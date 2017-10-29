Skip in Skip
James Butler discusses his emotional return to action after missing five weeks with a dislocated elbow. Matt Bain / The Register

IOWA CITY, Ia. — James Butler has never been the rah-rah, speech-giving guy. At Iowa, at Nevada, at St. Francis High in Wheaton, Illinois — it doesn't matter. He said he learned early on not to speak up whenever he felt like it. Only when it was necessary.

Like this week.

Butler returned to the field after missing five games with a dislocated right elbow, rushing for 28 yards on 11 carries in Iowa’s 17-10 win against Minnesota.

Photos: Iowa football takes on Minnesota at home
Minnesota's Nate Wozniak catches a pass during their
Minnesota's Nate Wozniak catches a pass during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck runs down the field
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck runs down the field for the fourth quarter during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94)
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) tackle Minnesota's Rodney Smith during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower (41) tackles Minnesota's Demry Croft
Iowa's Bo Bower (41) tackles Minnesota's Demry Croft during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the air by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and is tackled by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barty stands on the sidelines
Iowa athletic director Gary Barty stands on the sidelines during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota's Justus Harris gets flagged for pass interference
Minnesota's Justus Harris gets flagged for pass interference during the Gophers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, left, and Sam Brincks put pressure
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, left, and Sam Brincks put pressure on Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
An Iowa fan finishes her beer during the Hawkeyes'
An Iowa fan finishes her beer during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry
Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during their football
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
After catching a pass for the Hawkeyes second touchdown
After catching a pass for the Hawkeyes second touchdown Iowa's Noah Fant (87) celebrates with his teammates during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota's Tyler Johnson during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Chauncey Golston
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Chauncey Golston (57) carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy off the field after Iowa defeated Minnesota 17-10 during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Kristian Welch celebrates the Hawkeyes' 17-10
Iowa's Kristian Welch celebrates the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Akrum Wadley waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota defenders strip the ball from Iowa running
Minnesota defenders strip the ball from Iowa running back James Butler during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley grabs a pass during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson celebrates as Jake Gervase picks
Iowa's Josh Jackson celebrates as Jake Gervase picks off a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls to players during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls to players during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon Brooks during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a 12-yard touchdown
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a 12-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler stands with teammates
Iowa running back James Butler stands with teammates before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first half of their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Minnesota head
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld chats with
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld chats with head coach KIrk Ferentz before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is welcomed by fans before
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is welcomed by fans before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past the Nile Kinnick
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Players walk past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the
Players walk past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    He said he toyed with the idea of redshirting this now-truncated season — he could have played a full one as the No. 1 back next year. He said he thought long and hard about both options, which both had their own pros and cons.

    But in a speech to his teammates Thursday, Butler said there was no way he wouldn’t finish the year with his guys.

    "I could have sat out, but I want to play for this team," Butler said Saturday. "I love this class. I really feel like we can do something special here. And maybe it hasn't been what we believe it should be right now, but we can turn that around if we decide to.

    "I feel fresh. Still getting used to getting handoffs and getting back to the offensive line. But my legs feel good. Probably the best a running back feels in Week 8, so the legs feel good."

    To get a better understanding of Butler’s decision to come back, put yourself in his shoes:

    He’d dreamed of playing as a Hawkeye his whole life, growing up three hours from campus. He graduated in just three years from Nevada and picked Iowa over Louisville and Indiana as a graduate transfer. He moved his whole life here for one dream-come-true season in Kinnick Stadium.

    And then he was out, just two-and-a-half games in. His plans, derailed by an elbow that popped out of place against North Texas.

