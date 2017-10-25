Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Iowa Hawkeyes fans began a heart-warming new tradition on Sept. 2 by standing to wave at the children who are watching from University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Zack Creglow

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Chalk up one more person who is a big fan of the Hawkeye Wave: Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck.

And the 36-year-old first-year Minnesota coach is excited to participate.

“That’s my favorite tradition in college football," Fleck told reporters Tuesday at a press conference previewing the Golden Gophers' 5:30 p.m. Saturday matchup at Iowa. "I know it’s just started — that is my favorite, favorite one.

"For them to be able to do that, that’s special."

Download the free Hawk Central app today: iPhone or iPad | Android phone or tablet

For much of the season this year, the Hawkeye Wave has been one of the most popular storylines in college football, and for good reason. 

The recently finished University of Iowa Children's Hospital sits right next to Kinnick Stadium, with its top floor featuring the Press Box Cafe — a rotunda of sorts with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a perfect view of Hawkeye games for patients and families.

After every first quarter this season, fans inside Kinnick Stadium turn around and wave up to the hospital. Inside, patients and their families wave back.

More Hawkeye Wave:

"Those are moments and memories, fans, players, the children in that hospital are going to remember the rest of their lives. ... I really look up to Iowa to do that. I mean, that’s something I would love to do if it hung over our stadium," Fleck said. "That’s how you make a difference. That’s why college football is really special ... for traditions like that.

"We’ll participate in that, as well, and we look forward to it."

You can watch Fleck's full press conference here

Minnesota vs. Iowa content:

Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 2 fun minutes with Iowa’s Akrum Wadley | 2:14

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley was in a positive mood entering Saturday’s game vs. Minnesota. Chad Leistikow/The Register

1 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 Kirk Ferentz: Hawkeyes aren't far away | 1:37

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the goal is to “win out” with five games to go. Chad Leistikow/The Register

2 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 Bo Bower: Iowa defense needs to force more turnovers | 1:14

Iowa linebacker Bo Bower discusses extra help the Hawkeyes' defense can provide. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

3 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 James Daniels: Iowa’s OL has been self-critical | 1:29

Iowa center James Daniels knows the run game must get better. Chad Leistikow/The Register

4 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 Manny Rugamba on the role of injuries for 2017 Hawkeyes | 1:14

Iowa sophomore cornerback Manny Rugamba says there are no excuses. Chad Leistikow/The Register

5 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 Ben Niemann on what’s left to play for | 1:17

Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann admits the team’s overall goal is out of reach but notes there are three big trophy games upcoming. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

6 of 6
  • 2 fun minutes with Iowa’s Akrum Wadley
    2 fun minutes with Iowa’s Akrum Wadley
  • Kirk Ferentz: Hawkeyes aren't far away
    Kirk Ferentz: Hawkeyes aren't far away
  • Bo Bower: Iowa defense needs to force more turnovers
    Bo Bower: Iowa defense needs to force more turnovers
  • James Daniels: Iowa’s OL has been self-critical
    James Daniels: Iowa’s OL has been self-critical
  • Manny Rugamba on the role of injuries for 2017 Hawkeyes
    Manny Rugamba on the role of injuries for 2017 Hawkeyes
  • Ben Niemann on what’s left to play for
    Ben Niemann on what’s left to play for

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE