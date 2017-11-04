Photos: Iowa football vs. Ohio State
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown pass against Iowa in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the goal line against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels,
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels, Jr. celebrate with fans following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback T.J. Barrett which forces a fumble at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State late in the first half at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other Buckeyes fans wave to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around Noah Fant after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight end T.J. Hockenson scored a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down by a trio of Hawkeyes in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down conversion off a pass from punter Colten Rastetter during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats with Athletic Director Gary Barta before the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Tyler Kluver’s chance for Hawkeye immortality began with Keegan Render running onto the field at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday and uttering one fateful word.

    “Polecat,” Render whispered to Kluver, who was preparing to snap the football for what he assumed was a 38-yard field goal attempt.

    “Polecat” let him know that Iowa’s coaches had something else in mind entirely.

    “I was like, ‘Really, we’re running it?’” Kluver said. “And then I double-checked and triple-checked with my holder.”

    Iowa was leading No. 3 Ohio State 31-17, so a field goal to make it a three-score game late in the third quarter would have been a reasonable decision. But the Hawkeyes have been doing funky things on special teams all season and had been practicing for weeks a fake field goal with Kluver, a senior from Marshalltown, on the receiving end.

    “In a game like this, we knew we were going to need stuff like that to compete and I was just ready to go make a play,” Kluver said.

    Miguel Recinos, the kicker, was also stunned to find out that he would be lining up as a wide receiver instead. He hasn’t done that since his freshman year at Mason City High.

    He jogged toward the Ohio State sideline, reminding himself that his sole job was to be on the line of scrimmage and not jump offside.

    “Literally as I was running you could hear the noise elevating in the stadium,” Recinos said.

    The fans knew Iowa was up to something. So did Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who stood next to an official as if preparing to call a timeout.

    Colten Rastetter, the holder on field goals who was now lined up at quarterback, also saw Meyer and waited for the inevitable timeout, which would have foiled the Hawkeyes’ plans.

    Meyer never called it.

    A.J. Epenesa came in motion from left to right. Kluver snapped the ball, waited one second, then put his head down and ran toward the end zone. The Buckeyes let him go.

    Kluver was surprised again, this time about being so open.

    “My heart fluttered a little bit, then I turned and the ball was already in the air,” Kluver said.

    Rastetter was pressured by Ohio State pass-rushers and had to throw quickly. It was not a perfect pass and Kluver had to wait for it. But he did catch it as Kinnick Stadium roared.

    “I displayed some really great athleticism and I fell on the 1-yard line,” Kluver joked.

    Actually, it was the 2, but that was good enough for an 18-yard gain and a first down. Iowa scored on the next play and the rout was on in an eventual 55-24 victory.

    “The goal was to start the game with it,” Kluver said of the fake field goal the Hawkeyes have been working on for five weeks. “But third quarter works, too, in a big situation.”

    Rastetter had completed a pass to Epenesa in Iowa’s loss at Michigan State on another fake. That, too, was a little underthrown, but he is 2-for-2. Not bad for a punter.

    Rastetter said he’d been joking with Kluver that Iowa was saving the fake field goal for its matchup with mighty Ohio State, with the team wearing alternate uniforms and the eyes of the football-watching nation on Iowa City.

    Rastetter said his only option on the play is to throw to Kluver. If that’s not open, he was instructed to just go down and not risk a turnover.

    “I underthrew (Kluver) more (than Epenesa) because he was so wide-open. I felt the pressure coming and I just put it for him to try to make a play on it,” Rastetter said.

    “I kind of screwed him from a touchdown.”

    Kluver believed he still should have scored and knew he was going to hear about it.

    “I don’t know if I can turn on my phone right now, because I’m going to get crap about that for probably ever,” Kluver said.

    “I could have scored a touchdown, but on the other side of it I could have very well not caught it,” Kluver reasoned. “I’ll kick myself about it. I’m sure the guys will just eat me up on it.

    “I’m just glad I had a chance to do something cool.”

    In the heat of another historic Iowa upset, with the crowd in a frenzy, Kluver kept his cool.

    “Polecat” will be his Hawkeye legacy.

