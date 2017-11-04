Photos: Iowa football vs. Ohio State
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown pass against Iowa in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the goal line against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels,
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels, Jr. celebrate with fans following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback T.J. Barrett which forces a fumble at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State late in the first half at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other Buckeyes fans wave to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around Noah Fant after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight end T.J. Hockenson scored a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down by a trio of Hawkeyes in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down conversion off a pass from punter Colten Rastetter during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats with Athletic Director Gary Barta before the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Something happened in Kinnick Stadium, something that doesn't happen very often with Urban Meyer and his Buckeyes: Ohio State was clearly, convincingly and unquestionably the second best team in the football stadium.

    Iowa used a dominant second half to handle No. 3 Ohio State 55-24 on Saturday and ruin the Buckeyes' College Football Playoffs chances.

    "Everybody in our locker room believed (we could win) so that's the main thing," said Josh Jackson, who tied a school record with three interceptions in the blowout. "We came out and wanted to execute. We came out and played with confidence."

    Yeah, they did. This is the most points Iowa has ever scored against the Buckeyes and it's the first time Iowa has beaten them since 2004. It's also the most points Meyer has ever given up as a head coach, and it's just his second road loss with the Buckeyes.

    Ohio State had won 12 of the past 13 meetings against Iowa.

    Here's what we learned from arguably the most important result from this day in the world of college football. 

    Iowa became the aggressor when Ohio State normally puts its foot down: It certainly didn't feel like an Iowa blowout was coming when the first quarter ended 10-10. A win? Perhaps, but not a blowout win for Iowa, because Ohio State entered this game having outscored its opponents, 128-38, in second quarters. All Iowa needed to do was hang tough, endure the storm and get ready for a thrilling second half.

    Instead? Iowa controlled nearly every facet of the second quarter, outscoring the Buckeyes 21-7, and outgaining them 141-87 to take a 31-17 lead into halftime.

    Then ... more of the same in the third quarter. Iowa outscored the Buckeyes 7-0, outgained them 173-23 and out-possessed them 10:43 to 4:17. Suddenly, after two quarters of football, a 10-10 game ballooned to an Ohio State shellacking at the hands of the Hawkeyes.

    Nate Stanley just keeps doing his thing. Same with his tight ends: Nate Stanley continues to prove Iowa has a bright future (and present) behind center. The sophomore quarterback outplayed Heisman hopeful J.T. Barrett from whistle to whistle. He finished 20-for-31 for 226 yards and five touchdowns, while Barrett finished 18-for-34 for 208 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

    Stanley is one of two quarterbacks in program history to throw five touchdowns in a single game twice; Chuck Long threw six twice. He's up to 22 touchdowns now, becoming the first Iowa quarterback with at least 20 touchdown passes in a season since James Vandenberg threw 25 in 2011.

    Iowa's true sophomore was quick to credit his offensive line.

    "As the year's gone on, I've definitely felt a little more comfortable in the pocket and had more trust in the offensive line," Stanley said. "The last couple weeks they've had great practices and played real well."

    Stanley's tight end connection was, once again, on point too. He connected with Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson for four of his five scores (two each), and racked up 125 yards with those two targets. 

    Also ... can we talk more about this offense? Because it deserves to be discussed. After back-to-back weeks of underwhelming and, at times, frustrating production, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's unit outclassed Ohio State. The Hawkeyes racked up 487 yards (7 yards per play) and 24 first downs. There was no stale play-calling. Rather, Ferentz mixed up schemes, rolled Stanley out of the pocket, gave his quarterback easy reads, got running back Akrum Wadley in space and got his tight ends heavily involved. He called to Iowa's strengths time in and time out, and you saw the result.

    "We wanted to be balanced all game, and we came out and did that pretty well," Stanley said.

    Iowa DBs weren't daunted by Barrett: In fact, Iowa's secondary made life miserable for the Buckeyes' Heisman hopeful. It intercepted Barrett four times (he'd thrown just one through eight games), including two in the fourth quarter.

    Safety Amani Hooker opened the floodgates on Ohio State's first play of the game, logging a 30-yard pick-six to give Iowa a 7-0 lead with 14:52 on the clock. 

    Projected NFL first-rounder Josh Jackson snagged the final three picks, cementing his status as one of the country's premier defensive backs.

    "He's a really good quarterback," Jackson said of Barrett. "We looked over the film. We just noticed a lot of information. ... You just want to play your keys and, if you see something, just make a play."

    Iowa needed the quintessential "big plays" for the upset win, and it got every single one: Those four interceptions were key.

    So was Stanley's third-quarter touchdown to Hockenson, which he threw with an Ohio State defender literally smothering his leg.

    So, too, was Iowa's successful fake punt that set up that touchdown. On a fourth-and-3 at Ohio State's 20, Colton Rastetter completed an 18-yard pass to long snapper Tyler Kluver, who'd slipped beyond the Buckeyes' front for a wide-open, first-down gain.

    Every little thing Iowa needed to happen, every big thing Iowa needed to happen — it all transpired. And the result was one of the most impressive wins in the Kirk Ferentz era.

    Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

    Photos: Iowa tailgating vs. Ohio State
    Daryl and Sandy Klein, along with Ken Beyer, Shaun
    Daryl and Sandy Klein, along with Ken Beyer, Shaun Beyer’s dad, tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Heather Conoan, Christie Zimmerman, and Lisa Stoecken
    Heather Conoan, Christie Zimmerman, and Lisa Stoecken tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    The Harder family plays bags before the game at a tailgate
    The Harder family plays bags before the game at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Joe Armstrong drinks beer out of a plastic boot at
    Joe Armstrong drinks beer out of a plastic boot at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Larry Colepepper, the face of Dr. Pepper, sports his
    Larry Colepepper, the face of Dr. Pepper, sports his drink on Melrose Avenue before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Shannon, Mary, and Claire Kelly tailgate near Kinnick
    Shannon, Mary, and Claire Kelly tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Tim Kelly makes soup for his family at a tailgate near
    Tim Kelly makes soup for his family at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fans and workers near Kinnick Stadium await the players
    Fans and workers near Kinnick Stadium await the players before the game in Iowa City at the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Jimmy Bensen’s Tuba sits on the ground near Kinnick
    Jimmy Bensen’s Tuba sits on the ground near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017. Bensen and his friends, who used to be in Iowa’s marching band, play their instruments around the stadium before games.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Marissa Kelly and Riley Fergus tailgate near Kinnick
    Marissa Kelly and Riley Fergus tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    The Iowa Marching band performs before the game in
    The Iowa Marching band performs before the game in front of the Field House in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Denis and Karen Maggert tailgate near Kinnick Stadium
    Denis and Karen Maggert tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Members of the Benzing and Hawes family tailgate near
    Members of the Benzing and Hawes family tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Glen Synder and Mike McConnell pose outside Kinnick
    Glen Synder and Mike McConnell pose outside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Terry and Debbie Stence, Denis and Karen Maggert, along
    Terry and Debbie Stence, Denis and Karen Maggert, along with Steve Moen tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Meleah Pustelak, Jan Pomije, and Rachel Timmerman keep
    Meleah Pustelak, Jan Pomije, and Rachel Timmerman keep warm at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
