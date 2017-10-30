Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz assesses a 17-10 win against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

Iowa’s “Blackout” alternative uniforms for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. football game against third-ranked Ohio State include redesigned helmets and a touch of gray.

The university revealed the mostly-black ensemble Sunday night on its website.

Black pants replace the usual golds.

Numerals on black jerseys are gray with a gold background, instead of white.

And instead of the traditional gold Tiger Hawk on both sides of the helmet, there’s a black Tiger Hawk on one side with the player’s uniform number on the other.

The last time Iowa wore alternative uniforms was Nov. 14, 2015, also a “Blackout” game and a 40-35 win against Minnesota.

Ohio State is listed as a 16½ point favorite for Saturday’s ESPN-televised game at Kinnick Stadium.

Another 2:30 kick

Iowa (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten Conference) will face West Division front-runner Wisconsin (8-0, 5-0) at 2:30 p.m. in the Nov. 11 battle for the Heartland Trophy, it was announced Monday. Either ABC or ESPN will broadcast the game.

The Badgers are ranked No. 4 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll.

Jackson's continued rise

Iowa cornerback Joshua Jackson has been added as a semifinalist for the 2017 Bednarik Award, given to the nation's top defensive player. Teammate Josey Jewell was also named a semifinalist Monday for the Bednarik, as well as for the Butkus Award (given to the top linebacker).

Jackson had four pass breakups in Iowa's 17-10 win vs. Minnesota, giving him an FBS-best 15 for the season.