Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) is up ended by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with his teammates at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with his teammates at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) runs past Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during overtime at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (1) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sam Miller (91) linebacker Paddy Fisher (42) and Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) go for the ball during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with his team during the first quarter against Northwestern at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a catch in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Alonzo Mayo (12) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) looks to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs past Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Montre Hartage (24) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives instructions to his team against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) tries to run past Northwestern Wildcats safety Jared McGee (41) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Nathan Bazata (99) tackles Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Bo Bower (41) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    Signs are promising that Iowa will have its best player back in the lineup this week at Kinnick Stadium.

    Middle linebacker Josey Jewell, who, despite sitting out Iowa's 17-10 loss at Northwestern, remains the Big Ten Conference's leading tackler, was listed on Monday's two-deep in advance of the Hawkeyes' 5:30 p.m. Saturday game against Minnesota.

    That's usually a good starting point for a player's chances to take the field.

    "There is a good chance we will have him back this week," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz told the university's website. "If so, we will move Ben (Niemann) back (to outside linebacker). If not, we will keep Ben in the middle."

    Niemann started at Northwestern, which elevated Kevin Ward into the starting lineup at outside linebacker.

    Ferentz said free safety Brandon Snyder was "probably a week or two away" from returning, "but he is making good progress. We're optimistic we'll get him back in the near future."

    Snyder did not travel to Northwestern with an unspecified injury. Jake Gervase is the starter at that position until Snyder returns, with true freshman Geno Stone as the backup.

    In other depth-chart news, Iowa (4-3 overall, 1-3 Big Ten Conference) has for the first time officially made sophomore Amani Hooker its starting strong safety over senior Miles Taylor. It also has promoted junior Matt Nelson to the No. 1 line at defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore, although the D-line operates in a rotation anyway. And cornerback Manny Rugamba is back as a starter after he performed well against Northwestern.

    No TV time was revealed for Iowa's Nov. 4 home game against Ohio State. It'll either be at 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m., with the final time being determined after Saturday's games.

    VIDEOS: NORTHWESTERN 17, IOWA 10 (OT) Kirk Ferentz on Iowa’s run-game struggles: ‘I don’t know’ | 1:40

    The Iowa coach saw his team run 33 times for just 89 yards. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    1 of 5
    VIDEOS: NORTHWESTERN 17, IOWA 10 (OT) Nate Stanley: ‘Too many mistakes’ | 1:24

    The Iowa quarterback finished 19 of 33 for 223 yards in a loss to Northwestern. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    2 of 5
    VIDEOS: NORTHWESTERN 17, IOWA 10 (OT) Akrum Wadley has little to say after Iowa’s loss | 1:17

    The Iowa running back was held without a touchdown in a 17-10 loss at Northwestern. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    3 of 5
    VIDEOS: NORTHWESTERN 17, IOWA 10 (OT) Noah Fant on dropped pass: ‘It hurts’ | 1:52

    The Iowa tight end says final play of Saturday’s loss was same one that produced the team’s lone touchdowm Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    4 of 5
    VIDEOS: NORTHWESTERN 17, IOWA 10 (OT) Is Iowa’s defense playing well enough to win? 'Obviously not' | 1:12

    That’s the blunt assessment of Hawkeye defensive tackle Matt Nelson Mark Emmert / The Register

    5 of 5
