Photos: Iowa football at Northwestern
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) is up ended by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with his teammates at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with his teammates at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) runs past Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during overtime at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (1) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sam Miller (91) linebacker Paddy Fisher (42) and Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) go for the ball during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with his team during the first quarter against Northwestern at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a catch in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Alonzo Mayo (12) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) looks to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs past Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Montre Hartage (24) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives instructions to his team against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) tries to run past Northwestern Wildcats safety Jared McGee (41) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Nathan Bazata (99) tackles Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Bo Bower (41) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    EVANSTON, Ill. — Iowa's offense struggled most of the day Saturday and fell to Northwestern 17-10 in overtime when tight end Noah Fant dropped what would have been a first-down catch.

    It was that kind of afternoon for the Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. They gained only 74 yards in the second half while the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten Conference) did just enough to rally from a 7-0 deficit..

    The loss sends Iowa to 4-3 on the season, but 1-3 in the Big Ten, all but ending any hope of a West Division title. Iowa hosts Minnesota at 5:30 p.m. next Saturday, and must set its sights on bowl-eligibility in the remaining five games.

    Here's what we learned: 

    DEPLETED DEFENSE HELD UP: The Hawkeyes played without starting middle linebacker Josey Jewell and free safety Brandon Snyder, both out with injuries. But Iowa shut the Wildcats out in the first half before yielding a couple of scoring drives in the second half. The Hawkeyes were particularly impressive on third downs, allowing Northwestern to convert only 4-of-16.

    BIG PLAYS FROM OFFENSE: Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley connected with wide receiver Matt VandeBerg on a 61-yard deep pass late in the half to set up the touchdown. That's an area Stanley has been criticized for throughout the season. The Hawkeyes also had a 26-yard reception by wide receiver Nick Easley, a 23-yarder by tailback Toren Young and an Akrum Wadley 22-yard rush in the opening half.

    BUT BOGGING DOWN: Still, the Hawkeyes hurt themselves with an inability to finish drives. They turned it over on downs at the Northwestern 28-yard line on their opening drive, and then Miguel Recinos pushed a 37-yard field goal wide left on their second. In the second half, the offense was abysmal, gaining a mere 16 yards in the third quarter while Northwestern rallied. Wadley had 48 rushing yards in the first quarter, but only 42 after that.

    GERSONDE LOOKS SHARP: With the Hawkeyes forced to punt six times, at least they could take solace in the fact that freshman Ryan Gersonde turned in a terrific afternoon. He punted five times, with an average of 52.6 yards.

    RECINOS CLUTCH WHEN IT COUNTED: Iowa appeared to be passing up a chance at a tying field goal late in regulation on a fourth-and-inches play from the Northwestern 25-yard line. But the right side of the Hawkeye line jumped offside and so coach Kirk Ferentz sent Recinos out for a 48-yard attempt. The junior from Mason City, with the wind at his back, nailed it to force overtime. He is 7-for-9 on the season.

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE