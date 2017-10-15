Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE As C.J. Beathard makes the leap to the NFL, we take a look at his five best games as a Hawkeye. Tyler Davis

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) drops back to pass as Washington Redskins linebacker Preston Smith (94) rushes during the first half at FedEx Field. (Photo: Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports)

We figured this might happen given the futility of the San Francisco 49ers' offense through most of the season. And, sure enough, after it got shut out for nearly the entire first half against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, out went Brian Hoyer and in came C.J. Beathard.

The former Hawkeye certainly made a case for the starting job moving forward.

He immediately led a two-minute drill drive that led to a Carlos Hyde touchdown that cut the Washington lead to 17-7. San Francisco kept him behind center for the full second half in a 26-24 loss; it outscored the Redskins, 24-9, with Beathard playing.

C.J. Beathard’s second ever NFL drive: A length of the field touchdown drive in the two minute drill. He’s your starter for the rest of 2017 — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) October 15, 2017

Beathard finished 19-for-36 for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception to end the game. His score was a 45-yard touchdown pass to Aldrick Robinson. He also connected with George Kittle three times for 41 yards.

This technically wasn't Beathard's NFL debut. He handed the ball off once in a Week 4 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.