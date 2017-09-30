Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Josey Jewell on the need to force more turnovers | 0:51 The Iowa linebacker also addresses the team's sluggish start against Michigan State Mark Emmert/HawkCentral 1 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 How to fix Iowa’s offense? | 0:47 Matt VandeBerg says it would help to hit some of these. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral 2 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 T.J. Hockenson says Iowa needs to practice better | 1:25 The freshman tight end thinks what is happening during the week is contributing to losses on Saturdays 3 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Akrum Wadley: ‘Just hate losing’ | 1:22 The Iowa running back was held to 30 yards on 17 carries. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral 4 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Kirk Ferentz looks for answers after Michigan State loss | 1:30 The Hawkeyes rushed for 19 yards in a 17-10 loss. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral 5 of 5 Last VideoNext Video Josey Jewell on the need to force more turnovers

How to fix Iowa’s offense?

T.J. Hockenson says Iowa needs to practice better

Akrum Wadley: ‘Just hate losing’

Kirk Ferentz looks for answers after Michigan State loss

Michigan State's Brian Lewerke runs the ball against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was an Iowa-Michigan State football game, so of course it was destined to come down to the final minutes at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans held off the Hawkeyes 17-10 Saturday in another unsightly and strange game between the two teams.

How unsightly? Iowa's final play was a false start at its own 18-yard line, one of seven penalties assessed against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten Conference).

How strange? Iowa’s punter completed a pass to a defensive end, and the play ended up being just a footnote. That’s because Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley had the ball slip out of his hands seconds later for an interception, one of two turnovers Iowa committed in Michigan State territory in the second half.

The Spartans (3-1, 1-0), who entered the game minus-6 in turnover margin, did not cough the ball up Saturday.

"We harp on ball security and we want to make sure that when we have it, it stays ours," Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg said. "So when that kind of stuff happens, not only do you take away points but you put your defense in a rough spot. So obviously we can't let that happen."

RELATED: ESPN, Fox Sports offers incredibly touching tributes to Hawkeye Wave

Michigan State opened the game with a flawless 75-yard touchdown drive. The first play was a 31-yard pass to Felton Davis III. The touchdown came on a 22-yard strike from Brian Lewerke to Davis. Iowa safeties Miles Taylor and Amani Hooker looked lost at times and the defensive line was unable to generate pressure.

Davis, a junior, finished with a career-high nine catches for 114 yards, one week after the Iowa defense couldn't contain Penn State tailback Saquon Barkley in a 21-19 loss.

"We saw basically what they were going to do, but in the heat of the moment we had miscommunications," said Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who started in place of the injured Manny Rugamba. "They were moving around, trying to get us out of position. So just a little hiccup on our part. The first play was a result of that."

The Hawkeyes corrected those problems, but couldn’t make up for poor field position minutes later.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley attempts to throw the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. (Photo: Mike Carter, USA TODAY Sports)

The Spartans pushed the lead to 14-0 after an ineffective punt by Iowa’s Colten Rastetter put them at the Hawkeyes’ 31-yard line. It took 10 plays to reach the end zone, but Lewerke lofted a 6-yard scoring pass to Davis, who leapt to grab it over Ojemudia.

It wasn't apparent at the time, but that play ended up being the game-winner.

LEISTIKOW'S FIRST WORD: Hawkeye football is supposed to look different

The Hawkeyes responded with a 72-yard drive of their own, including key first-down pickups by VandeBerg and tight end Noah Fant. Quarterback Nate Stanley connected with Ihmir Smith-Marsette for 31 yards on a third-and-8 play that was the biggest of the drive. Tailback Akrum Wadley scampered in from 9 yards out to make it a 14-7 score with 12 minutes, 15 seconds left in the half. His first six carries had produced zero total yards.

The teams later traded field goals. But Iowa, plagued by poor field position, could never mount a tying drive.

The Hawkeyes started four possessions inside their 10-yard line. Iowa amassed minus-2 yards on those four drives. Its final two drives of the game yielded two yards and an 0-2 start to Big Ten play for the first time in nine years.

"It didn't make things any easier today," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of the field-position woes. "But part of the challenge there is it's going to happen during the course of the season. It was three times in the first half today and what we're going to have to do is move the ball out of there. Not necessarily sustain a drive for a score, but move the ball out so we can change field position."