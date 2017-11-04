Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Sports columnist Chad Leistikow and Danny Lawhon break down the Hawkeye's matchup with Ohio State before look ahead at the upcoming basketball season. Michael Zamora/The Register

Buy Photo Amani Hooker (27) could be seeing an elevated role this season with Brandon Snyder's ACL tear being announced Friday. (Photo: Brian Powers, The Register)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Well ... that was quick.

If the Hawkeyes were going to have a shot against No. 6 Ohio State, they'd need something big to happen. A momentum-swinger. A blocked punt. A kickoff return for a touchdown. Something.

They got one. Eight seconds into the game.

Iowa safety Amani Hooker intercepted J.T. Barrett's first pass at Ohio State's 30-yard line and ran, untouched, all the way for a touchdown. All of a sudden, Iowa led 7-0 with 14:52 on the clock.

That was Iowa's second pick-six of the season. Injured safety Brandon Snyder logged one in his season debut against Illinois. Barrett had completed 16 straight passes before Saturday's game-opening interception. He went 33-for-39 for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week to lead the Buckeyes past Penn State, 39-38.

