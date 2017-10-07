Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Iowa safety returned an interception 89 yards for a TD in his first game back from a torn ACL.

Iowa's Brandon Snyder hits Illinois tight end Louis Dorsey which prevented an Illini first down on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — You couldn't script this kind of thing: In his first game since undergoing ACL surgery in April, Brandon Snyder returned an interception 89 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against Illinois.

In April, he tore his ACL. Six months later, Brandon Snyder is back.



And he's out here going 89 yards for the @HawkeyeFootball House Call: pic.twitter.com/Hu7yQCnBeZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 7, 2017

He had been practicing for the past couple weeks, but Saturday marked Snyder's first game action of 2017. He started alongside Miles Taylor, who got benched in the second quarter.

Snyder tore his ACL during spring practice this offseason. At the time, it seemed highly unlikely he would play at all this year. Usually the bare minimum for recovery from ACL surgery is six months.

Snyder came back in 5 1/2.