    Photos: Iowa vs. Minnesota tailgating
    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Jordan Ainluy, 10, (left), Thomas Meyer, 10, Ben Loge,
    Jordan Ainluy, 10, (left), Thomas Meyer, 10, Ben Loge, 12, and Jackson Loge, 15, of Clearlake, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Denny, 57, (left) and Matt Rehberg, 28, of Walker,
    Denny, 57, (left) and Matt Rehberg, 28, of Walker, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Josh Belden, 34, (left), with Sarah and Mgan Ryan,
    Josh Belden, 34, (left), with Sarah and Mgan Ryan, both 30, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Chad Sheneberger, 29, (left), Myles Ruprecht, 29 and
    Chad Sheneberger, 29, (left), Myles Ruprecht, 29 and Dillon Niles, 25, all of Cedar Rapids, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Ryan Ohlmexer, 29 of Keokok, (left), Amada Westby,
    Ryan Ohlmexer, 29 of Keokok, (left), Amada Westby, 23, and Alexis Hawkins, 22, both of Iowa City, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Emily, 27, (left), and Aaron McGinnis, 28, both of
    Emily, 27, (left), and Aaron McGinnis, 28, both of Davenport, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Greta, 35, and Nate Grays, 35, of Okoboji, Saturday,
    Greta, 35, and Nate Grays, 35, of Okoboji, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Lindsey, 36, (left), and Jasm Keonin, 40, of Okoboji,
    Lindsey, 36, (left), and Jasm Keonin, 40, of Okoboji, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Stacy 35, (left), and Craig Gunderson, 38, with Eric,
    Stacy 35, (left), and Craig Gunderson, 38, with Eric, 38 and Tasha Thompson, 35, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Lucy Joseph, 33, (left) and Quintin Collier, 32, both
    Lucy Joseph, 33, (left) and Quintin Collier, 32, both of Iowa City, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Teri Davis, 53, of Davenport, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017,
    Teri Davis, 53, of Davenport, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Bud Allen, 61, (left), Jim Lucht, 72, Donna Lucht,
    Bud Allen, 61, (left), Jim Lucht, 72, Donna Lucht, 78, and Rene Allen, 55, of Hinton, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Jeff Bendlin, 36, (left), Anup Narsi, 37, and John
    Jeff Bendlin, 36, (left), Anup Narsi, 37, and John Platt, 42, all of Spencer, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Bayan Young, 42, (left), Ryan Bell, 29, Hailey Miller,
    Bayan Young, 42, (left), Ryan Bell, 29, Hailey Miller, 27, and Josh Benge, 36, all of Des Moines, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Josh Hart, 44, (left), and Sonni Burton, 31, both of
    Josh Hart, 44, (left), and Sonni Burton, 31, both of Des Moines, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Robin Wolfgram, 50, Don Miller, 58, Jerod Wolfgram,
    Robin Wolfgram, 50, Don Miller, 58, Jerod Wolfgram, 21, and Kurt Wolfgram, 50, of St. Louis and Iowa City, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Erin Renken, 23, (left) and Katie Dore, 24, both of
    Erin Renken, 23, (left) and Katie Dore, 24, both of Iowa City, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Christina North, 23, (left) and Amanda Blinkkinsop,
    Christina North, 23, (left) and Amanda Blinkkinsop, 23, of California, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Kirk, (left), and Janel Tyler, both 60 of Waukee, Saturday,
    Kirk, (left), and Janel Tyler, both 60 of Waukee, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Bob Gallagher, 48, (left), Kelly Roberts, 49, Jem Stine,
    Bob Gallagher, 48, (left), Kelly Roberts, 49, Jem Stine, 45, and Donny Roberts, 52, of Des Moines and Bettendorf, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Mallinda Loge, 29, (left) and Beth Meyer, 32, both
    Mallinda Loge, 29, (left) and Beth Meyer, 32, both of Clearlake, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Darla, 54 (left), and Larry Kincard, 58 of Fort Madison
