The Iowa tight end says final play of Saturday’s loss was same one that produced the team’s lone touchdowm Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

EVANSTON, Ill. — Noah Fant caught a pass and stepped untouched into the end zone late in the first half of Saturday’s football game.

What was so remarkable about that 7-yard touchdown?

It was the first time Iowa had scored first all season.

The Hawkeyes never again reached the end zone against Northwestern, dropping an agonizing 17-10 decisionin overtime before an announced crowd of 40,046 at Ryan Field.

Half of the audience wore Hawkeye gold. And that half left muttering after a sputtering offense produced a mere 74 yards in the second half to fall to 4-3 overall, 1-3 in the Big Ten Conference.

Gone are any hopes of a Big Ten West title. Iowa must turn its attention to bowl-eligibility now, needing two wins in its final five contests, beginning with a 5:30 p.m. home game next Saturday vs. Minnesota.

Leistikow's First Word: Plenty of blame, frustration within Iowa's latest loss

“I don’t have the answer right this second,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of an unusually anemic Iowa ground game that churned out 53 yards in the first quarter and a mere 36 after that, averaging 1.8 yards per attempt in that span.

“I can’t pinpoint it,” Hawkeye tailback Akrum Wadley said when asked the same question. “We shouldn’t be losing like this, especially to that team. … It’s embarrassing.”

Wadley gained 90 yards on 26 carries, including an early 22-yard burst that pushed him past Ronnie Harmon and into ninth place on the Hawkeye career list with 2,336 yards. Things looked easy then. It seemed a matter of time before the elusive senior broke a big gain.

The Iowa running back was held without a touchdown in a 17-10 loss at Northwestern. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

But it never happened. Iowa took a 7-0 lead into halftime after Fant’s touchdown, set up by a beautiful 61-yard connection from quarterback Nate Stanley to wide receiver Matt VandeBerg.

“I just ended up beating him on a post,” VandeBerg said. “We were waiting for a spark, I guess.”

The spark didn’t stick.

“They outplayed us in the second half,” VandeBerg added.

Iowa’s defense gave a sturdy effort despite the injury absences of star middle linebacker Josey Jewell and free safety Brandon Snyder. The Hawkeyes began the second half by stuffing Northwestern for three plays and forcing a punt. That punt, by Hunter Niswander, ended up traveling 80 yards to the Iowa 5. After Wadley produced one first down, Iowa’s drive stalled on two Nick Easley dropped passes.

Northwestern scored the tying touchdown on the ensuing possession. When Iowa got the ball back, Wadley again ran for a first down. Then the Hawkeyes decided to open up the playbook, losing yards on three consecutive plays. So much for VandeBerg’s spark.

Iowa gained a paltry 16 yards in the entire third quarter; the game had devolved into a slog.

“They came out and played a bunch of different coverages. We knew they were going to try to do that,” Stanley said after completing 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. “It’s still hard to prepare for a team that has so many looks.”

Photos: Iowa football at Northwestern
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) is up ended by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with his teammates at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with his teammates at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) runs past Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during overtime at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (1) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sam Miller (91) linebacker Paddy Fisher (42) and Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) go for the ball during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with his team during the first quarter against Northwestern at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a catch in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Alonzo Mayo (12) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) looks to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs past Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Montre Hartage (24) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives instructions to his team against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) tries to run past Northwestern Wildcats safety Jared McGee (41) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Nathan Bazata (99) tackles Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Bo Bower (41) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa did tie the score late on Miguel Recinos’ career-long 48-yard field goal, an attempt necessitated after half of the offensive line jumped offside on what would have been a fourth-and-inches play.

    Northwestern (4-3, 2-2) got the ball first in overtime and scored on a 1-yard Clayton Thorson quarterback sneak.

    Iowa had a chance on a fourth-and-3 play moments later. It was the same one that produced Fant’s touchdown. This time, the sophomore tight end looked for running room before looking the ball into his hands. He dropped the pass, dropped to his knees and was immediately consoled by Stanley as the Wildcats rushed onto the field to celebrate their win.

    “You’ve got to play through those and nobody’s more disappointed than him on that,” Ferentz said of Fant. “But we don’t lose the game on that play. There’s a lot of plays you can go back and look at.”

    Fant bravely faced a group of reporters afterward, the crush of the loss visible on his face.

    “I framed the ball, started looking into the defense to see where I could get a crease at and didn’t focus on the ball and dropped it,” Fant said.

    “I have to bring that in,” he said of the one that got away. “It’s crazy how that works. One play can be a touchdown, the other can be a dropped pass for the game.”

    That was the story of the Iowa offense Saturday. One easy touchdown, one tough-luck drop, not nearly enough in between.

    VIDEOS: NORTHWESTERN 17, IOWA 10 (OT) Kirk Ferentz on Iowa’s run-game struggles: ‘I don’t know’ | 1:40

    The Iowa coach saw his team run 33 times for just 89 yards. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    1 of 5
    VIDEOS: NORTHWESTERN 17, IOWA 10 (OT) Nate Stanley: ‘Too many mistakes’ | 1:24

    The Iowa quarterback finished 19 of 33 for 223 yards in a loss to Northwestern. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    2 of 5
    VIDEOS: NORTHWESTERN 17, IOWA 10 (OT) Akrum Wadley has little to say after Iowa’s loss | 1:17

    The Iowa running back was held without a touchdown in a 17-10 loss at Northwestern. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    3 of 5
    VIDEOS: NORTHWESTERN 17, IOWA 10 (OT) Noah Fant on dropped pass: ‘It hurts’ | 1:52

    The Iowa tight end says final play of Saturday’s loss was same one that produced the team’s lone touchdowm Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    4 of 5
    VIDEOS: NORTHWESTERN 17, IOWA 10 (OT) Is Iowa’s defense playing well enough to win? 'Obviously not' | 1:12

    That’s the blunt assessment of Hawkeye defensive tackle Matt Nelson Mark Emmert / The Register

    5 of 5
