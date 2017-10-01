Skip in Skip
Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia says there's plenty of time to salvage season. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 2008 Iowa football team started 3-0 and then lost three games by a total of nine points, the last of those at Michigan State.

Nine years later, the Hawkeyes find themselves in a similar funk. Three wins, followed by a pair of losses. The margin of the two defeats, this time, is nine points.

The 2008 Hawkeyes rebounded to finish 9-4. Coach Kirk Ferentz isn’t saying history is about to repeat itself, but he did note some similarities Saturday after Iowa fell 17-10 to the Spartans to lose its first two Big Ten Conference games for the first time since 2008.

“That season just turned out fine,” Ferentz said. “But it was a little bit like that, where we had some young players that had to gain traction. And those three losses were all close losses. We’ve had two close losses back to back.

“I don’t think anybody’s ready to hit the panic button. But we need to hit the improve button. That’s what we need to do right now and just focus on what we can do over the next six days to get better as a team.”

Next up for Iowa (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) is what should be an easy home game against Illinois (2-2, 0-1). After that is a perfectly placed bye week, followed by a rugged second half of the schedule.

There was palpable anger from the Hawkeye players in postgame interviews Saturday, a sense that two narrow setbacks were eating at them.

“They go down as ‘L’s,” freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson said of the Michigan State defeat and last week’s 21-19 home loss to Penn State. “It doesn’t matter how close they are.”

“If we didn’t win, we didn’t win,” senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg quickly pointed out. “Whether we lost by two points or we lost by 30, we still lost.”

“That’s the part that really sucks — that we were close in both of the games. So we’ve got to learn from this,” sophomore cornerback Michael Ojemudia said.

“It sucks, but it shows that we can play hard and we’re only getting better.”

Photos: Michigan State 17, Iowa 10
Michigan State's Cody White makes a catch against Iowa
Michigan State's Cody White makes a catch against Iowa during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Joe Bachie calls the defense during
Michigan State's Joe Bachie calls the defense during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Joe Bachie calls the defense during
Michigan State's Joe Bachie calls the defense during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's LJ Scott is tackled by Iowa's Amani
Michigan State's LJ Scott is tackled by Iowa's Amani Hooker during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Cam Chambers is tackled by Iowa's
Michigan State's Cam Chambers is tackled by Iowa's Miles Taylor during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Joe Bachie rushes Iowa's Nathan Stanley
Michigan State's Joe Bachie rushes Iowa's Nathan Stanley during the fourth quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Robert Bowers rushes Iowa's Nathan
Michigan State's Robert Bowers rushes Iowa's Nathan Stanley during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk rushes Iowa's Nathan
Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk rushes Iowa's Nathan Stanley during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Khari Willis misses a tackle on Iowa's
Michigan State's Khari Willis misses a tackle on Iowa's Akrum Wadley during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Chris Frey celebrates after a stop
Michigan State's Chris Frey celebrates after a stop against Iowa during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Cody White is tackled by Iowa's Miles
Michigan State's Cody White is tackled by Iowa's Miles Taylor during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's David Dowell and Chris Frey celebrate
Michigan State's David Dowell and Chris Frey celebrate after a stop against Iowa during the third quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines during of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
One of the member of Michigan State dance team takes
One of the member of Michigan State dance team takes a knee during the national anthem before MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines during MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State fans cheer during MSU's 17-10 win over
Michigan State fans cheer during MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Raequan Williams tackles Iowa's Akrum
Michigan State's Raequan Williams tackles Iowa's Akrum Wadley during the first quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke is tackled by Iowa's
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke is tackled by Iowa's Ben Niemann during the first quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on the sidelines during MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's LJ Scott runs the ball against Iowa
Michigan State's LJ Scott runs the ball against Iowa during the second quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Brian Allen lines up against Iowa
Michigan State's Brian Allen lines up against Iowa during the second quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke runs the ball against
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke runs the ball against Iowa during the first quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Madre London runs the ball against
Michigan State's Madre London runs the ball against Iowa during the first quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin against Iowa during the
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin against Iowa during the first quarter of MSU's 17-10 win over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Chris Frey celebrates after a stop
Michigan State's Chris Frey celebrates after a stop against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against Iowa's Amani Hooker during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against Iowa's Amani Hooker during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a pass against Iowa's Michael Ojemudia during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Felton Davis III celebrates with teammates
Michigan State's Felton Davis III celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell celebrates after a stop
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell celebrates after a stop against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Joe Bachie, left, and Chris Frey celebrate
Michigan State's Joe Bachie, left, and Chris Frey celebrate after a stop against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a 6-yard
Michigan State's Felton Davis III catches a 6-yard touchdown pass against Iowa's Michael Ojemudia during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke runs the ball against
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke runs the ball against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
Michigan State's Madre London runs the ball against
Michigan State's Madre London runs the ball against Iowa during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP
    So what does Iowa need to do immediately to get better results, besides get softer opponents like Illinois on the schedule?

    Communication must improve, said senior safety Miles Taylor, a point Hockenson and Ojemudia echoed.

    Practices must be a lot sharper, Hawkeye players pointed out, suggesting that area had slipped in recent weeks.

    Ferentz has said the past two weeks that he was pleased with the way his team practiced.

    Not so, Hockenson said Saturday.

    “We need to come out this week and practice a lot better than we have been,” Hockenson said.

    “Sometimes, we’re just not on the same page and it shows. We win during the week and coach Ferentz always tells us that. So we’re going to try to win during the week this week.”

    Taylor also pointedly remarked that Iowa’s practice habits need shoring up.

    MORE HAWKEYES

    Ojemudia felt it was the beginning of Saturday’s game — when Michigan State cruised 75 yards for a quick touchdown and a lead it never relinquished — that set the Hawkeyes up for failure. Iowa didn’t allow a second-half point to the Spartans.

    “It can’t happen again,” Ojemudia said. “The scores in the first half basically turned the game. We’ve got to come out better than that.

    “I feel like we got better, had more intensity and focus throughout the game.”

    The two narrow losses have obviously caused the Hawkeyes to turn introspective, to examine what they need to change. That’s a fine first step, but it needs to lead to better results, or the season won’t be salvaged like it was in 2008.

    “It’s not over,” Ojemudia said defiantly. “It’s just the start of the season. We have a long season ahead of us.”

    Actually, the season’s nearly half over.

    Better communication, more focused practice sessions, quicker starts to games. Whatever the Hawkeyes need to do, they’d better do it quick.

    VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Josey Jewell on the need to force more turnovers | 0:51

    The Iowa linebacker also addresses the team's sluggish start against Michigan State Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 How to fix Iowa’s offense? | 0:47

    Matt VandeBerg says it would help to hit some of these. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 T.J. Hockenson says Iowa needs to practice better | 1:25

    The freshman tight end thinks what is happening during the week is contributing to losses on Saturdays

    VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Akrum Wadley: ‘Just hate losing’ | 1:22

    The Iowa running back was held to 30 yards on 17 carries. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Kirk Ferentz looks for answers after Michigan State loss | 1:30

    The Hawkeyes rushed for 19 yards in a 17-10 loss. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

