Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Best moments from Iowa vs. Minnesota | 0:38

Highlights from Iowa's 17-10 win over Minnesota

1 of 10
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Kirk Ferentz on the importance of any win | 1:13

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz assesses a 17-10 win against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

2 of 10
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Iowa has itself a QB | 0:55

Nate Stanley discusses his TD pass to Noah Fant and a 17-10 win against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

3 of 10
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Kirk Ferentz addresses his son’s ‘inappropriate’ behavior | 0:41

The coach got word of Brian Ferentz’s press-box tirade. Chad Leistikow / The Register

4 of 10
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Josey Jewell on what Iowa still has to play for | 1:16

Josey Jewell discusses what Iowa still has to play for entering its final four games. Matt Bain / The Register

5 of 10
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Akrum Wadley says it’s great to have James Butler back | 1:29

Akrum Wadley talked about James Butler’s return, as well as the offense’s second-half flow. Matt Bain / The Register

6 of 10
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 James Butler discusses emotional return to the field | 2:44

James Butler discusses his emotional return to action after missing five weeks with a dislocated elbow. Matt Bain / The Register

7 of 10
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Noah Fant’s sweet redemption | 1:34

Iowa tight end Noah Fant took last week’s loss hard after dropping the final pass at Northwestern. Saturday, he was one of the heroes against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

8 of 10
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Jake Gervase discusses defensive dominance against Gophers | 1:34

Jake Gervase discusses Iowa’s defensive dominance against Minnesota. Matt Bain / The Register

9 of 10
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Josh Jackson on his role in Iowa interception | 1:39

The cornerback talks about his special game in what has been an amazing season Mark Emmert / The Register

10 of 10
  • Best moments from Iowa vs. Minnesota
    Best moments from Iowa vs. Minnesota
  • Kirk Ferentz on the importance of any win
    Kirk Ferentz on the importance of any win
  • Iowa has itself a QB
    Iowa has itself a QB
  • Kirk Ferentz addresses his son’s ‘inappropriate’ behavior
    Kirk Ferentz addresses his son’s ‘inappropriate’ behavior
  • Josey Jewell on what Iowa still has to play for
    Josey Jewell on what Iowa still has to play for
  • Akrum Wadley says it’s great to have James Butler back
    Akrum Wadley says it’s great to have James Butler back
  • James Butler discusses emotional return to the field
    James Butler discusses emotional return to the field
  • Noah Fant’s sweet redemption
    Noah Fant’s sweet redemption
  • Jake Gervase discusses defensive dominance against Gophers
    Jake Gervase discusses defensive dominance against Gophers
  • Josh Jackson on his role in Iowa interception
    Josh Jackson on his role in Iowa interception
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The reputed scouting website Pro Football Focus released its first 2018 mock NFL Draft Tuesday morning, and the Iowa Hawkeyes have a first-round prospect.

Cornerback Josh Jackson.

PFF pegs Jackson as the 24th overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons:

"A breakout 2017 season has put Jackson on the radar and even with their cornerbacks locked up for the next few years, his length and ball skills may be too much to pass up for Atlanta," PFF's Steve Palazzolo wrote. "Jackson’s 14 pass breakups lead the nation and he’s now gotten his hands on 23 passes on only 104 career targets. Jackson is a good fit for Atlanta’s system and you can never have too many good cornerbacks in today’s NFL."

Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

The cornerback talks about his special game in what has been an amazing season Mark Emmert / The Register

Jackson is the fourth defensive back drafted in PFF's initial mock — behind Florida State safety Derwin James (second overall to the San Francisco 49ers), Alabama corner Minkah Fitzpatrick (17th to the Washington Redskins) and Colorado corner Isaiah Oliver (22nd to the Cleveland Browns).

Photos: Iowa football takes on Minnesota at home
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Minnesota's Nate Wozniak catches a pass during their
Buy Photo
Minnesota's Nate Wozniak catches a pass during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck runs down the field
Buy Photo
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck runs down the field for the fourth quarter during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94)
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) tackle Minnesota's Rodney Smith during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower (41) tackles Minnesota's Demry Croft
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower (41) tackles Minnesota's Demry Croft during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the air by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and is tackled by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Floyd of Rosedale following
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barty stands on the sidelines
Buy Photo
Iowa athletic director Gary Barty stands on the sidelines during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota's Justus Harris gets flagged for pass interference
Buy Photo
Minnesota's Justus Harris gets flagged for pass interference during the Gophers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, left, and Sam Brincks put pressure
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, left, and Sam Brincks put pressure on Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan finishes her beer during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
An Iowa fan finishes her beer during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during their football
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
After catching a pass for the Hawkeyes second touchdown
Buy Photo
After catching a pass for the Hawkeyes second touchdown Iowa's Noah Fant (87) celebrates with his teammates during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota's Tyler Johnson during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Chauncey Golston
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Chauncey Golston (57) carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy off the field after Iowa defeated Minnesota 17-10 during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kristian Welch celebrates the Hawkeyes' 17-10
Buy Photo
Iowa's Kristian Welch celebrates the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota defenders strip the ball from Iowa running
Buy Photo
Minnesota defenders strip the ball from Iowa running back James Butler during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley grabs a pass during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson celebrates as Jake Gervase picks
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson celebrates as Jake Gervase picks off a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls to players during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls to players during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon Brooks during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a 12-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a 12-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler stands with teammates
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler stands with teammates before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first half of their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Minnesota head
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld chats with
Buy Photo
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld chats with head coach KIrk Ferentz before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is welcomed by fans before
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is welcomed by fans before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past the Nile Kinnick
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Players walk past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the
Buy Photo
Players walk past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Iowa's 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior corner logged a career-high four pass breakups in the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win against Minnesota last Saturday. In addition to his 15 PBUs (according to Iowa's official stats), Jackson has 33 tackles, two interceptions and a blocked kick.

    "When he’s tuned in and ready to go, he’s a nightmare matchup for the opposing offense," Iowa safety Jake Gervase said Saturday of Jackson. "He makes my job easier, just having that trust that he’s going to do his job, whether he’s manned up, whether we’re playing Cover 2, just knowing that he’s going to jam and sync."

    Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE