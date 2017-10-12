Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Iowa's offensive coordinator says his quarterback has been forced to mature quickly Mark Emmert

The in-state matchup is already being renewed in 2018, but Iowa and Northern Iowa will meet again at Kinnick Stadium in 2020, the schools announced Thursday.

The 2020 game is slated for Sept. 5 and will be the season-opener for both teams. The UNI addition completes Iowa' 2020 schedule and also moves the Hawkeyes' home game versus Northern Illinois that season from Sept. 5 to Sept. 26.

Iowa and UNI have met 17 times, the last of which came in 2014. The Hawkeyes have won the previous 16 showdowns — the Panthers' lone victory in the series came in 1898 — but UNI nearly knocked off Iowa in 2014, suffering a 31-23 defeat in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes' last three wins over UNI have come by an average of fewer than seven points.

The 2018 matchup is scheduled for Sept. 15.

