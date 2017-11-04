Photos: Iowa football vs. Ohio State
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback T.J. Barrett which forces a fumble at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State late in the first half at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other Buckeyes fans wave to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around Noah Fant after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa leads Ohio State 31-17 at halftime in the Buckeyes' first trip to Kinnick Stadium since 2010. Here's what we've learned so far:

    Who needs defense? If you wanted another smash-mouth, Big Ten slugfest, sorry. Those are hard to come by when Ohio State's on the field. But the Hawkeyes' offense has sliced through the Buckeyes' defense, too. Iowa entered halftime with 235 total yards (162 passing, 73 rushing) and 14 first downs. On the other side, Ohio State racked up 251 yards (129 passing, 122 rushing) and 13 first downs.

    Heavy dose of Nate Stanley: Iowa's signal-caller ended the first half 12-for-20 for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Offensive coordinator called Brian Ferentz has called Stanley's number early and often. As he approached 10 first-quarter passes, ESPN announcer Steve Levy asked: "Are you sure we're watching Iowa here?" Stanley was especially effective during Iowa's first offensive scoring drive, leading a methodical 11-play, 80-yard drive that ate up 5 minutes and 51 seconds. He went 5-for-5 for 59 yards and the score on that drive. He's currently outplaying Heisman candidate J.T. Barrett. Speaking of Barrett ...

    He's actually looked fine on all but two plays, despite the halftime score: He gave himself a rude Iowa City awakening by throwing a pick-six on Ohio State's first play. And he made another crucial mistake on Josh Jackson's interception deep in Buckeye territory late in the first half. He'd only thrown one interception through eight games this season. But it's weird: Other than those two plays, he's mostly gotten what he wants against the Hawkeyes. He entered halftime 8-for-15 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He added 49 yards on 10 carries.

    Photos: Iowa tailgating vs. Ohio State
    Daryl and Sandy Klein, along with Ken Beyer, Shaun
    Daryl and Sandy Klein, along with Ken Beyer, Shaun Beyer’s dad, tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Heather Conoan, Christie Zimmerman, and Lisa Stoecken
    Heather Conoan, Christie Zimmerman, and Lisa Stoecken tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    The Harder family plays bags before the game at a tailgate
    The Harder family plays bags before the game at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Joe Armstrong drinks beer out of a plastic boot at
    Joe Armstrong drinks beer out of a plastic boot at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Larry Colepepper, the face of Dr. Pepper, sports his
    Larry Colepepper, the face of Dr. Pepper, sports his drink on Melrose Avenue before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Shannon, Mary, and Claire Kelly tailgate near Kinnick
    Shannon, Mary, and Claire Kelly tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Tim Kelly makes soup for his family at a tailgate near
    Tim Kelly makes soup for his family at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fans and workers near Kinnick Stadium await the players
    Fans and workers near Kinnick Stadium await the players before the game in Iowa City at the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Jimmy Bensen’s Tuba sits on the ground near Kinnick
    Jimmy Bensen’s Tuba sits on the ground near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017. Bensen and his friends, who used to be in Iowa’s marching band, play their instruments around the stadium before games.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Marissa Kelly and Riley Fergus tailgate near Kinnick
    Marissa Kelly and Riley Fergus tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    The Iowa Marching band performs before the game in
    The Iowa Marching band performs before the game in front of the Field House in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Denis and Karen Maggert tailgate near Kinnick Stadium
    Denis and Karen Maggert tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Members of the Benzing and Hawes family tailgate near
    Members of the Benzing and Hawes family tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Glen Synder and Mike McConnell pose outside Kinnick
    Glen Synder and Mike McConnell pose outside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Terry and Debbie Stence, Denis and Karen Maggert, along
    Terry and Debbie Stence, Denis and Karen Maggert, along with Steve Moen tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Meleah Pustelak, Jan Pomije, and Rachel Timmerman keep
    Meleah Pustelak, Jan Pomije, and Rachel Timmerman keep warm at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
      Iowa's in this bad boy for keeps: This doesn't look at all flukey so far. Just look at its third-down conversions. If any team has any shot to upend the Buckeyes, they've got to keep their offense on the field. And the Hawkeyes have done that so far, converting successfully on 3 of 5 third downs. For comparison, they went 3-for-14 in last week's 17-10 win against Minnesota.

      Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

