The coach got word of Brian Ferentz’s press-box tirade. Chad Leistikow / The Register

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Word of a profanity-laced halftime tirade by Iowa’s offensive coordinator made its way to the head coach by postgame.

Inappropriate, Kirk Ferentz said of his oldest son.

Not acceptable.

Brian Ferentz, 34, was lashing out about a replay official overturning a late first-half big gain by James Butler. A 17-yard gain on the field became a fumble, Minnesota’s ball.

Kirk Ferentz was seen using his own expletive on national TV.

“It’s a tough play,” he said later.

Brian Ferentz’s words were audible to dozens of reporters seated near his path to the press-box elevators that take coaches down to the field and into the locker room.

“I just learned a little while about some inappropriate behavior in the press box by one of our coaches,” Kirk Ferentz said afterward. “I don’t know all the details at this given point, but what I heard, it’s just not acceptable. We’re just not going down that road. There’s a certain level of professionalism that you need to operate with. We’ll plan on doing that in the future.”

Assistant coaches yell at officials all the time during games. Most of the time, though, it isn’t overheard by media members. And there are other citizens in the fourth level of the press box, too — distinguished officials, women, elderly security personnel. It was locker-room talk well outside the locker-room confines.

“The bottom line is there’s no room for that,” Kirk Ferentz said. “That will be addressed.”

Josey Jewell discusses what Iowa still has to play for entering its final four games. Matt Bain / The Register

First-drive success

Iowa was so eager to get its offense on the field Saturday that it took the out-of-character step of accepting the opening kickoff of the game. The Hawkeyes had opted to defer to the second half the three previous times they won the coin toss.

It paid off.

Iowa went away from its tendencies again by passing on first down on three consecutive successful plays, starting with a play-action bootleg by quarterback Nate Stanley to tight end T.J. Hockenson for 22 yards. A 25-yard completion to Nick Easley followed, and Gophers coach P.J. Fleck was so concerned by what he was seeing that he called timeout.

Kirk Ferentz said afterward his team usually scripts its first drive of the game. This time, though, it turned into points for the first time on a first drive all season.

Stanley hit Noah Fant for five yards, then Akrum Wadley ran for four and, after a Minnesota personal-foul penalty, hit paydirt from 12 yards out.

It was 22 minutes before Iowa gained another first down, but the opening drive at least showed that the offense can be successful when passing on first down to set up the run, keeping defenses off-balance.

After going away from that formula, Iowa ended up 0-for-6 on third downs in the first half, with five punts and no more points.

Sure-handed VandeBerg returns

Senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg was Iowa's punt returner when the season began. He returned three punts for 37 yards against Wyoming before the job was given to junior cornerback Joshua Jackson the following week at Iowa State.

But Jackson had since repeatedly hurt the Hawkeyes with his decision-making in those spots, giving up crucial yards on punts he either was unable to field or decided to catch near his own goal line. He had five returns for 36 yards in six games.

On Saturday, VandeBerg was back deep again, as the Gophers punted five times in the first half alone. He wasn’t flashy, returning one punt for five yards. But VandeBerg was heady in racing to corral four other punts for fair catches, holding Minnesota to a 37.4-yard average.

Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

James Butler discusses his emotional return to action after missing five weeks with a dislocated elbow. Matt Bain / The Register

Injury update

One senior in for the long haul, one senior out.

James Butler opted to skip the possibility of applying for a medical-hardship waiver, and he carried 11 times for 28 yards Saturday night.

The news wasn’t as good for fifth-year senior offensive lineman Boone Myers, who Ferentz said had surgery on his ankle that just wasn’t healing. Myers — a two-year starting left tackle — tried to play through the injury in Iowa’s first five games as a part-time guard. But ultimately, he decided to get it surgically repaired.

“Hopefully that’ll get him on the right path,” Ferentz said.

It sounds like Myers will be out for the rest of the regular season; perhaps he could return if Iowa reaches a bowl game.

Butler, meanwhile, returned with a brace around the right elbow he injured in Week 3 against North Texas. The graduate transfer from Nevada received his first carry in the second quarter, and it gained 2 yards. He then had a 13-yard run called back by holding.

Photos: Iowa football takes on Minnesota at home
Minnesota's Nate Wozniak catches a pass during their
Minnesota's Nate Wozniak catches a pass during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck runs down the field
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck runs down the field for the fourth quarter during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94)
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) tackle Minnesota's Rodney Smith during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower (41) tackles Minnesota's Demry Croft
Iowa's Bo Bower (41) tackles Minnesota's Demry Croft during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the air by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and is tackled by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barty stands on the sidelines
Iowa athletic director Gary Barty stands on the sidelines during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota's Justus Harris gets flagged for pass interference
Minnesota's Justus Harris gets flagged for pass interference during the Gophers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, left, and Sam Brincks put pressure
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, left, and Sam Brincks put pressure on Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
An Iowa fan finishes her beer during the Hawkeyes'
An Iowa fan finishes her beer during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry
Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during their football
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
After catching a pass for the Hawkeyes second touchdown
After catching a pass for the Hawkeyes second touchdown Iowa's Noah Fant (87) celebrates with his teammates during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota's Tyler Johnson during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Chauncey Golston
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Chauncey Golston (57) carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy off the field after Iowa defeated Minnesota 17-10 during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Kristian Welch celebrates the Hawkeyes' 17-10
Iowa's Kristian Welch celebrates the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Akrum Wadley waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota defenders strip the ball from Iowa running
Minnesota defenders strip the ball from Iowa running back James Butler during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley grabs a pass during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson celebrates as Jake Gervase picks
Iowa's Josh Jackson celebrates as Jake Gervase picks off a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls to players during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls to players during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon Brooks during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a 12-yard touchdown
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a 12-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler stands with teammates
Iowa running back James Butler stands with teammates before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first half of their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Minnesota head
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld chats with
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld chats with head coach KIrk Ferentz before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is welcomed by fans before
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is welcomed by fans before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past the Nile Kinnick
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Players walk past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the
Players walk past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Learning to run

    If there was a sliding scale of mobility, Nate Stanley would be closer to Peyton Manning than Michael Vick. He’s a prototypical pocket passer who scrambles ahead only when necessary.