    Darla, 54 (left), and Larry Kincard, 58 of Fort Madison Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Annie Brackley, 35, (left) and Anna Jensen, 45, Saturday,
    Annie Brackley, 35, (left) and Anna Jensen, 45, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Rainee Thomas, 28, (left) and Beth McGinn, 26, both
    Rainee Thomas, 28, (left) and Beth McGinn, 26, both of Des Moines, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Carissa Schmidt, 35, (left), Danielle Meyers, 32, Allie
    Carissa Schmidt, 35, (left), Danielle Meyers, 32, Allie Hofman, 33, Erin Olson, 33, and Kelly Eagle, 34, all of Waukee, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Ryan Eagle, 35, (left) and Andrew Schmidt, 35, Saturday,
    Ryan Eagle, 35, (left) and Andrew Schmidt, 35, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    William Ellis, 35, (left) and Taylor Kaufman, 24, both
    William Ellis, 35, (left) and Taylor Kaufman, 24, both of Iowa City, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Rick Stevens, McLouin, Nico, Trevor McCannlo, and Peter
    Rick Stevens, McLouin, Nico, Trevor McCannlo, and Peter Quill, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Raphael Gelfard, 22, (left), Kenny Song, 22, and Ben
    Raphael Gelfard, 22, (left), Kenny Song, 22, and Ben Mulaer, 21, all of Iowa City, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Ryan, 32, and Miranda Borgwardt, 24, (left), and Nancy,
    Ryan, 32, and Miranda Borgwardt, 24, (left), and Nancy, and Kyle Aug, both 54, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The Derek's 40th Birthday tailgate of Kalona Saturday,
    The Derek's 40th Birthday tailgate of Kalona Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Megan Triplett, 25, (left), Sarah Triplett, 25, Emily
    Megan Triplett, 25, (left), Sarah Triplett, 25, Emily Field, 23, and Randy Mattingly, 60, of Colorado, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Ben Field, 23, (left) and Greg Fisher, 45, both of
    Ben Field, 23, (left) and Greg Fisher, 45, both of Des Moines, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Cody Klahn, 31, (left), Amanda James, 28, Alyssa Werbach,
    Cody Klahn, 31, (left), Amanda James, 28, Alyssa Werbach, 23, and Brian Frederickson, all of Cedar Rapids, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Elsa Rocha, 42, (left), Joe Cardona, 46, Darrell Burns,
    Elsa Rocha, 42, (left), Joe Cardona, 46, Darrell Burns, 65, of Sheldon, and Ruperto Martinez, 14, of Iowa City, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Katie Ladue, 18, (left), Shannon Whalen, 18, Kendell
    Katie Ladue, 18, (left), Shannon Whalen, 18, Kendell Goodman, 18, and Nicki Jenn, 18, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Breanna Koch, 31, (left) and Amanda Helmann, 28, Saturday,
    Breanna Koch, 31, (left) and Amanda Helmann, 28, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The Alger family of DeWitt Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017,
    The Alger family of DeWitt Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The Cooke-Jensen families of Des Moines and Chicago
    The Cooke-Jensen families of Des Moines and Chicago Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Heather Altemeier, 41, (left) and Jon Goerish, 45,
    Heather Altemeier, 41, (left) and Jon Goerish, 45, of West Des Moines Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Cathy Maher, 50, with Wrigley (left), Charles Mager,
    Cathy Maher, 50, with Wrigley (left), Charles Mager, 50, Ben Jacobson, 32, and Becky Maher, 27, of Farley Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Minnesota in Iowa City.  Alyson Kuennen / Special to the Iowa City Press-Citizen
      "It was hard," said Butler, who joked his swollen elbow looking more like a thigh for a while. "Obviously, the decision coming here was hard — and then finally getting here. And never being injured in my career, then (the) first injury comes here, senior year. That was tough. As an injured person, you kind of feel like you’re not part of the team — like, watching from the sidelines. You don't know if you’re getting back in or not.

