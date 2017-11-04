Skip in Skip
The Iowa coach gets some laughs talking about the fake field goal in a 55-24 win vs. Ohio State.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Anyone familiar with Akrum Wadley-speak knows when the Iowa running back is delivering his highest praise.

“T.J. was killing ‘em, man. He was doing his thing,” Wadley said after the Hawkeyes had dusted off No. 3 Ohio State 55-24 Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

That’s T.J. Hockenson, a redshirt freshman tight end who had his best day yet, catching five passes for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Wadley might as well have been talking about sophomore tight end Noah Fant as well. He had four receptions, 54 yards, two touchdowns and one tuba player bulldozed.

This was a game when Iowa’s offense broke out of its slumber in a startling way, putting up 487 yards against the No. 12 defense in the nation after scoring 27 points in the previous two games combined.

LEISTIKOW: Young Hawkeyes grow up in historic rout of Ohio State

And it did so by creating mismatches for its two young tight ends. The longest pass plays of the day were a 25-yard touchdown to Fant and a 24-yard dart to Hockenson.

“That’s something we wanted to look at and do this game was isolate the tight ends on some linebackers and safeties,” Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said after his second five-touchdown game this season. “It’s something that we practiced all week and they came out and played a great game.”

The nine passes to tight ends resulted in four touchdowns and five other first downs. That’s not only terrific production, but it created other avenues for Iowa to gain yards. The running game erupted for 243 of them, averaging 6.4 yards per carry against a defense that was allowing only 2.9.

READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

Fant could feel the impact of the tight ends.

“We were able to find different holes in their defense and after we scored a couple, and then they started bringing the safety over to my side, it opened up T.J. really nicely and he was able to make some really nice catches for us,” Fant said. “And from then it just kind of opened up our offense.”

Not many offenses in America use tight ends as a catalyst.

Not many teams have players as skilled as Fant and Hockenson, both 6-foot-5 and capable of moving around defenders or running them over. They bring basketball skills to the football field.

On no play was that more evident than Hockenson’s second touchdown Saturday.

MORE: Tyler Kluver enters Hawkeye lore with 'polecat' play that surprised everyone

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown pass against Iowa in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the goal line against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels,
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels, Jr. celebrate with fans following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback T.J. Barrett which forces a fumble at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State late in the first half at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other Buckeyes fans wave to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around Noah Fant after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight end T.J. Hockenson scored a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down by a trio of Hawkeyes in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down conversion off a pass from punter Colten Rastetter during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats with Athletic Director Gary Barta before the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    On the Ohio State 2-yard line late in the third quarter, leading 31-17, Stanley backpedaled and found a defender grabbing him by the foot. He stayed upright and made eye contact with Hockenson toward the back of the end zone. Hockenson gestured what he was about to do.

    “T.J. made a great adjustment,” Stanley said. “He put his arm back inside, and I trusted that he would be able to wall off that defender and make a play, and that’s exactly what he did.”

    While Hockenson was boxing out would-be defenders, Fant was bowling over members of the Iowa marching band.

    His 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter was a thing of beauty.

    “We had a four-vertical concept,” Fant said of the play. “The safety rolled over the top of me. I just broke outside, beat him with speed, and Nate put up a perfect ball.”

    Stanley’s pass hit Fant in stride, just as he was exiting the end zone. His momentum carried him into a tuba player, who ended up splayed on the turf. Fant stayed to celebrate with the band. The tuba player high-fived him. There were no hard feelings, just a hard landing.

    “It was perfect,” Fant said of Stanley’s pass. “It couldn’t have been any better because if he had lofted it up any higher the guy was trailing me a little bit so he could have made a play on it. He put it in the exact spot in the back of the end zone. I had enough room to keep my feet in.”

    Sean Welsh on Nate Stanley's night: 'It really doesn't surprise me'

    Fant has 23 catches this season, and seven of them have produced touchdowns. That’s the most for a Hawkeye receiver since Marvin McNutt had 12 in 2012.

    Hockenson has 19 catches and three touchdowns.

    “They're young players, but you can see that growth there,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of the Fant-Hockenson combo. “They're doing some things maybe you wouldn't have counted on back in August.”

    The more trust Hawkeye coaches put in the tight ends, the more this offense can soar. They’re the team’s two best playmakers outside of Wadley.

    Hockenson, also a superb blocker, appreciated the chance to cut loose in the middle of the Ohio State defense, where he did all his damage.

    “It was awesome,” he said. “The coaches trusted us. Stanley trusted us. We came out and competed our butts off and got the ‘W.’”

    Daryl and Sandy Klein, along with Ken Beyer, Shaun
    Daryl and Sandy Klein, along with Ken Beyer, Shaun Beyer’s dad, tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Heather Conoan, Christie Zimmerman, and Lisa Stoecken
    Heather Conoan, Christie Zimmerman, and Lisa Stoecken tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    The Harder family plays bags before the game at a tailgate
    The Harder family plays bags before the game at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Joe Armstrong drinks beer out of a plastic boot at
    Joe Armstrong drinks beer out of a plastic boot at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Larry Colepepper, the face of Dr. Pepper, sports his
    Larry Colepepper, the face of Dr. Pepper, sports his drink on Melrose Avenue before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Shannon, Mary, and Claire Kelly tailgate near Kinnick
    Shannon, Mary, and Claire Kelly tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Tim Kelly makes soup for his family at a tailgate near
    Tim Kelly makes soup for his family at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fans and workers near Kinnick Stadium await the players
    Fans and workers near Kinnick Stadium await the players before the game in Iowa City at the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Jimmy Bensen’s Tuba sits on the ground near Kinnick
    Jimmy Bensen’s Tuba sits on the ground near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017. Bensen and his friends, who used to be in Iowa’s marching band, play their instruments around the stadium before games.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Marissa Kelly and Riley Fergus tailgate near Kinnick
    Marissa Kelly and Riley Fergus tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    The Iowa Marching band performs before the game in
    The Iowa Marching band performs before the game in front of the Field House in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Denis and Karen Maggert tailgate near Kinnick Stadium
    Denis and Karen Maggert tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Members of the Benzing and Hawes family tailgate near
    Members of the Benzing and Hawes family tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Glen Synder and Mike McConnell pose outside Kinnick
    Glen Synder and Mike McConnell pose outside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Terry and Debbie Stence, Denis and Karen Maggert, along
    Terry and Debbie Stence, Denis and Karen Maggert, along with Steve Moen tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Meleah Pustelak, Jan Pomije, and Rachel Timmerman keep
    Meleah Pustelak, Jan Pomije, and Rachel Timmerman keep warm at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
      It shouldn’t go unnoticed that Stanley, Fant and Hockenson all arrived in Iowa City at the same time. The trio of second-year players are starting to see results from hours spent getting acquainted on hot summer mornings and throughout spring and fall practices.

      “We’re able to develop a relationship with Nate, and I think he’s starting to feel comfortable with (Hockenson) and me, where we’re going to be on the field,” Fant said. “Much credit to him, much credit to T.J. for putting in the work.”

      Much credit to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz for realizing what he has in those tight ends and for finding ways to get them the ball.

      Iowa’s annual upset for the ages doesn’t happen without Fant and Hockenson.

