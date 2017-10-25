Iowa Hawkeyes fans began a heart-warming new tradition on Sept. 2 by standing to wave at the children who are watching from University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Zack Creglow
Chalk up one more person who is a big fan of the Hawkeye Wave: Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck.
And the 36-year-old first-year Minnesota coach is excited to participate.
“That’s my favorite tradition in college football," Fleck told reporters Tuesday at a press conference previewing the Golden Gophers' 5:30 p.m. Saturday matchup at Iowa. "I know it’s just started — that is my favorite, favorite one.
"For them to be able to do that, that’s special."
Download the free Hawk Central app today: iPhone or iPad | Android phone or tablet
For much of the season this year, the Hawkeye Wave has been one of the most popular storylines in college football, and for good reason.
The recently finished University of Iowa Children's Hospital sits right next to Kinnick Stadium, with its top floor featuring the Press Box Cafe — a rotunda of sorts with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a perfect view of Hawkeye games for patients and families.
After every first quarter this season, fans inside Kinnick Stadium turn around and wave up to the hospital. Inside, patients and their families wave back.
More Hawkeye Wave:
- Here are the kids you're waving at during Kinnick's new tradition
- Cell phone flashlights made the Hawkeye Wave even cooler
- ESPN's 'College GameDay,' Fox Sports offers incredibly touching tributes to Hawkeye Wave
- Illinois football players, coaches join Iowa in the Hawkeye Wave love
"Those are moments and memories, fans, players, the children in that hospital are going to remember the rest of their lives. ... I really look up to Iowa to do that. I mean, that’s something I would love to do if it hung over our stadium," Fleck said. "That’s how you make a difference. That’s why college football is really special ... for traditions like that.
"We’ll participate in that, as well, and we look forward to it."
You can watch Fleck's full press conference here.
Minnesota vs. Iowa content:
- Takeaways: 'We're not in panic mode'; plus updates on Butler, alternate jerseys
- Leistikow: Coming to grips with Hawkeyes' rash of significant football injuries
- With Josey Jewell back, Iowa's veteran linebackers prepare for final games together
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley was in a positive mood entering Saturday’s game vs. Minnesota. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the goal is to “win out” with five games to go. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Iowa linebacker Bo Bower discusses extra help the Hawkeyes' defense can provide. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral
Iowa center James Daniels knows the run game must get better. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Iowa sophomore cornerback Manny Rugamba says there are no excuses. Chad Leistikow/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann admits the team’s overall goal is out of reach but notes there are three big trophy games upcoming. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral
- 2 fun minutes with Iowa’s Akrum Wadley
- Kirk Ferentz: Hawkeyes aren't far away
- Bo Bower: Iowa defense needs to force more turnovers
- James Daniels: Iowa’s OL has been self-critical
- Manny Rugamba on the role of injuries for 2017 Hawkeyes
- Ben Niemann on what’s left to play for
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs