scott runs the ball against Iowa
Michigan State's LJ Scott runs the ball against Iowa during the second quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Brian Allen lines up against Iowa
Michigan State's Brian Allen lines up against Iowa during the second quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke runs the ball against
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke runs the ball against Iowa during the first quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Madre London runs the ball against
Michigan State's Madre London runs the ball against Iowa during the first quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin against Iowa during the
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin against Iowa during the first quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Chris Frey celebrates after a stop
Michigan State's Chris Frey celebrates after a stop against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against Iowa's Amani Hooker during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against Iowa's Amani Hooker during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against Iowa's Michael Ojemudia during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Felton Davis III celebrates with teammates
Michigan State's Felton Davis III celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell celebrates after a stop
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell celebrates after a stop against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Joe Bachie, left, and Chris Frey celebrate
Michigan State's Joe Bachie, left, and Chris Frey celebrate after a stop against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a 6-yard
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a 6-yard touchdown pass against Iowa's Michael Ojemudia during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke runs the ball against
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke runs the ball against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Madre London runs the ball against
Michigan State's Madre London runs the ball against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
    Change the punter?

    Iowa’s struggles at punter have been building all season and in Saturday’s first half it was especially painful.

    Rastetter’s short kicks contributed to short fields for Michigan State that led to 10 points — and if not for Iowa’s resilient defense, it could’ve been worse.

    Michigan State clearly had done its homework and knew that Rastetter has been hitting his kicks poorly all season; they’ve been so short, return men have been too deep to catch them and Iowa has benefited from generous rolls. So on Saturday, the Spartans used multiple return men — one short, one deeper — to cut off that advantage.

    Rastetter’s first four punts netted an average of 29.5 yards:

    —A 37-yard rugby-style kick that one-hopped to Laress Nelson for an 8-yard return.

    —A 36-yard line drive that Nelson ran back 11 yards to Iowa’s 31. That set up the Spartans’ second TD.

    —A 32-yard wobbler that gave Michigan State the ball at Iowa’s 42.

    —And a 33-yard side-winder that put the Spartans at Iowa’s 36. That led to a Michigan State field goal and a 17-7 halftime lead.

    More Iowa football coverage:

    Rastetter is a third-year walk-on from Guttenberg. Iowa gave a scholarship in this last recruiting cycle to punter Ryan Gersonde. The true freshman was in uniform Saturday, but still has not been used this fall.

    It might be time for a change. Punting isn’t winning for the Hawkeyes through five games.

    “We didn’t punt the ball as well as we need to,” coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Anytime you get a young punter, you’ve got to ride the roller coaster a little bit. We’ll assess that this week, like we’ll assess a lot of things and just keep an open mind. I’ve got an open mind at every position.”

    READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

    Rugamba's injury

    It was a surprise to most of us to see Michael Ojemudia starting in place of Manny Rugamba at right cornerback on Saturday — to him, too.

    The redshirt sophomore said he didn’t find out until Saturday that he would get the nod. Rugamba didn’t play at all after what Kirk Ferentz said was an injury that he suffered last week against Penn State.

    “He got better during the week,” Ferentz said. “Kept climbing the ladder, but couldn’t go today. No sense putting a guy out there that can’t go 100 percent. Hopefully he’ll be back next week.”

    Later in the game, Ojemudia was briefly sidelined after taking helmet-to-helmet contact, and true freshman Matt Hankins was Iowa’s second corner opposite Joshua Jackson.

    Iowa’s secondary had a rough start, with Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke picking on Ojemudia early and often on the way to a 14-0 lead. Receiver Felton Davis III finished the game with nine catches for 114 yards.

    “It’s not one person,” strong safety Miles Taylor said. “We just need to play better as a defense, communicate better, play better in practice.”

    One last chance foiled

    Iowa’s defense made one final stop of Michigan State, which lined up to punt with the clock stopped with 1 minute, 11 seconds left.

    The Hawkeyes didn’t get the ball back, though, until 45 seconds remained.

    How did those 26 seconds evaporate?

    They can be traced to an unfortunate decision by Jackson as the punt returner. When Jake Hartbarger boomed a punt 52 yards, Jackson fielded the ball at his own goal line — rather than taking the touchback — and ran around for a while before getting tackled at the 7. But there was an illegal-formation penalty on Michigan State, and Iowa elected to have Hartbarger rekick.

    Had Jackson taken the initial touchback, Iowa would’ve had the ball with over a minute left at the 25-yard line (with the five penalty yards tacked on). Instead, Jackson let the next punt roll to the Iowa 15, and Iowa had just 45 seconds with no timeouts to operate.

    The Hawkeyes’ offense was largely ineffective anyway on Saturday, but a little extra time and field position would’ve given them a better chance shot at forcing overtime.