      "I’d love to come back and play the next year, but I worked so hard to get back and to help this team win and to finally be able to get back to 100 percent and play at a high level still."

      Leistikow: Hawkeyes can have fun again after winning tight Big Ten game

      And Iowa is lucky to have Butler back. His 28 yards won’t boggle the eyes, but his 11 carries are big for this team. Specifically, for Akrum Wadley, who had had to assume a workhorse role without Butler.

      Wadley carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards, averaging 4.4 per rush in a balanced backfield against Minnesota.

      His carry totals from Iowa’s past four games without Butler, in an unbalanced backfield: 26 against Northwestern (Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin had two each); 23 against Illinois (Young had eight); 17 against Michigan State (Kelly-Martin had one); and 19 against Penn State (Young and Kelly-Martin combined for zero).

      "He bounced back. It was good to see him back," Wadley said.

      Akrum Wadley talked about James Butler’s return, as well as the offense’s second-half flow. Matt Bain / The Register

      Added head coach Kirk Ferentz: "For James to make it back... He was determined. There was some skepticism on our part, only because of the brace. But he was convinced he could do it. He looked good in practice this week — got his legs back underneath him a little bit. He's a first-class guy, high-energy guy, mentally tough guy. Gives us a little bit more leadership, because we're lacking that up front."

      Butler and Ferentz finalized the decision for him to play on Friday. Butler had practiced all week. He said absorbing hits on his elbow without pain went a long way in making him confident for Saturday night.

      Analysis: This Hawkeye win was about rising star Josh Jackson

      The only cause for concern, like Ferentz said, was Butler’s arm brace. It’s a hulking thing — the same type Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots wears.

      Would the brace keep Butler from carrying the ball in his right arm? Would it bother him while he ran?

      The verdict: Nope.

      VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10

      Highlights from Iowa's 17-10 win over Minnesota

      VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Kirk Ferentz on the importance of any win | 1:13

      Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz assesses a 17-10 win against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

      VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Iowa has itself a QB | 0:55

      Nate Stanley discusses his TD pass to Noah Fant and a 17-10 win against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

      VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Kirk Ferentz addresses his son’s ‘inappropriate’ behavior | 0:41

      The coach got word of Brian Ferentz’s press-box tirade. Chad Leistikow / The Register

      VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Josey Jewell on what Iowa still has to play for | 1:16

      Josey Jewell discusses what Iowa still has to play for entering its final four games. Matt Bain / The Register

      VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Akrum Wadley says it’s great to have James Butler back | 1:29

      Akrum Wadley talked about James Butler’s return, as well as the offense’s second-half flow. Matt Bain / The Register

      VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 James Butler discusses emotional return to the field | 2:44

      James Butler discusses his emotional return to action after missing five weeks with a dislocated elbow. Matt Bain / The Register

      VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Noah Fant’s sweet redemption | 1:34

      Iowa tight end Noah Fant took last week’s loss hard after dropping the final pass at Northwestern. Saturday, he was one of the heroes against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

      VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Jake Gervase discusses defensive dominance against Gophers | 1:34

      Jake Gervase discusses Iowa’s defensive dominance against Minnesota. Matt Bain / The Register

      VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Josh Jackson on his role in Iowa interception | 1:39

      The cornerback talks about his special game in what has been an amazing season Mark Emmert / The Register

      Butler said his second-quarter fumble had nothing to do with the brace or his elbow. He just thought the play was going to be blown dead.

      "A lot of people probably think it hinders me, but it’s not that bad," he said. "It’s actually more secure in my right than my left, I feel like, personally.

      "I didn't feel any pain today, and I got hit a couple times. A couple guys tried to come after it with the brace on when I was holding it in my right. But, yeah, it takes all the hits. It actually delivers a hit more than I feel, to be honest."

      Iowa will need Butler and his brace to deliver all the hits they can get next Saturday against Ohio State, which just beat Penn State 39-38 and will likely crack the top four when the College Football Playoff committee releases its first rankings Tuesday.

      The Hawkeyes-Buckeyes game will kick at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

      Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.

      Iowa takeaways: Kirk Ferentz addresses Brian Ferentz's 'inappropriate' tirade

