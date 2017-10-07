Photos: Iowa vs. Illinois football
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs the ball into the end zone
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting Illinois quarterback Jeff George, Jr., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk leads members of the Hawkeyes football
Herky the Hawk leads members of the Hawkeyes football team onto the field prior to kickoff against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg gets away from a
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg gets away from a tackle against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley steps over Illinois
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley steps over Illinois linebacker Dele Harding for additional yards on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits as referees review
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits as referees review a fumble recovery during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Garret Jansen chases down a fumbled ball during
Iowa's Garret Jansen chases down a fumbled ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Illinois quarterback
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Illinois quarterback Jeff George, Jr. during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs in for a 18-yard touchdown
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs in for a 18-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia breaks up a pass intended for
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia breaks up a pass intended for Illinois' Ricky Smalling during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard touchdown with Brady Ross during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field for
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field for a 39-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs back an interception for
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs back an interception for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Iowa swimmer Bob Stein is recognized with fellow
Former Iowa swimmer Bob Stein is recognized with fellow swimmers during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defenders gang up on Illinois' Dominic Thieman
Iowa defenders gang up on Illinois' Dominic Thieman during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith paces the sidelines
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith paces the sidelines at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Referees, officials and fans wave to patients at the
Referees, officials and fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a reception in the
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a reception in the end zone for a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Amani Hooker is grabbed by Illinois
Iowa sophomore Amani Hooker is grabbed by Illinois linebacker Dele Harding after running the ball for a first down on a fake punt on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball against
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Geno Stone intercepts the pass intended
Iowa safety Geno Stone intercepts the pass intended for Illinois receiver Mike Dudek on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin catches a touchdown
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Brandon Snyder hits Illinois tight end Louis
Iowa's Brandon Snyder hits Illinois tight end Louis Dorsey which prevented an Illini first down on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to the game officials against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell makes a tackle
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell makes a tackle in the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann knocks the ball away from
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann knocks the ball away from Illinois receiver Dominic Thieman on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is pulled down by Illinois
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is pulled down by Illinois safety Patrick Nelson on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches the replay
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches the replay against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a touchdown in
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half of the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's Josh Jackson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant gets pushed out of bounds during the
Iowa's Noah Fant gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during
Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates his
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley scores a touchdown during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley scores a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates watch as a plane flies over Kinnick
Iowa teammates watch as a plane flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Brandon Snyder (37) warms up before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Brandon Snyder (37) warms up before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Nate Stanley warms up for the Hawkeyes'
Iowa head coach Nate Stanley warms up for the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field before
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Love for the Hawkeye Wave is spreading across college football.

    Last week, Michigan State fans at Spartan Stadium waved through the TV to kids and families in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

    Illinois joined in the love Saturday. Along with the Hawkeyes and the near-capacity crowd in Kinnick Stadium, the Illini players and coaches waved up at the Children's Hospital in the now-famous end-of-first-quarter tradition

    The referees took part, too, lining up at midfield and waving up at the hospital with their hats.

    The recently finished Children's Hospital sits right next to Kinnick Stadium. The top floor features the Press Box Cafe, a rotunda of sorts with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a perfect view of Hawkeye games for patients and families packing the cafe. You can also see signs posted on windows from the top several floors of the hospital, where young patients watch and root for their Hawkeyes. 

    After every first quarter this season, fans inside Kinnick turn around and wave up to the hospital. Inside, patients and their families wave back.

    Levi Thompson first promoted the idea of the wave on his Hawkeyes fan page after Krista Young, a reader of his site, suggested an in-game wave to recognize the patients and their parents watching from the brand new, 12-story hospital.

    Iowa Hawkeyes fans began a heart-warming new tradition on Sept. 2 by standing to wave at the children who are watching from University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Zack Creglow

    Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.

