Photos: Iowa football vs. Ohio State
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown pass against Iowa in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the goal line against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels,
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels, Jr. celebrate with fans following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback T.J. Barrett which forces a fumble at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State late in the first half at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other Buckeyes fans wave to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around Noah Fant after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight end T.J. Hockenson scored a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down by a trio of Hawkeyes in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down conversion off a pass from punter Colten Rastetter during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats with Athletic Director Gary Barta before the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Something you can almost always count on from a Kirk Ferentz-coached Iowa football team: It will bring the fight.

    No doubt it did Saturday.

    From the first snap of the game, a stunning pick-six of J.T. Barrett, the three-touchdown-underdog Hawkeyes came out swinging. And they kept throwing haymakers until they had not only beaten third-ranked Ohio State, but knocked them out.

    Hawkeyes 55, third-ranked Buckeyes 24.

    Wow.

    Iowa not only shell-shocked Urban Meyer — who came into Kinnick Stadium with a 26-1 road record in six years as Ohio State’s coach — it shocked the College Football Playoff.

    Bye bye, Buckeyes.

    Hello, Hawkeyes offense. Where were you hiding?

    Iowa rolled up nearly 500 yards. FIVE. HUNDRED. YARDS. This is a team that couldn't gain a yard per carry a month earlier at Michigan State.

    Saturday, it was a team that scored more points against a Meyer-coached team than any team has before.

    Wow.

    Quarterback Nate Stanley threw five touchdown passes — four to tight ends, one to a fullback. (How Iowa.)

    Even Iowa hater Colin Cowherd got into the fun. The commentator who has called Iowa the "Fake I.D. of College Football" tweeted: "Iowa turned 21 today."

    Defensively, Iowa slowed down the nation's No. 2 offense.

    Joshua Jackson began the week with NFL Draft hype. The junior cornerback backed it up with a glitzy three-interception performance, including a one-handed grab in the fourth quarter that you’ll see again and again on the highlight shows.

    It was a complete Iowa performance, the first time all season the offense, defense and special teams played well on the same Saturday.

    Boy, did it play well. 

    Earlier this week, I wrote a column itemizing the four “musts” for Iowa to pull off the upset as a three-touchdown underdog.

    If you missed it, let’s revisit them — and see how the Hawkeyes did.

    Score on defense: That took all of 8 seconds to accomplish, with safety Amani Hooker darting in to pick off Barrett’s first pass of the day, and he took it 30 yards for a touchdown. Game on.

    No self-inflicted mistakes: Iowa didn’t have any turnovers or drop any passes, two things that have plagued the offense all season. The one false-start penalty it committed in the first half was overcome with a touchdown.

    Aggressive play calling: Give Brian Ferentz a game ball. The offensive coordinator had a rough week, but found a way to move the football, time and time again, vs. the nation’s 12th-ranked defense.

    Photos: Iowa tailgating vs. Ohio State
    Daryl and Sandy Klein, along with Ken Beyer, Shaun
    Daryl and Sandy Klein, along with Ken Beyer, Shaun Beyer’s dad, tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Heather Conoan, Christie Zimmerman, and Lisa Stoecken
    Heather Conoan, Christie Zimmerman, and Lisa Stoecken tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    The Harder family plays bags before the game at a tailgate
    The Harder family plays bags before the game at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Joe Armstrong drinks beer out of a plastic boot at
    Joe Armstrong drinks beer out of a plastic boot at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Larry Colepepper, the face of Dr. Pepper, sports his
    Larry Colepepper, the face of Dr. Pepper, sports his drink on Melrose Avenue before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Shannon, Mary, and Claire Kelly tailgate near Kinnick
    Shannon, Mary, and Claire Kelly tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Tim Kelly makes soup for his family at a tailgate near
    Tim Kelly makes soup for his family at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fans and workers near Kinnick Stadium await the players
    Fans and workers near Kinnick Stadium await the players before the game in Iowa City at the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Jimmy Bensen’s Tuba sits on the ground near Kinnick
    Jimmy Bensen’s Tuba sits on the ground near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017. Bensen and his friends, who used to be in Iowa’s marching band, play their instruments around the stadium before games.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Marissa Kelly and Riley Fergus tailgate near Kinnick
    Marissa Kelly and Riley Fergus tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    The Iowa Marching band performs before the game in
    The Iowa Marching band performs before the game in front of the Field House in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Denis and Karen Maggert tailgate near Kinnick Stadium
    Denis and Karen Maggert tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Members of the Benzing and Hawes family tailgate near
    Members of the Benzing and Hawes family tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Glen Synder and Mike McConnell pose outside Kinnick
    Glen Synder and Mike McConnell pose outside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Terry and Debbie Stence, Denis and Karen Maggert, along
    Terry and Debbie Stence, Denis and Karen Maggert, along with Steve Moen tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Meleah Pustelak, Jan Pomije, and Rachel Timmerman keep
    Meleah Pustelak, Jan Pomije, and Rachel Timmerman keep warm at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
      Don’t stop believing: A “Blackout” crowd of 67,669 was patterned with plenty of red-clad Buckeye fans ready to party in Iowa City on the road to the playoffs. But from the moment Hooker dove into the North end zone for seven points, the fans wearing black were into it.

      So, too, were the guys in alternate black jerseys.

      The Hawkeyes are now bowl-eligible, at 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten Conference.

      After Saturday's performance, nobody will count them out of next week's showdown in Madison, where another giant awaits: 9-0 Wisconsin.

      Heck, maybe the Hawkeyes can ruin another team's playoff hopes, too. 

      After what happened here Saturday, anything goes.

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

       

