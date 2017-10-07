The Iowa safety returned an interception 89 yards for a TD in his first game back from a torn ACL.
IOWA CITY, Ia. — You couldn't script this kind of thing: In his first game since undergoing ACL surgery in April, Brandon Snyder returned an interception 89 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against Illinois.
He had been practicing for the past couple weeks, but Saturday marked Snyder's first game action of 2017. He started alongside Miles Taylor, who got benched in the second quarter.
Snyder tore his ACL during spring practice this offseason. At the time, it seemed highly unlikely he would play at all this year. Usually the bare minimum for recovery from ACL surgery is six months.
Snyder came back in 5 1/2.
