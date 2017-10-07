Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes fans wave to the Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_367.jpg (Photo: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Love for the Hawkeye Wave is spreading across college football.

Last week, Michigan State fans at Spartan Stadium waved through the TV to kids and families in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Illinois joined in the love Saturday. Along with the Hawkeyes and the near-capacity crowd in Kinnick Stadium, the Illini players and coaches waved up at the Children's Hospital in the now-famous end-of-first-quarter tradition.

The referees took part, too, lining up at midfield and waving up at the hospital with their hats.

The recently finished Children's Hospital sits right next to Kinnick Stadium. The top floor features the Press Box Cafe, a rotunda of sorts with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a perfect view of Hawkeye games for patients and families packing the cafe. You can also see signs posted on windows from the top several floors of the hospital, where young patients watch and root for their Hawkeyes.

After every first quarter this season, fans inside Kinnick turn around and wave up to the hospital. Inside, patients and their families wave back.

Levi Thompson first promoted the idea of the wave on his Hawkeyes fan page after Krista Young, a reader of his site, suggested an in-game wave to recognize the patients and their parents watching from the brand new, 12-story hospital.

