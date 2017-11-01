Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The coach got word of Brian Ferentz’s press-box tirade. Chad Leistikow / The Register

Brian Ferentz, 34, is a former three-year starter as a Hawkeye player and is in his sixth year as an assistant coach with Iowa.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has publicly apologized for a stream of harsh expletives that he unleashed toward a replay official during halftime of the Hawkeyes' 17-10 victory against Minnesota on Saturday night.

Ferentz's tirade occurred as he walked toward the Kinnick Stadium press-box elevator, shortly after a long gain by running back James Butler was ruled a lost fumble after a video review.

Dozens of media members, plus other guests and officials from both schools, either heard or saw the incident.

“I want to apologize to the members of the media and the replay officials for my unprofessional behavior during halftime of the Minnesota game Saturday night," Ferentz said in a statement released by the university late Wednesday morning. "My language was inappropriate and behavior was wrong. There is no excuse for my actions. I regret the negative attention this has brought to the program and the UI Athletic Department. I have sent a letter of apology to the replay official and have assured our head coach and athletic director I will hold myself to a higher level of professionalism.”

Ferentz, 34, met with Iowa athletics director Gary Barta on Tuesday. Barta is Ferentz's direct supervisor as part of the UI's nepotism policy, with Brian's father (Kirk) being the head football coach.

In a statement, Barta did not mention any disciplinary action but did say: "We hold our administrative staff, coaches, and student-athletes to a very high level of professionalism. I am confident Brian has a complete understanding that his behavior Saturday was unacceptable as a role model for our team and coaching staff, and as a representative of the University of Iowa, and that it cannot be repeated. We have completed our process and consider the incident resolved."

On Tuesday, Kirk Ferentz said of his son's behavior: "The bottom line is what was done up there was inappropriate and it's got to stop. It's not acceptable, and Brian is fully aware of that."