    Still, the true sophomore still needs to learn it’s OK to use his legs now and again. And it seemed as the game went on, he was understanding that.

    With a chance to take control of the game early, Iowa’s offense faltered on a third-and-2 on the possession after taking a 7-0 lead. And it was on Stanley. He rolled right with plenty of green turf in front of him … but instead threw the ball out of bounds.

    “Yeah, I think I would be able to make a couple yards here or there when it’s necessary,” Stanley said earlier this week.

    And he showed in the second quarter he can run. He kept the ball on a designed read option for a gain of seven yards. He later scrambled for a 6-yard gain.

    But still, Stanley’s early throw-away resulted in a three-and-out. Think it wasn't a momentum-changer? It marked the first of five straight Iowa possessions of three plays or less.

    Photos: Iowa vs. Minnesota tailgating
    Jordan Ainluy, 10, (left), Thomas Meyer, 10, Ben Loge,
    Denny, 57, (left) and Matt Rehberg, 28, of Walker,
    Josh Belden, 34, (left), with Sarah and Mgan Ryan,
    Chad Sheneberger, 29, (left), Myles Ruprecht, 29 and
    Ryan Ohlmexer, 29 of Keokok, (left), Amada Westby,
    Emily, 27, (left), and Aaron McGinnis, 28, both of
    Greta, 35, and Nate Grays, 35, of Okoboji, Saturday,
    Lindsey, 36, (left), and Jasm Keonin, 40, of Okoboji,
    Stacy 35, (left), and Craig Gunderson, 38, with Eric,
    Lucy Joseph, 33, (left) and Quintin Collier, 32, both
    Teri Davis, 53, of Davenport, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017,
    Bud Allen, 61, (left), Jim Lucht, 72, Donna Lucht,
    Jeff Bendlin, 36, (left), Anup Narsi, 37, and John
    Bayan Young, 42, (left), Ryan Bell, 29, Hailey Miller,
    Josh Hart, 44, (left), and Sonni Burton, 31, both of
    Robin Wolfgram, 50, Don Miller, 58, Jerod Wolfgram,
    Erin Renken, 23, (left) and Katie Dore, 24, both of
    Christina North, 23, (left) and Amanda Blinkkinsop,
    Kirk, (left), and Janel Tyler, both 60 of Waukee, Saturday,
    Bob Gallagher, 48, (left), Kelly Roberts, 49, Jem Stine,
    Mallinda Loge, 29, (left) and Beth Meyer, 32, both
    Darla, 54 (left), and Larry Kincard, 58 of Fort Madison
    Annie Brackley, 35, (left) and Anna Jensen, 45, Saturday,
    Rainee Thomas, 28, (left) and Beth McGinn, 26, both
    Carissa Schmidt, 35, (left), Danielle Meyers, 32, Allie
    Ryan Eagle, 35, (left) and Andrew Schmidt, 35, Saturday,
    William Ellis, 35, (left) and Taylor Kaufman, 24, both
    Rick Stevens, McLouin, Nico, Trevor McCannlo, and Peter
    Raphael Gelfard, 22, (left), Kenny Song, 22, and Ben
    Ryan, 32, and Miranda Borgwardt, 24, (left), and Nancy,
    The Derek's 40th Birthday tailgate of Kalona Saturday,
    Megan Triplett, 25, (left), Sarah Triplett, 25, Emily
    Ben Field, 23, (left) and Greg Fisher, 45, both of
    Cody Klahn, 31, (left), Amanda James, 28, Alyssa Werbach,
    Elsa Rocha, 42, (left), Joe Cardona, 46, Darrell Burns,
    Katie Ladue, 18, (left), Shannon Whalen, 18, Kendell
    Breanna Koch, 31, (left) and Amanda Helmann, 28, Saturday,
    The Alger family of DeWitt Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017,
    The Cooke-Jensen families of Des Moines and Chicago
    Heather Altemeier, 41, (left) and Jon Goerish, 45,
    Cathy Maher, 50, with Wrigley (left), Charles Mager,
      Game ball for Gary

      Gary Barta returned to the press box for a Hawkeye football game Saturday — after, for the first time he can remember, missing one.

      The Iowa athletics director recently had surgery to remove his prostate. He said Saturday he was diagnosed with cancer this summer. Since the news became public, he said he had hundreds of people reach out to send well-wishes.

      “The prayers and outreach was humbling and overwhelming,” Barta said Saturday prior to Iowa’s game vs. Minnesota.

      Barta spent last Saturday at home, recovering from surgery, during Iowa’s 17-10 overtime loss at Northwestern.

      “My wife and I were trying to remember … in my career that I didn’t go to a home or away football game. That was really odd,” said Barta, in his 12th year as Iowa’s AD. “I’d rather never do it again. I’d much rather be there. That’s part of who I am.”

      Barta said he’ll aim to return to the office this week, but will take it slow. Prostate cancer runs heavily in his family history. The hope, of course, is that it won’t return.

      “I’m going to come back to the office a little bit next week, part-time. Whatever that means,” Barta said. “We’ll see how that goes. I’m smart enough to know that a relapse would be worse. So, I’m not going to push it.”

      After the game in the locker room, Barta was given a ceremonial game ball.

      “Just thrilled for him," Kirk Ferentz said. "Great to have him back with us.”

